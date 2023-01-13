Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. DIAGNOS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADK   CA2524423068

DIAGNOS INC.

(ADK)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:22:08 2023-01-13 pm EST
0.2650 CAD   -1.85%
02:13pDIAGNOS Announces Closing of Private Placement
GL
2022DIAGNOS Provides Additional Information to the Closing of Private Placement
AQ
2022Diagnos Raises C$0.35 Million in the Second Tranche of a Private Placement of Debenture Units
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DIAGNOS Announces Closing of Private Placement

01/13/2023 | 02:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BROSSARD, Quebec, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIAGNOS Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces the closing, today, of a non-brokered private placement (“Private Placement”) of 5 units (each a “Unit”) issued at a price of $50,000 per Unit for gross proceeds of $250,000. For the period of November 25, 2022 to this date, DIAGNOS has raised an aggregate amount of $1,100,000 from the issuance of Units.

Each Unit consists of:

  1. One unsecured convertible debenture (each a “Debenture”), and
  2. 50,000 stock warrants (each a “Warrant”).

Each Debenture has a term of 36 months ending January 13, 2026 (the “Term”) and bears interest at the annual rate of 10%. At the option of the holder of the Debenture, the principal amount of the Debenture may be converted, at any time during the Term, into common shares of the Corporation (each a “Share”) at a price of $0.22 per Share. Any accrued interest on the principal, at time of conversion, will be immediately payable in cash.

250,000 Warrants have been issued as part of the Private Placement. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share at a price of $0.26 per Share, for a period of 18 months ending July 13, 2024. If, at any time following May 14, 2023, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Shares is or exceeds $0.40 for 15 consecutive trading days, the Corporation shall have the option to accelerate the expiry of the Warrants. If the Corporation chooses to exercise the acceleration right, the new expiry date of the Warrants will be the 30th day following the notice of such exercise.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used mainly to fund product development, commercialization of AI-based screening services as well as general and administrative operations.

In connection with the closing of the Private Placement, the Corporation paid a cash commission of $12,500 to one qualified firm acting at arm’s length, Optimista consulting services Inc.

All securities issued as part of the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period ending May 14, 2023.

The Private Placement remains subject to receipt of all required approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, as well as full receipt of funds and execution of formal documentation.

All monies quoted in this press release shall be stated and paid in lawful money of Canada.

About DIAGNOS
DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.ca and www.sedar.com

This press release contains forward-looking information. We cannot guarantee that the forward-looking information mentioned will prove to be accurate, as there may be a significant discrepancy between actual results or future events and those mentioned in this statement. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly covered by this caution.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


For further information, please contact:

Mr. André Larente, President
DIAGNOS Inc.
Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224
alarente@diagnos.ca

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about DIAGNOS INC.
02:13pDIAGNOS Announces Closing of Private Placement
GL
2022DIAGNOS Provides Additional Information to the Closing of Private Placement
AQ
2022Diagnos Raises C$0.35 Million in the Second Tranche of a Private Placement of Debenture..
MT
2022DIAGNOS Announces Closing of Private Placement
AQ
2022DIAGNOS Inc. announced that it has received CAD 0.85 million in funding
CI
2022DIAGNOS Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Septe..
CI
2022Diagnos Closes C$0.5-Million Private Placement of Convertible-Debenture Units
MT
2022DIAGNOS Announces Closing of Private Placement
GL
2022DIAGNOS Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.5 million in funding
CI
2022Diagnos Enters Retinal Diagnostics Market With New 3D Image Analysis Technology
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 0,62 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -13,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 18,8 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 30,2x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,67x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart DIAGNOS INC.
Duration : Period :
DIAGNOS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,27 CAD
Average target price 1,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 270%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André M. Larente President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc-André Massue Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP-Finance
Vincent Duhamel Chairman
Reid Maclellan Independent Director
Francis Bellido Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIAGNOS INC.-3.57%14
ACCENTURE PLC5.34%178 745
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.38%150 227
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.31%131 596
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.59%101 326
INFOSYS LIMITED-1.83%75 917