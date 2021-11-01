DEALINGS BY DIRECTORS

Ref: CSE/16/2021

01 November 2021

Mr. Renuke Wijayawardhane

Chief Regulatory Officer

Colombo Stock Exchange

Level 4-1 West Tower

World Trade Centre

Colombo 1

Dear Sir,

DIALOG AXIATA PLC - DISCLOSURE OF SHARE DEALINGS

In terms of Section 7.8 of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange, we wish to inform you of the following transaction of shares of Dialog Axiata PLC ('Dialog') by Amaliya (Private) Limited ('Amaliya'), in which Deshamanya Mahesh Amalean, Independent/Non-Executive Director of Dialog, has a relevant interest as a common director. The details of the transaction is as follows -

Date of Nature of No. of Consideration Nature of Date of Transaction transaction shares per share relevant notification interest 28 October 2021 Purchase by 446,000 LKR 11.20 Director of 29 October 2021 Amaliya Amaliya

Yours sincerely,

DIALOG AXIATA PLC

Viranthi Attygalle

Group Company Secretary

Dialog Axiata PLC (PQ 38)

475, Union Place, Colombo 02, Sri Lanka. Tel +94 (0) 77 7 678 700 www.dialog.lk

an axiata company

