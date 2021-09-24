Log in
    ADK   CA2524423068

DIAGNOS INC.

(ADK)
Diagnos Inc.: Using Artificial Intelligence to Analyze the Retina, CEO Clip Video

09/24/2021 | 03:05pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2021) - Diagnos Inc. (TSXV: ADK) - CEO, André Larente, speaks about their product 'Cara,' used for computer-assisted retinal analysis.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/diagnos-using-ai-to-analyze-the-retina/.

Diagnos Inc. (TSXV: ADK)

Diagnos Inc. to be featured on CEO Clips on BNN Bloomberg Sept 25th - Sept 26th, 2021.

http://www.diagnos.ca/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips 

Contact: 
Trina Schlingmann 
(604) 664-7401 x 5 
trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97571.


© Newsfilecorp 2021
09/24/2021 03:05pm EDT - DIAGNOS INC. : Using Artificial Intelligence to Analyze the Retina, CEO Clip Video
NE
09/24/2021 09:01am EDT - DIAGNOS : to be Featured on CEO Clips on the BNN Bloomberg Channel
AQ
09/16/2021 - DIAGNOS : Announces Multi-Year Contract with Juarez Health & Medical Tourism Cluster in Mexico
MT
09/16/2021 - DIAGNOS : Announces a Multi-Year Contract with Juarez Health & Medical Tourism Cluster
PU
09/16/2021 - DIAGNOS : Announces a Multi-Year Contract with Juarez Health & Medical Tourism Cluster
AQ
09/14/2021 - DIAGNOS : Announces a 3-Year Contract with Cielo Vista Eye Clinic in Mexico
PU
09/14/2021 - DIAGNOS : Announces a 3-Year Contract with Cielo Vista Eye Clinic in Mexico
AQ
09/14/2021 - Diagnos Inc Announces 3-Year Contract with Cielo Vista Eye Clinic in Mexico
CI
09/10/2021 - DIAGNOS : Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
09/03/2021 - DIAGNOS : Announces a Three-Year Contract Renewal with Optina Diagnostics Providing a Teleophthalmology Service
AQ
Financials
Sales 2022 0,80 M 0,63 M 0,63 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,00x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30,9 M 24,3 M 24,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 38,6x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 69,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,45 CAD
Average target price 1,55 CAD
Spread / Average Target 244%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André M. Larente President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc-André Massue Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP-Finance
Vincent Duhamel Chairman
Reid Maclellan Independent Director
Francis Bellido Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIAGNOS INC.-23.73%24
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.68%2 251 161
SEA LIMITED72.18%189 234
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC75.14%103 075
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-18.12%82 064
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE52.18%78 066