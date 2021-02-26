DIAGNOS : 2021-02-26,  DIAGNOS Announces Exercise of Stock Warrants and Provides a Cash Update – Download PDF

2021.02.26

DIAGNOS Announces Exercise of Stock Warrants and Provides a Cash Update

Brossard, Quebec, Canada - February 26, 2021 - Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "the Corporation") (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces the exercise of 5,076,922 stock warrants within the past five months. The cash position of the Corporation as of today is $1,433,000.

In the coming weeks, the Corporation expects to submit a first claim for disbursement under a financing agreement in the form of an interest-free loan of up to $2,000,000 from the government of Québec to support global commercialization. The financing agreement was initially announced on September 8th, 2020.

The Corporation is also announcing a grant of 1,200,000 stock options to one of its directors. Stock options vest at 50% per year, commencing with the first anniversary of the grant. The exercise price of these stock options has been established at $0.56 per share. The expiry date to which these stock options can be exercised has been fixed to February 24, 2026.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly-traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of its Artificial Intelligence ("AI") tool CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care. CARA's Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients in real-time. CARA complies with local regulations, is FDA cleared for commercialization in the United States of America, is Health Canada licensed for commercialization in Canada and is CE marking compliant in Europe.

