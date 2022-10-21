Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Diagnostic Medical Systems
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALDMS   FR0012202497

DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS

(ALDMS)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  07:36 2022-10-21 am EDT
0.9740 EUR   -2.60%
Diagnostic Medical : 21/10/2022 – Signature of a memorandum of understanding to organize the sale of the block of shares held by DMS Group in Hybrigenics

10/21/2022 | 08:20am EDT
On October 21st, 2022 - 8:00 AM

Signature of a memorandum of understanding to organize the sale of the block of shares held by DMS Group in Hybrigenics

Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (Euronext Paris - FR0012202497 - DGM) ("DMS Group") and Hybrigenics SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0004153930 - ALHYG) ("Hybrigenics") signed on October 19th, 2022, a memorandum of understanding to organize the sale of all shares held by DMS Group in the capital of Hybrigenics.

As a reminder, DMS Group holds to this day 116 911 328 shares of Hybrigenics, representing 43.41% of the social capital of the company.

This operation aims to add value to this participation, both for DMS Group's shareholders and Hybrigenics'. The two companies would like to focus on their respective core businesses.

This operation will allow DMS Group to strengthen its available treasury in order to finance investments aiming to accelerate its developments and its growth in medical imaging, and Hybrigenics to have the opportunity to open its capital to one or several major players of the pharmaceutical industry.

About DMS Group

DMS Group is composed of companies with a high innovation potential. Historically centered on medical imaging industry, the activity is developing in new directions. By investing on the future and betting on research, DMS Group hopes to bring the solutions of tomorrow.

  • Specialized in high technology for medical diagnosis, DMS Imaging is now the French leader in development, design and manufacture of imaging systems dedicated to radiology, bone densitometry, 3D modeling and posturology. DMS Imaging (previously ASIT Biotech) is quoted on the Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris markets (ISIN: BE0974289218 - memo: DMSIM).
  • DMS Biotech supports the development strategy of the group in the field of biotechnologies, and more specifically, technologies for the treatment of osteoarthritis and regenerative medicine based on the injection of fat stem cells. Hybrigenics is quoted on the Paris Euronext Market (ISIN: FR0004153930 - memo: ALHYG).

DMS Group is on every continent through a network of over 140 national distributors, subsidiaries and joint ventures. DMS Group is quoted on the Paris Euronext market (ISIN: FR0012202497 - memo: DGM).

More information on www.dms.com.

FREE SUBSCRIPTION TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF DMS GROUP AT WWW.ACTUSNEWS.COM.

Contacts

DMS Group

Samuel SANCERNI

CEO

04 67 50 49 00

ACTUS FINANCE

Mathieu OMNES

Investors relations

01 53 67 36 92

Nawel NAAMAN

Press Relations

01 53 67 36 34

- 1 -

Disclaimer

DMS - Diagnostic Medical Systems SA published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 12:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 40,0 M 39,3 M 39,3 M
Net income 2021 -3,88 M -3,81 M -3,81 M
Net Debt 2021 11,7 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,1 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Diagnostic Medical Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jean-Paul Ansel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Samuel Sancerni Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
See-Nuan Simonyi Director
Ricard Odile Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS-18.03%16
IRAY TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED2.23%5 109
SONOSCAPE MEDICAL CORP.75.57%3 325
BEIJING WANDONG MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-7.60%2 144
NANO-X IMAGING LTD.-22.63%587
VIEWORKS CO., LTD.-17.06%224