DIAGNOS : 2022-07-27, DIAGNOS Continues Expansion in Canada with Kick-off of Services in Endocrinology Clinics with Distribution Partner Labtician Ophthalmics – Download PDF

2022.07.27

DIAGNOS Continues Expansion in Canada with Kick-off of Services in Endocrinology Clinics with Distribution Partner Labtician Ophthalmics

BROSSARD, Quebec, Canada - July 27, 2022 - DIAGNOS Inc. ("DIAGNOS", the "Corporation" or "we") (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), is proud to continue its expansion in Canada with the kick-offof its services in endocrinology clinics with distribution partner Labtician Ophthalmics.

DIAGNOS is announcing the kick-off by Labtician Ophthalmics ("Labtician") of DIAGNOS' Pathology Detection Systems deployment into a network of endocrinology clinics providing care to over 77,000 patients across Canada. This breakthrough in the endocrinology clinics market is the result of the partnership agreement signed by both companies in February 2021 to increase DIAGNOS' footprint and accelerate its growth in Canada while aiming to address growing needs in the monitoring of diabetic and hypertensive patients with the help of DIAGNOS' technology.

"Our expansion into the endocrinology market demonstrates our ability to deliver on our strategy for sustained growth. Every endocrinology clinic onboarding with our Pathology Detection Systems lays the groundwork and opportunity to positively change people's life, while nurturing our growth with the addition of an important source of recurring revenues", says Mr. André Larente, President of DIAGNOS. "We are excited to provide our Artificial Intelligence approach to Diabetes management through Pathology Detection Systems that empower endocrinologists to deliver the best possible and most sustainable outcome for patients".

Diabetes is the primary cause of blindness in adults aged 20 to 74 years old. Diabetic eye disease is a group of complications associated with diabetes. These complications include diabetic retinopathy, diabetic macular edema, cataracts, and glaucoma. All of them can cause serious vision loss or even blindness, but fortunately, tools such as those developed by DIAGNOS exist and allow early detection, timely treatment, and the prevention of a serious reduction in the quality of life of people suffering from Diabetes.

"Our decision of teaming-up with DIAGNOS stems from our desire to satisfy our customers' demand for detection systems of ocular pathologies. The sophisticated and ever-evolving solutions developed by DIAGNOS provide endocrinology clinics with lightning-fast exam results and harmonized scoring, resulting in increased quality of care while reducing costs and improving medical outcomes", explained Labtician President, Polydor Strouthos.