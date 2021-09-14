DIAGNOS : 2021-09-14, DIAGNOS Announces a 3-Year Contract with Cielo Vista Eye Clinic in Mexico – Download PDF

2021.09.14

DIAGNOS Announces a 3-Year Contract with Cielo Vista Eye Clinic in Mexico

BROSSARD, Quebec, Canada, September 14, 2021 - (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "the Company") (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) (FRA: 4D4A), a leader in early detection of certain critical health issues, announces the signing of a 3-year contract with Cielo Vista Eye Clinic ("Cielo"). DIAGNOS will supply its CARA platform and enable Cielo to screen its patients for Diabetic Macular Edema and Diabetic Retinopathy.

Cielo is an ophthalmologic clinic located in the City of Jerez, State of Zacatecas, Mexico. Founded in 1996, they specialize in comprehensive ophthalmic assessments, optometric services, treatment of eye diseases and micro surgeries, treating and serving over 16,000 patients per year. Cielo currently uses the Spanish version of our CARA platform to screen their at risk clients such as diabetic patients.

"The Cielo Vista Eye Clinic is pleased to team up with DIAGNOS to assist in the automatic early detection of Diabetes-related health issues. We have validated DIAGNOS' technology through a pilot project and are now pleased to use this technology full-time. This will assist us to care for a significantly increasing number of patients with avoidable blindness due to Diabetes." Dre. María López Vitolas and Dr. Jesús Rodríguez Pinedo, ophthalmologists and founders of Cielo Vista Eye Clinic. "Cielo Vista Eye Clinic specializes in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of any type of visual problem, we use the most modern surgical techniques and technology to detect and correct vision problems including Diabetic Retinopathy", concluded Dre. López and Dr. Rodríguez.

"Our goal over the next 3 years to assist Cielo in becoming the national reference for early detection of Diabetes-related eye issues. We are excited to embark on this journey in which we will actively support our partner in its daily operations to detect and treat Diabetic Retinopathy and Macular Edema. At DIAGNOS it is our commitment to co-work with specialists and provide our AI platform to assist in identifying rapidly and accurately diverse pathologies that need to be treated or monitored. Diabetic Retinopathy is a symptomless disease that can lead to blindness if not treated in its early stages." said Mr. Andre Larente, President of

DIAGNOS.

About Cielo Vista Eye Clinic

Cielo has been dedicated to providing ophthalmological services. It specializes in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of any type of visual problem using state of the art techniques and technologies. For more than 20 years, Cielo has been treating and serving over 16 000 patients and customers with eye related issues per year. We strive to contribute to the well-being of the members of our community.

Additional information is available at https://cielovistaojos.com/

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA's image enhancement algorithms