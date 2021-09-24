DIAGNOS : 2021-09-24, DIAGNOS to be Featured on CEO Clips on the BNN Bloomberg Channel – Download PDF

Log in
    ADK   CA2524423068

DIAGNOS INC.

(ADK)
DIAGNOS : 2021-09-24, DIAGNOS to be Featured on CEO Clips on the BNN Bloomberg Channel

09/25/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
2021.09.24

DIAGNOS to be Featured on CEO Clips on the BNN Bloomberg Channel

BROSSARD, Quebec, Canada, September 24, 2021 - (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "the Company") (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) (FRA: 4D4A), a leader in early detection of certain critical health issues, announces it will be featured on CEO Clips on the BNN Bloomberg Channel on September 25th and 26th, 2021.

BTV's CEO Clips, a series of short video profiles on innovative publicly traded companies across North America, will feature DIAGNOS on the BNN Bloomberg Channel beginning September 25th, Saturday & Sunday, throughout the day and evenings. View link: https://b-tv.com/diagnos-using-ai-to-analyze-the-retina/

Further online distribution through BTV's CEO Clips includes: Thomson Reuters Terminals, Yahoo Finance, Stockwatch, Bloomberg, Stockhouse.com and BTV's YouTube channel.

About the BNN Bloomberg Channel and BTV:

BNN Bloomberg is Canada's only Business News Network reporting on finance and the markets.

BTV-BusinessTelevision and CEO Clips produce and create the largest library of issuer videos and campaigns for broadcast on TV and financial sites.

Contact: info@b-tv.com

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA's image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA), CE (Europe), COFEPRIS (Mexico) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.comand www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. André Larente, President

DIAGNOS Inc.

Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224

2

alarente@diagnos.caCorporate Communications:

Nancy Massicotte

IR Pro Communications Inc. Dir: +1 604-507-3377

TF: 1-866-503-3377

Email: nancy@irprocommunications.com

This press release contains forward-looking information. We cannot guarantee that the forward-looking information mentioned will prove to be accurate, as there may be a significant discrepancy between actual results or future events and those mentioned in this statement. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly covered by this caution.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

- 30 -

FR-08.09EN-V2.0

Disclaimer

Diagnos Inc. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2021 17:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
