    DIAL.N0000   LK0348N00009

DIALOG AXIATA PLC

(DIAL.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange - 11/01
11.1 LKR   0.00%
Dealings by directors
PU
DIALOG AXIATA : Dealings by Directors
PU
Dialog Axiata plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
DEALINGS BY DIRECTORS

11/01/2021 | 03:17pm EDT
Ref: CSE/16/2021

01 November 2021

Mr. Renuke Wijayawardhane

Chief Regulatory Officer

Colombo Stock Exchange

Level 4-1 West Tower

World Trade Centre

Colombo 1

Dear Sir,

DIALOG AXIATA PLC - DISCLOSURE OF SHARE DEALINGS

In terms of Section 7.8 of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange, we wish to inform you of the following transaction of shares of Dialog Axiata PLC ('Dialog') by Amaliya (Private) Limited ('Amaliya'), in which Deshamanya Mahesh Amalean, Independent/Non-Executive Director of Dialog, has a relevant interest as a common director. The details of the transaction is as follows -

Date of

Nature of

No. of

Consideration

Nature of

Date of

Transaction

transaction

shares

per share

relevant

notification

interest

28 October 2021

Purchase by

446,000

LKR 11.20

Director of

29 October 2021

Amaliya

Amaliya

Yours sincerely,

DIALOG AXIATA PLC

Viranthi Attygalle

Group Company Secretary

Dialog Axiata PLC (PQ 38)

475, Union Place, Colombo 02, Sri Lanka. Tel +94 (0) 77 7 678 700 www.dialog.lk

an axiata company

Restricted

Disclaimer

Dialog Axiata plc published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 19:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 137 B 674 M 674 M
Net income 2021 12 582 M 62,1 M 62,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,21x
Yield 2021 6,94%
Capitalization 91 027 M 449 M 449 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 3 884
Free-Float 98,6%
Managers and Directors
Wewage Viranga Supun Dep Weerasinghe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wai Yip Yap Group Chief Financial Officer
Nai Pek Lau Non-Independent Chairman
Palliyaralalage Don Vincent P. K. de Almeida Group Chief Technology Officer
Lasantha Theverapperuma Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
