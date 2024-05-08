DIALOG FINANCE PLC
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED
31 MARCH 2024
Page 1
Financial Review for the Quarter ended 31 March 2024
Dialog Finance PLC (the "Company") announced, Wednesday 8th May 2024, its financial results for the three months ended 31st March 2024.
The lending book of the Company recorded a healthy growth of 13.1% Year-on-Year ("YoY") to record net loans and advances of Rs. 3.4 Bn as at 31 March 2024. Despite the expansion in lending activities, total operating income declined by 19.6% YoY to reach Rs. 176.6 Mn for Q1 2024. This decline was primarily attributed to the decline in the investment portfolio and the drop in the net interest margin. The decrease in the investment portfolio was mainly due to the withdrawal of a fixed deposit investment of LKR 2.2 Bn made by a related party company. Furthermore, the decline in the net interest margin was driven by the reduction in lending and investment yields in line with the market interest rates.
Total operating expenses increased by 23.2% YoY mainly driven by increased cost stemming from the acquiring business. The Company introduced its acquiring business proposition, including Genie Business, subsequent to obtaining the Payment Acquiring license from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka. Furthermore, this increase in cost was contributed by investments made on human capital, technology and customer experience to support business strategies and business growth. However, the Company continued to drive the aggressive cost management and rationalization initiatives along with the streamlining of processes which are expected to deliver both service excellence and cost efficiency.
Consequently, Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q1 2024 was recorded negative at Rs. 32.6 Mn compared to the net profit of Rs. 28.8 Mn recorded for Q1 2023.
During the period under review, the Company maintained capital and liquidity levels well above the statutory minimum requirements. The Tier I capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and total CAR recorded at 40.07% and 41.16%, respectively as at 31 March 2024, which were well above the CBSL's prescribed minimum thresholds of 8.5% for Tier 1 CAR and 12.5% for Total CAR.
Dialog Finance PLC provides a wide range of financial products tailored to meet the needs of diverse customer segments, including consumers, retailers & merchants, and SMEs. The Company is setting itself to be at the forefront of innovation in the finance industry in Sri Lanka and has a vision to propel the nation's finance technology to a level of advancement on par with the developed world. Dialog Finance PLC recognises the need to deliver convenient, accessible, and affordable financial tools to the unbanked and underbanked segments of society and continues steadfast with its unifying mission in introducing cutting edge technology to launch industry-leading financial products and services.
DIALOG FINANCE PLC
Statement of financial position
(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)
31 Mar 2024
31 Dec 2023
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
254,189
33,917
Placements with banks and financial institutions
158,170
54,068
Securities purchased under repurchase agreements
21,040
-
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
660,854
1,121,790
Financial assets at amortised cost - loans and advances
3,441,636
3,042,903
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
2,185
2,185
Financial investments at amortised cost
838,881
1,250,021
Other assets
85,892
68,125
Current tax receivable
6,255
6,255
Right-of-use assets
15,160
18,708
Property, plant and equipment
44,160
47,189
Intangible assets
189,946
190,394
Deferred tax assets
117,493
117,493
Total assets
5,835,861
5,953,048
LIABILITIES
Financial liabilities at amortised cost - due to customers
2,956,615
2,616,766
Financial liabilities at amortised cost - due to banks
-
502,117
Retirement benefit obligations
10,717
9,133
Lease liabilities
16,356
20,025
Other liabilities
240,010
160,242
Total liabilities
3,223,698
3,308,283
EQUITY
Stated capital
2,934,582
2,934,582
Statutory reserve fund
16,688
16,688
Fair value through other comprehensive income reserve
3,154
3,154
Accumulated losses
(342,261)
(309,659)
Total equity
2,612,163
2,644,765
Total equity and liabilities
5,835,861
5,953,048
Net assets per share (Rs.)
22.25
22.53
Commitments and contingencies
411,598
497,339
The notes on pages 5 to 8 form an integral part of these financial statements.
CERTIFICATION
We certify that the above Interim Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No: 7 of 2007 and give true and fair view of the state of affairs of Dialog Finance PLC as at 31 March 2024 and its profit/(loss) for the period ended 31 March 2024.
Signed
Signed
Head of Finance
Chief Executive Officer
Date: 08/05/2024
Date: 08/05/2024
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.
Signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors by,
Signed
Signed
Director
Director
Date: 08/05/2024
Date: 08/05/2024
Dialog - Internal
DIALOG FINANCE PLC
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)
Three months ended 31 March
2024
2023
Change
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
%
Interest income
236,968
362,383
(35)
Less: Interest expense
(76,251)
(154,305)
51
Net interest income
160,717
208,078
(23)
Fee and commission income
12,920
10,657
21
Net Profit / (loss) from trading
27
(87)
131
Other operating income
2,887
983
194
Total operating income
176,551
219,631
(20)
Less: Impairment charges and other losses
(18,682)
(23,040)
19
Net operating income
157,869
196,591
(20)
Less: Operating expenses
Personnel expenses
(62,280)
(64,876)
4
Depreciation and amortisation
(14,736)
(12,392)
(19)
Other expenses
(108,129)
(73,025)
(48)
Operating (loss) / profit before taxes on financial
(27,276)
46,298
(159)
services
Taxes on financial services
(5,326)
(17,515)
70
(Loss) / profit before tax for the period
(32,602)
28,783
(213)
Income tax expense
-
-
-
(Loss) / profit for the period
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Changes in the fair value of equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income
Remeasurement of defined benefit Obligations Deferred tax effect on other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
(32,602)
28,783
(213)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(32,602)
28,783
(213)
(Loss) / Profit per share (Rs.)
(0.28)
0.25
The notes on pages 6 to 8 form an integral part of these financial statements.
Dialog - Internal
Page 4
DIALOG FINANCE PLC
Statement of changes in equity
(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)
Retained
Fair value through
earnings /
Statutory
other
Stated
accumulated
reserve
comprehensive
capital
losses
fund
income reserve
Total
Balance at 1 January 2024
2,934,582
(309,659)
16,688
3,154
2,644,765
Loss for the period
-
(32,602)
-
-
(32,602)
Other comprehensive income, net of
-
-
-
-
-
tax
Transfer to Statutory reserve fund
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for
-
(32,602)
-
-
(32,602)
the year
Balance at 31 March 2024
2,934,582
(342,261)
16,688
3,154
2,612,163
Balance at 1 January 2023
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Total comprehensive income for the year
2,934,582
(347,125)
14,716
1,596
2,603,769
-
28,783
-
-
28,783
-
-
-
-
-
-
28,783
-
-
28,783
Balance at 31 March 2023
Balance at 1 April 2023
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Total comprehensive income for the year
Transferred to statutory reserve fund
Balance at 31 December 2023
2,934,582
(318,342)
14,716
1,596
2,632,552
2,934,582
(318,342)
14,716
1,596
2,632,552
-
10,655
-
-
10,655
-
-
-
1,558
1,558
-
10,655
-
1,558
12,213
-
(1,972)
1,972
-
-
2,934,582
(309,659)
16,688
3,154
2,644,765
The notes on pages 6 to 8 form an integral part of these financial statements.
Page 5
DIALOG FINANCE PLC
Statement of cash flows
(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)
Quarter ended 31 March
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
(Loss) / Profit before income tax
(32,602)
28,783
Adjustments for
Interest expenses
76,251
154,305
Impairment charges and other losses
18,682
23,040
Provision for retirement benefit obligation
1,584
1,297
Depreciation and amortization
14,736
12,392
Interest on lease liability
622
342
Net losses on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
(27)
87
Cash generated from operations before working capital changes
79,246
220,246
(Increase) / Decrease in loans and advances
(417,415)
10,178
(Increase) in other assets
(14,791)
(50,350)
Increase in amounts due to customers
339,850
347,166
(Decrease) in bank borrowings
(502,117)
-
Increase in trade and other payables
71,186
13,635
Cash (used in)/generated from operations
(444,041)
540,905
Interest paid
(76,251)
(154,305)
Retirement benefits paid
-
(498)
Net cash generated from operating activities
(520,292)
386,102
Cash flows from/(used in) investing activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(11,087)
(1,624)
Acquisition of intangible assets
448
(10,200)
Net investment in treasury bills
411,139
(3,152)
Net cash flows from securities purchased under repurchased agreement
(21,040)
113,420
Net investment in unit trust
460,964
-
Net placements with banks and financial institutions
(55,353)
-
Net cash generated from investing activities
785,071
98,444
Cash flows from/(used in) financing activities
Principle element of lease payment
Net cash from financing activities
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
Analysis of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
Cash and bank balances
Add: Placements with financial Institutions (less than 90 days)
Less: Impairment provision
The notes on pages 6 to 8 form an integral part of these financial statement
4,291(2,448)
4,291 (2,448)
269,070 482,098
88,003 2,599,119
357,073 3,081,217
