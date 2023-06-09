Dialog Axiata : Cover Letter to the shareholders

Dear Valued Shareholder,

Please be informed that the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Dialog Axiata PLC (the "Company") will be held as a fully virtual meeting on Wednesday, 7 June 2023 at 4:00PM (IST - India Standard Time), in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Colombo Stock Exchange ('CSE') and Article 62(b) of the Articles of Association of Dialog Axiata PLC (the "Company").

We are pleased to forward herewith the Notice of Meeting, the Form of Proxy and Administrative details for the 26th AGM for your kind attention.

The Annual Report 2022 and the Sustainability Report 2022 of the Company are published and available for download on our corporate website at www.dialog.lk/annual-reports and also on the Colombo Stock Exchange website at www.cse.lk/home/company-info/DIAL.N0000/ financial. You may also scan the QR Codes given below to directly access the Dialog Annual Report 2022 and the Dialog Sustainability Report 2022:

Dialog Annual Report Dialog Sustainability Report 2022 2022

However, if you wish to receive a printed copy of the Annual Report 2022, please complete the Form of Request and forward it to the Group Company Secretary in accordance with the instructions given therein.

A detailed guide on how to participate virtually is set out in the Administrative Details document enclosed herewith. For more information, shareholders may contact Divya Ranaraj on +94 773 908 929 during working hours or by email at agminfo@dialog.lk.

Yours sincerely,

DIALOG AXIATA PLC

GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

30 April 2023