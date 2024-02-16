Dialight PLC - London-based producer of LED lighting for heavy industrial applications - Appoints Steve Blair as chief executive officer, effective immediately, as Fariyal Khanbabi has stepped down from her role as CEO and as director of the company. Back in September, Chief Financial Officer Clive Jennings resigned with immediate effect. At the end of last month, Dialight hired Carolyn Zhang as CFO, who started her role on February 1.
Current stock price: 150.30 pence
12-month change: down 37%
By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.