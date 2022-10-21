Diagnostic Medical : 21/10/2022 – Signature of a memorandum of understanding to organize the sale of the block of shares held by DMS Group in Hybrigenics

On October 21st, 2022 - 8:00 AM

Signature of a memorandum of understanding to organize the sale of the block of shares held by DMS Group in Hybrigenics

Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (Euronext Paris - FR0012202497 - DGM) ("DMS Group") and Hybrigenics SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0004153930 - ALHYG) ("Hybrigenics") signed on October 19th, 2022, a memorandum of understanding to organize the sale of all shares held by DMS Group in the capital of Hybrigenics.

As a reminder, DMS Group holds to this day 116 911 328 shares of Hybrigenics, representing 43.41% of the social capital of the company.

This operation aims to add value to this participation, both for DMS Group's shareholders and Hybrigenics'. The two companies would like to focus on their respective core businesses.

This operation will allow DMS Group to strengthen its available treasury in order to finance investments aiming to accelerate its developments and its growth in medical imaging, and Hybrigenics to have the opportunity to open its capital to one or several major players of the pharmaceutical industry.

About DMS Group

DMS Group is composed of companies with a high innovation potential. Historically centered on medical imaging industry, the activity is developing in new directions. By investing on the future and betting on research, DMS Group hopes to bring the solutions of tomorrow.

Specialized in high technology for medical diagnosis, DMS Imaging is now the French leader in development, design and manufacture of imaging systems dedicated to radiology, bone densitometry, 3D modeling and posturology. DMS Imaging (previously ASIT Biotech) is quoted on the Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris markets (ISIN: BE0974289218 - memo: DMSIM).

DMS Biotech supports the development strategy of the group in the field of biotechnologies, and more specifically, technologies for the treatment of osteoarthritis and regenerative medicine based on the injection of fat stem cells. Hybrigenics is quoted on the Paris Euronext Market (ISIN: FR0004153930 - memo: ALHYG).

DMS Group is on every continent through a network of over 140 national distributors, subsidiaries and joint ventures. DMS Group is quoted on the Paris Euronext market (ISIN: FR0012202497 - memo: DGM).

More information on www.dms.com.

