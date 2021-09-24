Diagnos Inc.: Using Artificial Intelligence to Analyze the Retina, CEO Clip Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2021) - Diagnos Inc. (TSXV: ADK) - CEO, André Larente, speaks about their product 'Cara,' used for computer-assisted retinal analysis.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://b-tv.com/diagnos-using-ai-to-analyze-the-retina/.

Diagnos Inc. (TSXV: ADK)

Diagnos Inc. to be featured on CEO Clips on BNN Bloomberg Sept 25th - Sept 26th, 2021.

http://www.diagnos.ca/

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Contact:

Trina Schlingmann

(604) 664-7401 x 5

trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97571.