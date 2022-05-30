Dialog Axiata : Annual Financial Report as of 31-12-2021

Dialog Axiata PLC, a subsidiary of Axiata Group Berhad (Axiata), operates Sri Lanka's Leading Quad-Play Connectivity Provider. The Company ranks among the largest listed companies on the Colombo Stock Exchange in terms of market capitalisation. Dialog is also Sri Lanka's largest Foreign Direct Investor (FDI) with cumulative investments totalling USD 3 billion.

The winner of six Global Mobile Awards, Dialog has the distinction of being voted by Sri Lankan Consumers as the 'Telecommunication Brand of the Year' for a record tenth year running, and 'Service Brand of the Year', and 'Youth Choice - Service Brand of the Year' for the second consecutive year at the SLIM People's Awards 2021. The Company was awarded 'Sri Lanka's Most Valuable Brand' for the third consecutive year and 'Most Valuable Telecommunications Brand' for the fourteenth consecutive year in the 2021 Brand Finance league table. Furthermore, it won the TM Forum 2021 Excellence Award in the AI, Data and Insights category.

Dialog is an ISO 9001 certified company, which is certified with the 27001:2013 standard for its Information Security Management System as well. The company's Environmental Management System also received the ISO 14001:2015 standard for its full scope of operations, becoming the first Quad-play in South Asia to do so. The Company has received numerous local and international awards, including the National Quality Award and the Sri Lanka Business Excellence Award. Dialog was recognised amongst the Top 10 Corporate Citizens at the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce - Best Corporate Citizen Sustainability Awards 2021 and endorses the worldwide Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which aim to build a sustainable future for all by 2030.

Dialog has been at the forefront of innovation and digitisation in the mobile industry in Sri Lanka since the late 90's, propelling the nation's mobile telephony infrastructure to a level of advancement on par with the developed world. The Company delivers advanced mobile telephony and high-speed mobile broadband