Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bourse de Toronto  >  DIAGNOS Inc.    ADK   CA2524423068

DIAGNOS INC.

(ADK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DIAGNOS Enters into Exclusive Distribution Agreement to Access Massive Global Healthcare Market in DACH Countries and Central Europe of Over 140 Million People

04/06/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Exclusive Distribution Agreement to Access Massive Global Healthcare Market

Brossard, QC, Canada (ABN Newswire) - Diagnos Inc. (CVE:ADK) (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) (FRA:4D4A), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces today the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with Diagnos Europe GmbH ("Diagnos Europe"), a new partner for DIAGNOS to tackle the strategically important DACH countries in the European market (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) and the surrounding countries Poland, Luxembourg and Liechtenstein in order to prepare a successful market entry for the Company's products and services in Central Europe, a crucial territory for DIAGNOS with a significant market potential in access of more than 140 million people.

DACH is an abbreviation and D stands for Deutschland (Germany), A, Austria, and CH, Confoederatio Helvetica, (Switzerland). Therefore, it refers to the mostly German-speaking center of Europe. The DACH economy is one of the most stable in the entire world since the end of World War II and it is by far the largest and most promising market for IT and AI in Europe. Diagnos Europe is fully specialized on go-to-market strategies and services in the DACH countries and have developed for DIAGNOS a variety of market entry strategies offering the Company a practical and effective launch pad into the DACH market.

Just as the DACH region has become established as Europe's most important region for the optical market, DIAGNOS will be benefiting from the forthcoming market entry developments and has in addition that long tapping into European potential. The German market, in particular, plays a leading role in the optical industry and thus also for the Company and Diagnos Europe in terms of preparing the implementation of specific sales activities. Alongside the French market, which DIAGNOS is also targeting at the same time, the German-speaking market is the most important in Europe and also the most interesting for the company as a result of its stable growth rates over the past several years. For 2019, the German optical industry was able to record its most successful financial year in a decade, far outperforming other European markets (total sales compared to 2018 were up by 5.4% at EUR 4.7 billion; 2019 thus exceeding all expectations and a continuation of the growth trend that has persisted since 2011. Opticians and optometrists have continuously been able to look forward to a further increase in turnover, which rose to almost EUR 6.5 billion in 2019 and even more in 2020).

The healthcare systems in the DACH region are among the best in the world. In Switzerland, in particular, the Healthcare Professions Act (Gesundheitsberufegesetz), which came into force at the start of the year, has placed the industry in a more important position in terms of healthcare. Optometric services, screenings and preventative eye health play an increasingly important role as well in the markets of Germany and Austria, which are similar despite the difference in size. Demographic changes and people's growing responsibility for their own health indicates that the positive forecasts for the future, which were made before the corona crisis, should continue to hold true, which is certainly a clear market potential for DIAGNOS in the DACH region.

For example, a large majority of patients with diabetes who develop diabetic retinopathy have no symptoms until damage to their vision is irreversible. While annual ophthalmic screening is recommended for all those with diabetes, even in the developed world, typically less than half get screened. The number of diabetics in the DACH countries is evaluated at over 10 million in a total population of 140 million people. Adding to this is the limited number of ophthalmologists, healthcare providers with a retinal (fundus) camera, and a historical delay in ophthalmologist appointments for screening or remote image reading.

"Our goal is to launch our concerted European sales efforts in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), plus Poland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg in the heart of Central Europe. DIAGNOS' extensive network in these countries, combined with the Company's AI technology, provides the opportunity to access and serve a significant number of European patients with high levels of risk of losing their vision due to diabetes. There is an immediate need for DIAGNOS' AI technology to address the huge backlog generated by the pandemic", said Mr. Andre Larente, CEO of DIAGNOS.

"We understand the demand for early detection and treatment of the disease and the economics this represents in our market. Without a doubt, we'll accomplish the goal to enable DIAGNOS to access the specialists and patients in need by laying the foundation for DIAGNOS' European market entry", added Mr. Rolf Kaewel, Managing Director of Diagnos Europe.

"DIAGNOS complies with the highest standards in terms of delivering precision results and in real-time, so the referral of patients is done effectively. Our AI technology enhances the experience of the patient and our indications shows that at least 9% of referrals will be sent to the specialists so they can be treated properly," added Mr. Larente. "Europe is the region in the world with the largest population of diabetes between ages 0-14, and 20-79 and at least 75% live in urban areas where the prevalence is at least 12% or more creating a huge market potential for DIAGNOS", concluded Mr. Larente.

To view the release, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/C695J2W4



About DIAGNOS Inc.:

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA's AI-based image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA), CE (Europe), COFEPRIS (Mexico) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com



Source:
DIAGNOS Inc.



Contact:

Mr. Andre Larente, President
DIAGNOS Inc.
Tel: +1-450-678-8882 ext. 224
Email: alarente@diagnos.ca

© ABN Newswire 2021
All news about DIAGNOS INC.
05:35pDIAGNOS Enters into Exclusive Distribution Agreement to Access Massive Globa..
AW
05:35pDIAGNOS (VAN : ADK) Enters into Exclusive Distribution Agreement to Access Massi..
AQ
10:23aDIAGNOS  : Enters into an Exclusive Distribution Agreement to Access Healthcare ..
MT
09:06aDIAGNOS  : Enters into an Exclusive Distribution Agreement to Access Massive Glo..
AQ
09:04aDIAGNOS  : 2021-04-06, DIAGNOS Enters into an Exclusive Distribution Agreement t..
PU
03/09DIAGNOS  : Provides Developmental Update on STROKE Predictor
MT
03/09DIAGNOS  : 2021-03-09, DIAGNOS is finalising its new application CARA-STROKE &nd..
PU
03/09DIAGNOS  : following a successful Proof-of-Concept (POC) pilot study, is finalis..
AQ
03/04DIAGNOS  : And 3rd Largest Optical Retailer in Costa Rica Piloting CARA
MT
03/04DIAGNOS  : and the third largest optical retailer in Costa Rica Piloting CARA an..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,30 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
Net income 2021 -2,20 M -1,75 M -1,75 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36,3 M 29,0 M 28,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 121x
Capi. / Sales 2022 36,3x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart DIAGNOS INC.
Duration : Period :
DIAGNOS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,85 CAD
Last Close Price 0,55 CAD
Spread / Highest target 54,5%
Spread / Average Target 54,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
André M. Larente President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc-André Massue Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP-Finance
François Côté Chairman
Hadi Chakor Chief Medical Officer
Reid Maclellan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAGNOS INC.-8.47%29
MICROSOFT CORPORATION11.98%1 878 540
SEA LIMITED18.01%120 253
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-3.96%95 152
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.70%57 808
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-5.40%55 321
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