  Homepage
  Equities
  Sri Lanka
  Colombo Stock Exchange
  Dialog Axiata PLC
  News
  Summary
    DIAL.N0000   LK0348N00009

DIALOG AXIATA PLC

(DIAL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-07
10.20 LKR   -0.97%
Dialog Axiata : Outcome of the 26th AGM
PU
01:05aDialog Axiata : Outcome of the 26th AGM
PU
01:05aDialog Axiata : Cover Letter to the shareholders
PU
Dialog Axiata : Outcome of the 26th AGM

06/09/2023 | 01:05am EDT
Ref: CSE/07/2023

08 June 2023

Mr. Renuke Wijayawardhane

Chief Regulatory Officer

Colombo Stock Exchange

Level 4-1 West Tower

World Trade Centre

Colombo 1

Dear Sir,

DIALOG AXIATA PLC - OUTCOME OF THE 26TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Pursuant to Rule 7.2 of the Listing Rules, we wish to inform you that, excluding Resolution No. 3, all other resolutions contained in the Notice of the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) were duly passed at the AGM of the Company held on 7 June 2023.

Resolution No.

Description

Outcome

Ordinary

To receive and adopt the Report of the Directors and the

Passed

Resolution 1

Statement of Accounts for the Financial Year ended

31st December 2022 and the Auditors' Report thereon.

Ordinary

To re-elect as a Director, Mr Willem Lucas Timmermans

Passed

Resolution 2

who retires by rotation pursuant to Article 102 of the

Articles of Association of the Company.

Ordinary

To re-elect as a Director, Mr Azwan Khan Osman Khan

Withdrawn

Resolution 3

who retires by rotation pursuant to Article 102 of the

Articles of Association of the Company.

Ordinary

To re-elect as a Director, Dr Sharmini Coorey, who was

Passed

Resolution 4

appointed to the Board since the last Annual General

Meeting pursuant to Article 109 of the Articles of

Association of the Company.

Ordinary

To re-elect as a Director, Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy,

Passed

Resolution 5

who attained the age of 73 years on 3 April 2023 and

retires pursuant to Section 210 of the Companies Act No.

7 of 2007 and to resolve that the age limit of 70 years

referred to in Section 210 of the Companies Act No. 7 of

2007 shall not be applicable to Dr. Indrajit

Coomaraswamy.

Dialog Axiata PLC (PQ 38)

475, Union Place, Colombo 02, Sri Lanka. Tel +94 (0) 77 7 678 700 www.dialog.lk

an axiata company

Resolution No.

Description

Outcome

Ordinary

To re-elect as a Director, Mr David Nai Pek Lau, who

Passed

Resolution 6

attained the age of 70 years on 7 November 2022 and

retires pursuant to Section 210 of the Companies Act No.

7 of 2007 and to resolve that the age limit of 70 years

referred to in Section 210 of the Companies Act No. 7 of

2007 shall not be applicable to Mr David Nai Pek Lau.

Ordinary

To re-appoint Messrs. PricewaterhouseCoopers,

Passed

Resolution 7

Chartered Accountants, as Auditors to the Company and

to authorise the Directors to determine their

remuneration.

Ordinary

To authorise the Directors to determine and make

Passed

Resolution 8

donations.

We would like to notify you that in light of the unfortunate demise of Mr. Azwan Khan Osman Khan on May 13, 2023, Resolution No. 3 concerning his re-election was subsequently retracted during the AGM, with the consent of the Shareholders.

Yours sincerely,

DIALOG AXIATA PLC

Viranthi Attygalle

Group Company Secretary

Dialog Axiata PLC (PQ 38)

475, Union Place, Colombo 02, Sri Lanka. Tel +94 (0) 77 7 678 700 www.dialog.lk

an axiata company

Disclaimer

Dialog Axiata plc published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 05:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
