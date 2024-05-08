DIALOG FINANCE PLC

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED

31 MARCH 2024

Page 1

Financial Review for the Quarter ended 31 March 2024

Dialog Finance PLC (the "Company") announced, Wednesday 8th May 2024, its financial results for the three months ended 31st March 2024.

The lending book of the Company recorded a healthy growth of 13.1% Year-on-Year ("YoY") to record net loans and advances of Rs. 3.4 Bn as at 31 March 2024. Despite the expansion in lending activities, total operating income declined by 19.6% YoY to reach Rs. 176.6 Mn for Q1 2024. This decline was primarily attributed to the decline in the investment portfolio and the drop in the net interest margin. The decrease in the investment portfolio was mainly due to the withdrawal of a fixed deposit investment of LKR 2.2 Bn made by a related party company. Furthermore, the decline in the net interest margin was driven by the reduction in lending and investment yields in line with the market interest rates.

Total operating expenses increased by 23.2% YoY mainly driven by increased cost stemming from the acquiring business. The Company introduced its acquiring business proposition, including Genie Business, subsequent to obtaining the Payment Acquiring license from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka. Furthermore, this increase in cost was contributed by investments made on human capital, technology and customer experience to support business strategies and business growth. However, the Company continued to drive the aggressive cost management and rationalization initiatives along with the streamlining of processes which are expected to deliver both service excellence and cost efficiency.

Consequently, Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q1 2024 was recorded negative at Rs. 32.6 Mn compared to the net profit of Rs. 28.8 Mn recorded for Q1 2023.

During the period under review, the Company maintained capital and liquidity levels well above the statutory minimum requirements. The Tier I capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and total CAR recorded at 40.07% and 41.16%, respectively as at 31 March 2024, which were well above the CBSL's prescribed minimum thresholds of 8.5% for Tier 1 CAR and 12.5% for Total CAR.

Dialog Finance PLC provides a wide range of financial products tailored to meet the needs of diverse customer segments, including consumers, retailers & merchants, and SMEs. The Company is setting itself to be at the forefront of innovation in the finance industry in Sri Lanka and has a vision to propel the nation's finance technology to a level of advancement on par with the developed world. Dialog Finance PLC recognises the need to deliver convenient, accessible, and affordable financial tools to the unbanked and underbanked segments of society and continues steadfast with its unifying mission in introducing cutting edge technology to launch industry-leading financial products and services.

DIALOG FINANCE PLC

Statement of financial position

(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)

31 Mar 2024

31 Dec 2023

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

254,189

33,917

Placements with banks and financial institutions

158,170

54,068

Securities purchased under repurchase agreements

21,040

-

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

660,854

1,121,790

Financial assets at amortised cost - loans and advances

3,441,636

3,042,903

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

2,185

2,185

Financial investments at amortised cost

838,881

1,250,021

Other assets

85,892

68,125

Current tax receivable

6,255

6,255

Right-of-use assets

15,160

18,708

Property, plant and equipment

44,160

47,189

Intangible assets

189,946

190,394

Deferred tax assets

117,493

117,493

Total assets

5,835,861

5,953,048

LIABILITIES

Financial liabilities at amortised cost - due to customers

2,956,615

2,616,766

Financial liabilities at amortised cost - due to banks

-

502,117

Retirement benefit obligations

10,717

9,133

Lease liabilities

16,356

20,025

Other liabilities

240,010

160,242

Total liabilities

3,223,698

3,308,283

EQUITY

Stated capital

2,934,582

2,934,582

Statutory reserve fund

16,688

16,688

Fair value through other comprehensive income reserve

3,154

3,154

Accumulated losses

(342,261)

(309,659)

Total equity

2,612,163

2,644,765

Total equity and liabilities

5,835,861

5,953,048

Net assets per share (Rs.)

22.25

22.53

Commitments and contingencies

411,598

497,339

The notes on pages 5 to 8 form an integral part of these financial statements.

CERTIFICATION

We certify that the above Interim Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No: 7 of 2007 and give true and fair view of the state of affairs of Dialog Finance PLC as at 31 March 2024 and its profit/(loss) for the period ended 31 March 2024.

Signed

Signed

Head of Finance

Chief Executive Officer

Date: 08/05/2024

Date: 08/05/2024

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.

Signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors by,

Signed

Signed

Director

Director

Date: 08/05/2024

Date: 08/05/2024

Dialog - Internal

DIALOG FINANCE PLC

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)

Three months ended 31 March

2024

2023

Change

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

%

Interest income

236,968

362,383

(35)

Less: Interest expense

(76,251)

(154,305)

51

Net interest income

160,717

208,078

(23)

Fee and commission income

12,920

10,657

21

Net Profit / (loss) from trading

27

(87)

131

Other operating income

2,887

983

194

Total operating income

176,551

219,631

(20)

Less: Impairment charges and other losses

(18,682)

(23,040)

19

Net operating income

157,869

196,591

(20)

Less: Operating expenses

Personnel expenses

(62,280)

(64,876)

4

Depreciation and amortisation

(14,736)

(12,392)

(19)

Other expenses

(108,129)

(73,025)

(48)

Operating (loss) / profit before taxes on financial

(27,276)

46,298

(159)

services

Taxes on financial services

(5,326)

(17,515)

70

(Loss) / profit before tax for the period

(32,602)

28,783

(213)

Income tax expense

-

-

-

(Loss) / profit for the period

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Changes in the fair value of equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income

Remeasurement of defined benefit Obligations Deferred tax effect on other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

(32,602)

28,783

(213)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(32,602)

28,783

(213)

(Loss) / Profit per share (Rs.)

(0.28)

0.25

The notes on pages 6 to 8 form an integral part of these financial statements.

Dialog - Internal

Page 4

DIALOG FINANCE PLC

Statement of changes in equity

(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)

Retained

Fair value through

earnings /

Statutory

other

Stated

accumulated

reserve

comprehensive

capital

losses

fund

income reserve

Total

Balance at 1 January 2024

2,934,582

(309,659)

16,688

3,154

2,644,765

Loss for the period

-

(32,602)

-

-

(32,602)

Other comprehensive income, net of

-

-

-

-

-

tax

Transfer to Statutory reserve fund

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for

-

(32,602)

-

-

(32,602)

the year

Balance at 31 March 2024

2,934,582

(342,261)

16,688

3,154

2,612,163

Balance at 1 January 2023

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Total comprehensive income for the year

2,934,582

(347,125)

14,716

1,596

2,603,769

-

28,783

-

-

28,783

-

-

-

-

-

-

28,783

-

-

28,783

Balance at 31 March 2023

Balance at 1 April 2023

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Total comprehensive income for the year

Transferred to statutory reserve fund

Balance at 31 December 2023

2,934,582

(318,342)

14,716

1,596

2,632,552

2,934,582

(318,342)

14,716

1,596

2,632,552

-

10,655

-

-

10,655

-

-

-

1,558

1,558

-

10,655

-

1,558

12,213

-

(1,972)

1,972

-

-

2,934,582

(309,659)

16,688

3,154

2,644,765

The notes on pages 6 to 8 form an integral part of these financial statements.

Page 5

DIALOG FINANCE PLC

Statement of cash flows

(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)

Quarter ended 31 March

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities

(Loss) / Profit before income tax

(32,602)

28,783

Adjustments for

Interest expenses

76,251

154,305

Impairment charges and other losses

18,682

23,040

Provision for retirement benefit obligation

1,584

1,297

Depreciation and amortization

14,736

12,392

Interest on lease liability

622

342

Net losses on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

(27)

87

Cash generated from operations before working capital changes

79,246

220,246

(Increase) / Decrease in loans and advances

(417,415)

10,178

(Increase) in other assets

(14,791)

(50,350)

Increase in amounts due to customers

339,850

347,166

(Decrease) in bank borrowings

(502,117)

-

Increase in trade and other payables

71,186

13,635

Cash (used in)/generated from operations

(444,041)

540,905

Interest paid

(76,251)

(154,305)

Retirement benefits paid

-

(498)

Net cash generated from operating activities

(520,292)

386,102

Cash flows from/(used in) investing activities

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(11,087)

(1,624)

Acquisition of intangible assets

448

(10,200)

Net investment in treasury bills

411,139

(3,152)

Net cash flows from securities purchased under repurchased agreement

(21,040)

113,420

Net investment in unit trust

460,964

-

Net placements with banks and financial institutions

(55,353)

-

Net cash generated from investing activities

785,071

98,444

Cash flows from/(used in) financing activities

Principle element of lease payment

Net cash from financing activities

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

Analysis of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

Cash and bank balances

Add: Placements with financial Institutions (less than 90 days)

Less: Impairment provision

The notes on pages 6 to 8 form an integral part of these financial statement

4,291(2,448)

4,291 (2,448)

269,070 482,098

88,003 2,599,119

357,073 3,081,217

254,213 140,725

102,860 2,940,492

357,073 3,081,217

  1. (2,142)
    357,006 3,079,075

Page 5

DIALOG FINANCE PLC

Financial reporting by segment

(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)

