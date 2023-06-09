Dialog Axiata : Administrative Details for the Annual General Meeting
06/09/2023 | 01:05am EDT
Administrative Details for the 26th Annual General Meeting
The 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Dialog Axiata PLC (the "Company") will be held as a fully virtual meeting on Wednesday, 7 June 2023 at 4:00PM (IST - India Standard Time).
The details regarding the participation and the procedure to be adopted during the AGM are set out below.
DATE, TIME AND CONDUCT OF AGM
The AGM will be held as a fully virtual meeting on Wednesday, 7 June 2023 at 4:00PM (IST - India Standard Time).
Certain members of the Board and other key officials who are essential for the administration of the meeting will be physically present in the Auditorium of the Company. All others, including shareholders, will participate via a designated online meeting platform.
ALTERNATIVE ARRANGEMENTS FOR PARTICIPATION AT THE AGM
Shareholders may participate at the AGM by:
participating in the AGM via the designated online meeting platform;
submitting questions in advance of the AGM; and/or
duly appointing a proxy to participate and vote on their behalf at the AGM.
CONFIRMATION OF PARTICIPATION AND PRE-REGISTRATION
Shareholders of the Company who wish to participate at the virtual AGM and whose names appear on the Share Register as 31 May 2023 are required pre-register participation. Registrations that do not meet this requirement will be rejected during the verification stage.
NOTICE OF AGM AND FORM OF PROXY
The Notice of AGM and accompanying Form of Proxy are attached herewith and will also be published on the corporate website at www.dialog.lk/shareholder- notifications.
NO PERSONAL ATTENDANCE AT AGM
The AGM will be held virtually, and as such shareholders will only be able to participate in the AGM virtually, via the designated online meeting platform.
In order to pre-register participation, shareholders are requested to complete the online pre-registration form available at www. dialog.lk/shareholder-notifications on or before 4:00PM on 31 May 2023.
If your shares are held in joint names, please register both names. However, you only need to enter one email address.
Upon verification of the registration details, an email of confirmation will be sent to the shareholders followed by an email with the login information closer to the AGM. Please note that the login information is authorised only for use by shareholders or their duly appointed proxy. The Company shall not be responsible or liable for misuse and /or unauthorised use of the login information.
APPOINTMENT OF PROXIES
A shareholder entitled, as set out above, to participate and vote at the meeting but is unable to do so, is entitled to appoint a proxy to virtually participate and vote at the AGM instead of him/ her in the manner provided for by completing the Form of Proxy enclosed herewith.
Shareholders who are unable to participate also have the option of submitting a duly completed Form of Proxy (which, in particular, clearly indicates such shareholder's vote in respect
of each of the matters set out in the Form of Proxy), appointing the Chairman of the meeting or any one of the Directors of the Company to participate and vote on their behalf such that each shareholder's vote may be identified and recorded as if such shareholder were present at the meeting.
In order to be valid, the Form of Proxy must be duly completed and forwarded to the Group Company Secretary via post to Dialog Axiata PLC, No. 475, Union Place, Colombo 2 and must be received not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting, i.e. before 4:00PM on 5 June 2023.
ANNUAL REPORT 2022
The Annual Report 2022 has been published on the corporate website and may be accessed at www. dialog.lk/annual-reports. If a shareholder wishes to receive a printed copy of the Annual Report 2022, please complete the Form of Request and forward it to the Group Company Secretary in accordance with the instructions given therein.
MEETING PROCEDURE & VOTING
Shareholders who are unable to participate at the virtual AGM may submit their suggestions/ questions related to the AGM and the agenda, to the Group Company Secretary in writing on or before 31 May 2023 via agminfo@dialog.lk
The procedure on the conduct of the meeting and voting will be explained to shareholders prior to the commencement of the meeting.
FURTHER INFORMATION
For more information, shareholders can refer to the FAQs on our corporate website at www.dialog.lk/ shareholder-notifications or contact Ms. Divya Ranaraj on +94 773 908 929 during working hours.