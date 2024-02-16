Dialog Axiata PLC reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was LKR 43,390.49 million compared to LKR 50,948.78 million a year ago. Net income was LKR 5,266.75 million compared to net loss of LKR 8,291.31 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was LKR 0.64 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of LKR 1.01 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was LKR 0.64 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of LKR 1.01 a year ago.