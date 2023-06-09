Dialog Axiata : Outcome of the 26th AGM

2007 shall not be applicable to Dr. Indrajit

referred to in Section 210 of the Companies Act No. 7 of

7 of 2007 and to resolve that the age limit of 70 years

retires pursuant to Section 210 of the Companies Act No.

who attained the age of 73 years on 3 April 2023 and

To re-elect as a Director, Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy,

Association of the Company.

Meeting pursuant to Article 109 of the Articles of

appointed to the Board since the last Annual General

To re-elect as a Director, Dr Sharmini Coorey, who was

Articles of Association of the Company.

who retires by rotation pursuant to Article 102 of the

To re-elect as a Director, Mr Azwan Khan Osman Khan

Articles of Association of the Company.

who retires by rotation pursuant to Article 102 of the

To re-elect as a Director, Mr Willem Lucas Timmermans

31st December 2022 and the Auditors' Report thereon.

Statement of Accounts for the Financial Year ended

To receive and adopt the Report of the Directors and the

Pursuant to Rule 7.2 of the Listing Rules, we wish to inform you that, excluding Resolution No. 3, all other resolutions contained in the Notice of the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) were duly passed at the AGM of the Company held on 7 June 2023.

DIALOG AXIATA PLC - OUTCOME OF THE 26TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Resolution No. Description Outcome Ordinary To re-elect as a Director, Mr David Nai Pek Lau, who Passed Resolution 6 attained the age of 70 years on 7 November 2022 and retires pursuant to Section 210 of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007 and to resolve that the age limit of 70 years referred to in Section 210 of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007 shall not be applicable to Mr David Nai Pek Lau. Ordinary To re-appoint Messrs. PricewaterhouseCoopers, Passed Resolution 7 Chartered Accountants, as Auditors to the Company and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration. Ordinary To authorise the Directors to determine and make Passed Resolution 8 donations.

We would like to notify you that in light of the unfortunate demise of Mr. Azwan Khan Osman Khan on May 13, 2023, Resolution No. 3 concerning his re-election was subsequently retracted during the AGM, with the consent of the Shareholders.

Yours sincerely,

DIALOG AXIATA PLC

Viranthi Attygalle

Group Company Secretary

Dialog Axiata PLC (PQ 38)

475, Union Place, Colombo 02, Sri Lanka. Tel +94 (0) 77 7 678 700 www.dialog.lk

an axiata company