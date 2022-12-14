IN BRIEF: Dialight Chair Karen Oliver steps down after 17 months

Dialight PLC - London-based industrial LED lighting firm - Says Karen Oliver will step down as chair and non-executive director on December 31 "for personal reasons." Oliver as appointed as chair in August 2021. Senior Independent Director David Thomas will assume the role of chair on an interim basis, as the board undertakes a search for a new chair.

"The board's trading expectations for the year ending December 31, 2022, remain unchanged from the update on November 23 and the group remains focused on delivery during the important final month of the year," the company says.

Current stock price: 310.00 pence

12-month change: down 4.6%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

