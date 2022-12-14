Advanced search
    DIA   GB0033057794

DIALIGHT PLC

(DIA)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-14 am EST
311.00 GBX   -1.27%
12:38pThe FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.1% Despite the UK's Fall in Inflation in November
DJ
12:24pIN BRIEF: Dialight Chair Karen Oliver steps down after 17 months
AN
09:29aUK Lacks Sufficient Private Savings to Compensate the Current Account Deficit
DJ
IN BRIEF: Dialight Chair Karen Oliver steps down after 17 months

12/14/2022 | 12:24pm EST
Dialight PLC - London-based industrial LED lighting firm - Says Karen Oliver will step down as chair and non-executive director on December 31 "for personal reasons." Oliver as appointed as chair in August 2021. Senior Independent Director David Thomas will assume the role of chair on an interim basis, as the board undertakes a search for a new chair.

"The board's trading expectations for the year ending December 31, 2022, remain unchanged from the update on November 23 and the group remains focused on delivery during the important final month of the year," the company says.

Current stock price: 310.00 pence

12-month change: down 4.6%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC -1.32% 403.6 Delayed Quote.-45.32%
DIALIGHT PLC -1.27% 311 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. 1.18% 33.87 Delayed Quote.-10.60%
Financials
Sales 2022 167 M 207 M 207 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 103 M 128 M 128 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 679
Free-Float 95,7%
Managers and Directors
Fariyal Khanbabi Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Clive Adrian Roynon Jennings Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karen J. Oliver Chairman
David Thomas Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
David Wayland Blood Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIALIGHT PLC-4.55%128
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-31.05%142 611
KEYENCE CORPORATION-21.65%101 785
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%89 932
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-18.22%83 353
EATON CORPORATION PLC-5.31%65 080