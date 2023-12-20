Dial Square Investments PLC - Manchester, England-based acquisition vehicle - Starts trading on AIM market on Wednesday after moving from London Main Market. Dial Square completes its reverse takeover of EnergyPathways Ltd. Dial Square will be renamed EnergyPathways PLC and will focus on developing the Marram gas project offshore in the UK Irish Sea. Raises GBP2.0 million gross from issue of 50.0 million new shares a 4.00 pence each, giving an initial market capitalisation of GBP6.3 million. Stock is quoted at 3.75p Wednesday afternoon.
By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor
