Dialight plc is a United Kingdom-based company that provides sustainable light-emitting diode (LED) lighting for industrial applications. The Company operates through two segments: Lighting and Signals & Components. The Lighting segment develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for hazardous and industrial applications in which lighting performance is critical and includes anti-collision obstruction lighting. The Signals & Components segment develops, manufactures, and supplies status indication components for electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) together with niche industrial and automotive electronic components and LED signaling solutions for the traffic and signals markets. The Company's products and solutions include LED High Bays, LED Area Lights, LED Linears, LED Floodlights, LED Wallpacks/Bulkheads, LED Emergency/Exit Lighting, LED Obstruction Solutions, LED Streetlighting, LED Control Systems and Signals, Components, Traffic, and Rail.