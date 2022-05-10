DIAGNOS Announces a Contract with Farmacias Benavides, a Member of Walgreens Boots Alliance in Mexico

BROSSARD, Quebec, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS”, the “Corporation” or ”we”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce the signing of a contract with Farmacias Benavides, a member of Walgreens Boots Alliance in Mexico.



“In Farmacias Benavides we are focussed on providing the best health and wellness products for Mexican families. As we keep our evolution into a much more digital health and integrated ecosystem, we’re happy to announce the service contract with DIAGNOS in order to support the Benamedic Wellness program. DIAGNOS uses non-invasive pre-screening technology done through the eye for early detection of retina diseases in real- time caused by diabetes, pre-diabetes (obesity) and hypertension. Unfortunately, 7 out of every 10 people are overweight in Mexico. We want to make DIAGNOS’ AI retina service, which commence in the next few weeks, accessible through our Benamedic Wellness program,” stated Mr. Guillermo Demis, CEO of Farmacias Benavides.

Benamedic is a catalog of medical services carry out by Farmacias Benavides, member of Walgreens Boots Alliance, through its extensive network of doctors at the points-of-care attached to the pharmacy stores. The objective is to provide medical guidance to the national population in Mexico.

“DIAGNOS has proven the efficiency of its AI solution and our experience in the roll-out of mass retina screening projects in the Mexican market. By joining efforts with Farmacias Benavides, a member of Walgreens Boots Alliance, we have the opportunity to serve the Mexican families by educating and preventing them from blindness caused by diabetes and hypertension: at least 4 out of every 10 people have either diabetes and/or hypertension, and still half of the population remains undiagnosed with having diabetes,” mentions Mr. André Larente, President of DIAGNOS.

About Farmacias Benavides

Farmacias Benavides is the market leader in retail sales of health and wellness products in Mexico. With 104 years of experience, they have a presence in more than 197 cities in 24 states. They own a network of more than 1,100 pharmacies, more than 400 medical offices and a high-tech distribution center. The chain is operated by more than 8,000 collaborators offering a catalog of more than 16,000 different products of commercial and own brands focused on helping the health and well-being of its customers.

Additional information is available at: www.benavides.com.mx

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance is an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. With approximately 13,000 locations across the U.S., Europe and Latin America, WBA plays a critical role in the healthcare ecosystem. Through dispensing medicines, improving access to a wide range of health services, providing high quality health and beauty products and offering anytime, anywhere convenience across its digital platforms, WBA is shaping the future of healthcare.

Additional information is available: www.walgreensbootsalliance.com/investors

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA), CE (Europe), COFEPRIS (Mexico) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com

