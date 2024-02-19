Feb 19 (Reuters) - Dialight PLC:
* DIALIGHT PLC - STATEMENT RE SECOND INTERIM RESULTS
* DIALIGHT PLC: CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGH 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|154 GBX
|+0.65%
|-0.96%
|+4.76%
|08:21am
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+4.76%
|77 M $
|+0.39%
|5 195 M $
|+13.80%
|1 208 M $
|-18.32%
|1 071 M $
|-20.83%
|998 M $
|-23.76%
|956 M $
|-21.25%
|674 M $
|-32.85%
|595 M $
|-18.65%
|511 M $
|-28.54%
|413 M $