DIAGNOS : 2021-09-24, DIAGNOS to be Featured on CEO Clips on the BNN Bloomberg Channel – Download PDF

2021.09.24

DIAGNOS to be Featured on CEO Clips on the BNN Bloomberg Channel

BROSSARD, Quebec, Canada, September 24, 2021 - (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "the Company") (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) (FRA: 4D4A), a leader in early detection of certain critical health issues, announces it will be featured on CEO Clips on the BNN Bloomberg Channel on September 25th and 26th, 2021.

BTV's CEO Clips, a series of short video profiles on innovative publicly traded companies across North America, will feature DIAGNOS on the BNN Bloomberg Channel beginning September 25th, Saturday & Sunday, throughout the day and evenings. View link: https://b-tv.com/diagnos-using-ai-to-analyze-the-retina/

Further online distribution through BTV's CEO Clips includes: Thomson Reuters Terminals, Yahoo Finance, Stockwatch, Bloomberg, Stockhouse.com and BTV's YouTube channel.

About the BNN Bloomberg Channel and BTV:

BNN Bloomberg is Canada's only Business News Network reporting on finance and the markets.

BTV-BusinessTelevision and CEO Clips produce and create the largest library of issuer videos and campaigns for broadcast on TV and financial sites.

Contact: info@b-tv.com

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA's image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA), CE (Europe), COFEPRIS (Mexico) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.comand www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. André Larente, President

DIAGNOS Inc.

Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224