254,213 140,725
102,860 2,940,492
357,073 3,081,217
-
(2,142)
357,006 3,079,075
Page 5
DIALOG FINANCE PLC
Financial reporting by segment
(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)
For the three months ended
Leasing and Hire
Factoring & revolving
purchase
loans
Margin Trading
Term loans
Treasury/investments
Unallocated
Total
31 March
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest income
16,163
13,476
18,088
44,220
31,505
46,216
96,420
65,512
74,792
192,959
-
-
236,968
362,383
Interest expenses
(3,662)
(5,473)
(3,698)
(8,693)
(8,968)
(9,348)
(26,071)
(21,909)
(33,852)
(108,882)
-
-
(76,251)
(154,305)
Net interest income
12,501
8,003
14,390
35,527
22,537
36,868
70,349
43,603
40,940
84,077
-
-
160,717
208,078
Fee & commission income
170
15
-
119
-
-
8,637
2,422
-
-
4,113
8,101
12,920
10,657
Other income
105
215
-
-
-
-
2,244
107
-
(87)
565
661
2,914
896
Operating income by segment
12,776
8,233
14,390
35,646
22,537
36,868
81,230
46,132
40,940
83,990
4,678
8,762
176,551
219,631
Total Operating Income
12,776
8,233
14,390
35,646
22,537
36,868
81,230
46,132
40,940
83,990
4,678
8,762
176,551
219,631
Impairment (expense) / reversal
6,413
(9,974)
(10,652)
(2,476)
(263)
1,547
(14,316)
(12,010)
136
(127)
-
(18,682)
(23,040)
Net operating income
19,189
(1,741)
3,738
33,170
22,274
38,415
66,914
34,122
41,076
83,863
4,678
8,762
157,869
196,591
Operating expenses
(10,950)
(7,977)
(19,033)
(14,030)
(23,147)
(14,934)
(54,999)
(36,084)
-
-
-
-
(108,129)
(73,025)
Depreciation and amortization
(1,492)
(1,354)
(2,594)
(2,381)
(3,155)
(2,534)
(7,495)
(6,123)
-
-
-
-
(14,736)
(12,392)
Segment result
6,747
(11,072)
(17,889)
16,759
(4,028)
20,947
4,420
(8,085)
41,076
83,863
4,678
8,762
35,004
111,174
Personnel expenses
(62,280)
(64,876)
Profit/l(loss) from operations
(27,276)
46,298
VAT on financial services
(5,326)
(17,515)
Income tax expense
-
-
Profit for the year
(32,602)
28,783
Other information
Balance at 31 March
Segment assets
290,214
305,036
301,926
587,111
776,463
669,474
2,073,033
1,461,609
1,935,319
3,257,230
458,906
692,477
5,835,861
6,972,937
Total assets
290,214
305,036
301,926
587,111
776,463
669,474
2,073,033
1,461,609
1,935,319
3,257,230
458,906
692,477
5,835,861
6,972,937
Segment liabilities
326,446
474,156
567,443
833,879
690,089
887,615
1,639,720
2,144,735
-
-
-
-
3,223,698
4,340,385
Total liabilities
326,446
474,156
567,443
833,879
690,089
887,615
1,639,720
2,144,735
-
-
-
-
3,223,698
4,340,385
Page 6
DIALOG FINANCE PLC
Notes to the condensed interim financial statements
(all amounts in the notes are in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands unless otherwise stated)
-
Basis of preparation
The condensed interim financial statements for the Three months ended 31 March 2024 of the Company have been prepared in accordance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standard LKAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. The condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.
There were no changes to the accounting policies since the publication of the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.
- Events after the reporting period
No circumstances have arisen since the statement of financial position date which requires adjustments to or disclosures in the financial statements.
- Contingent liabilities
There were no material contingent liabilities as at the reporting date which require adjustments to / or disclosures in the financial statements.
- Fair value of financial instruments
The Company uses valuation techniques that are appropriate in the circumstances and for which sufficient data are available to measure fair value, maximising the use of relevant observable inputs and minimising the use of unobservable inputs.
All assets and liabilities for which fair value is measured or disclosed in the financial statements are categorized within the fair value hierarchy, described as follows, based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole:
Level 1 - Quoted (unadjusted) market prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities
Level 2 - Valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is directly or indirectly observable
Level 3 - Valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is unobservable
For assets and liabilities that are recognized in the financial statements on a recurring basis, the Company determines whether transfers have occurred between levels in the hierarchy by re-assessing categorisation (based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole) at the end of each reporting period.
Financial assets
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
5 Market price per share
For the three months ended 31 March
- Highest
- Lowest
- Last traded
Measurement criteria and the fair value
Level 1
Level 3
Total
31 Mar
31 Mar
31 Mar
31 Mar
31 Mar
31 Mar
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
660,854
2,779
-
-
660,854
2,779
-
-
2,185
2,120
2,185
2,120
2024
2023
Rs.
