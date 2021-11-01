DEALINGS BY DIRECTORS

Ref: CSE/16/2021
01 November 2021
Mr. Renuke Wijayawardhane
Chief Regulatory Officer
Colombo Stock Exchange
Level 4-1 West Tower
World Trade Centre
Colombo 1
Dear Sir,
DIALOG AXIATA PLC - DISCLOSURE OF SHARE DEALINGS
In terms of Section 7.8 of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange, we wish to inform you of the following transaction of shares of Dialog Axiata PLC ('Dialog') by Amaliya (Private) Limited ('Amaliya'), in which Deshamanya Mahesh Amalean, Independent/Non-Executive Director of Dialog, has a relevant interest as a common director. The details of the transaction is as follows -
|
Date of
|
Nature of
|
No. of
|
Consideration
|
Nature of
|
Date of
|
Transaction
|
transaction
|
shares
|
per share
|
relevant
|
notification
|
|
|
|
|
interest
|
|
28 October 2021
|
Purchase by
|
446,000
|
LKR 11.20
|
Director of
|
29 October 2021
|
|
Amaliya
|
|
|
Amaliya
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yours sincerely,
DIALOG AXIATA PLC
Viranthi Attygalle
Group Company Secretary
Dialog Axiata PLC (PQ 38)
475, Union Place, Colombo 02, Sri Lanka. Tel +94 (0) 77 7 678 700 www.dialog.lk
an axiata company
