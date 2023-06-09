Dialog Axiata : Outcome of the 26th AGM

DIALOG AXIATA PLC - OUTCOME OF THE 26TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Pursuant to Rule 7.2 of the Listing Rules, we wish to inform you that, excluding Resolution No. 3, all other resolutions contained in the Notice of the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) were duly passed at the AGM of the Company held on 7 June 2023.
Resolution No.
Description
Outcome
Ordinary
To receive and adopt the Report of the Directors and the
Passed
Resolution 1
Statement of Accounts for the Financial Year ended
31st December 2022 and the Auditors' Report thereon.
Ordinary
To re-elect as a Director, Mr Willem Lucas Timmermans
Passed
Resolution 2
who retires by rotation pursuant to Article 102 of the
Articles of Association of the Company.
Ordinary
To re-elect as a Director, Mr Azwan Khan Osman Khan
Withdrawn
Resolution 3
who retires by rotation pursuant to Article 102 of the
Articles of Association of the Company.
Ordinary
To re-elect as a Director, Dr Sharmini Coorey, who was
Passed
Resolution 4
appointed to the Board since the last Annual General
Meeting pursuant to Article 109 of the Articles of
Association of the Company.
Ordinary
To re-elect as a Director, Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy,
Passed
Resolution 5
who attained the age of 73 years on 3 April 2023 and
retires pursuant to Section 210 of the Companies Act No.
7 of 2007 and to resolve that the age limit of 70 years
referred to in Section 210 of the Companies Act No. 7 of
2007 shall not be applicable to Dr. Indrajit
Coomaraswamy.
Dialog Axiata PLC (PQ 38)
475, Union Place, Colombo 02, Sri Lanka. Tel +94 (0) 77 7 678 700 www.dialog.lk
an axiata company
Resolution No.
Description
Outcome
Ordinary
To re-elect as a Director, Mr David Nai Pek Lau, who
Passed
Resolution 6
attained the age of 70 years on 7 November 2022 and
retires pursuant to Section 210 of the Companies Act No.
7 of 2007 and to resolve that the age limit of 70 years
referred to in Section 210 of the Companies Act No. 7 of
2007 shall not be applicable to Mr David Nai Pek Lau.
Ordinary
To re-appoint Messrs. PricewaterhouseCoopers,
Passed
Resolution 7
Chartered Accountants, as Auditors to the Company and
to authorise the Directors to determine their
remuneration.
Ordinary
To authorise the Directors to determine and make
Passed
Resolution 8
donations.
We would like to notify you that in light of the unfortunate demise of Mr. Azwan Khan Osman Khan on May 13, 2023, Resolution No. 3 concerning his re-election was subsequently retracted during the AGM, with the consent of the Shareholders.
Yours sincerely,
DIALOG AXIATA PLC
Viranthi Attygalle
Group Company Secretary
Dialog Axiata PLC (PQ 38)
475, Union Place, Colombo 02, Sri Lanka. Tel +94 (0) 77 7 678 700 www.dialog.lk