Rs.
56.00
85.00
45.00
60.00
47.00
61.40
Page 7
DIALOG FINANCE PLC
Notes to the condensed interim financial statements (Continued)
6 Twenty largest shareholders of the Company
Name of Shareholders
No. of shares
% Holding
1
Dialog Axiata PLC
116,290,376
99.05%
2
Mrs. L.K. Goonewardene
258,363
0.22%
3
Mr.S.R.S. De Saram/ Mrs. S.T.T. Jayasundera (Joint)
112,000
0.10%
4
Mr. M.A.T. Raaymakers
27,307
0.02%
5
Mrs. R. Ameen UR Rahman/ Mr.K.R. Ameen UR Rahman (Joint)
26,000
0.02%
6
Hatton National Bank PLC/ Dawi Investment Trust (Pvt) Ltd
24,719
0.02%
7
Mr. P.S.M. Fernando
24,282
0.02%
8
Mr. W.C. Madhushanka
22,750
0.02%
9
Guardian Insurance Brokers (Pvt) Ltd
20,039
0.02%
10
Mr. D.M.H.B. Dasanayake
20,000
0.02%
11
People's Leasing & Finance PLC/ C.D.Kohombanwickramage
18,152
0.02%
12
Mr. M.K. Gunawardena M Kithsiri/ Mr. M.K. Gunawardena M Kaveen(Joint)
16,190
0.01%
13
Mr. B.Y. Edirisuriya/ Mrs. R.D. Edirisuriya/ Mr. P.M.Weerasuriya (Joint)
15,001
0.01%
14
Mr. G. D. M Ranasinghe/ Mrs. O. R. K Ranasinghe (Joint)
14,029
0.01%
15
Mrs. S. Suwandaratne
13,346
0.01%
16
Miss. T.K. Hulugalle
12,865
0.01%
17
Mr. P. Poongunaseelan
11,516
0.01%
18
Citizens Development Business Finance PLC/ K.D.C. Somalatha and K. Nandasiri
10,480
0.01%
19
Mr. M.F. Carder
10,202
0.01%
20
Mr. T.D. Mahaliyana
10,082
0.01%
116,957,699
99.62%
Others
442,167
0.38%
Total
117,399,866
100.00%
7 Directors' shareholdings
None of the Directors and their close family members held any shares in the Company as at 31 March 2024.
8 Public shareholdings
Information pertaining to public shareholding is as follows:
31 Mar 2024
31 Mar 2023
Public holding percentage
0.95%
0.95%
Number of public shareholders
776
735
Float adjusted market capitalisation (Rs.)
52,419,040
68,118,924
- The Company is not compliant with the Minimum Public Holding requirement under option 2 of Rule 7.14.1(b) of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange ('CSE'). Accordingly, the Company was transferred to the Second Board on 10 February 2020.
Page 8
DIALOG FINANCE PLC
Notes to the condensed interim financial statements (Continued)
Selected performance indicators
As at 31 Mar
As at 31 Mar
Item
2024
2023
Regulatory capital adequacy
Tier I capital base, Rs. '000
2,305,390
2,331,273
Total capital base, Rs. '000
2,368,439
2,331,273
Risk weighted assets, Rs. '000
5,754,006
5,133,101
Tier I capital adequacy ratio
(As a % of risk weighted assets - Minimum requirement - 8.5%)
40.07%
45.42%
Total capital adequacy ratio
(As a % of risk weighted assets - Minimum requirement - 12.5%)
41.16%
45.42%
Capital funds to deposit liabilities ratio
88.35%
63.68%
(Minimum requirement, 10%)
Assets quality (quality of loan portfolio)
Gross non-performing accommodations, Rs. '000
216,329
104,402
Gross non-performing accommodations ratio, %
5.97%
3.28%
Net-non-performing accommodations ratio, %
2.35%
1.87%
Profitability
Net Interest margin, %
Return on assets (before taxes), % Return on equity (after taxes), %
11.44%13.01%
4.99%1.72%
-2.21%4.46%
Regulatory liquidity (Rs. '000)
Required minimum amount of liquid assets
340,101
435,453
Available amount of liquid assets
1,241,861
3,456,314
Required minimum amount of government securities
241,244
242,515
Available amount of government securities
868,444
369,354
Memorandum information
Number of employees
118
95
Number of branches
2
2
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Dialog Finance plc published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2024 11:06:14 UTC.