For the three months ended

Leasing and Hire

Factoring & revolving

purchase

loans

Margin Trading

Term loans

Treasury/investments

Unallocated

Total

31 March

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

Interest income

16,163

13,476

18,088

44,220

31,505

46,216

96,420

65,512

74,792

192,959

-

-

236,968

362,383

Interest expenses

(3,662)

(5,473)

(3,698)

(8,693)

(8,968)

(9,348)

(26,071)

(21,909)

(33,852)

(108,882)

-

-

(76,251)

(154,305)

Net interest income

12,501

8,003

14,390

35,527

22,537

36,868

70,349

43,603

40,940

84,077

-

-

160,717

208,078

Fee & commission income

170

15

-

119

-

-

8,637

2,422

-

-

4,113

8,101

12,920

10,657

Other income

105

215

-

-

-

-

2,244

107

-

(87)

565

661

2,914

896

Operating income by segment

12,776

8,233

14,390

35,646

22,537

36,868

81,230

46,132

40,940

83,990

4,678

8,762

176,551

219,631

Total Operating Income

12,776

8,233

14,390

35,646

22,537

36,868

81,230

46,132

40,940

83,990

4,678

8,762

176,551

219,631

Impairment (expense) / reversal

6,413

(9,974)

(10,652)

(2,476)

(263)

1,547

(14,316)

(12,010)

136

(127)

-

(18,682)

(23,040)

Net operating income

19,189

(1,741)

3,738

33,170

22,274

38,415

66,914

34,122

41,076

83,863

4,678

8,762

157,869

196,591

Operating expenses

(10,950)

(7,977)

(19,033)

(14,030)

(23,147)

(14,934)

(54,999)

(36,084)

-

-

-

-

(108,129)

(73,025)

Depreciation and amortization

(1,492)

(1,354)

(2,594)

(2,381)

(3,155)

(2,534)

(7,495)

(6,123)

-

-

-

-

(14,736)

(12,392)

Segment result

6,747

(11,072)

(17,889)

16,759

(4,028)

20,947

4,420

(8,085)

41,076

83,863

4,678

8,762

35,004

111,174

Personnel expenses

(62,280)

(64,876)

Profit/l(loss) from operations

(27,276)

46,298

VAT on financial services

(5,326)

(17,515)

Income tax expense

-

-

Profit for the year

(32,602)

28,783

Other information

Balance at 31 March

Segment assets

290,214

305,036

301,926

587,111

776,463

669,474

2,073,033

1,461,609

1,935,319

3,257,230

458,906

692,477

5,835,861

6,972,937

Total assets

290,214

305,036

301,926

587,111

776,463

669,474

2,073,033

1,461,609

1,935,319

3,257,230

458,906

692,477

5,835,861

6,972,937

Segment liabilities

326,446

474,156

567,443

833,879

690,089

887,615

1,639,720

2,144,735

-

-

-

-

3,223,698

4,340,385

Total liabilities

326,446

474,156

567,443

833,879

690,089

887,615

1,639,720

2,144,735

-

-

-

-

3,223,698

4,340,385

Page 6

DIALOG FINANCE PLC

Notes to the condensed interim financial statements

(all amounts in the notes are in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands unless otherwise stated)

  1. Basis of preparation
    The condensed interim financial statements for the Three months ended 31 March 2024 of the Company have been prepared in accordance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standard LKAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. The condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.
    There were no changes to the accounting policies since the publication of the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.
  2. Events after the reporting period
    No circumstances have arisen since the statement of financial position date which requires adjustments to or disclosures in the financial statements.
  3. Contingent liabilities
    There were no material contingent liabilities as at the reporting date which require adjustments to / or disclosures in the financial statements.
  4. Fair value of financial instruments
    The Company uses valuation techniques that are appropriate in the circumstances and for which sufficient data are available to measure fair value, maximising the use of relevant observable inputs and minimising the use of unobservable inputs.
    All assets and liabilities for which fair value is measured or disclosed in the financial statements are categorized within the fair value hierarchy, described as follows, based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole:
    Level 1 - Quoted (unadjusted) market prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities
    Level 2 - Valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is directly or indirectly observable
    Level 3 - Valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is unobservable
    For assets and liabilities that are recognized in the financial statements on a recurring basis, the Company determines whether transfers have occurred between levels in the hierarchy by re-assessing categorisation (based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole) at the end of each reporting period.

Financial assets

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

5 Market price per share

For the three months ended 31 March

  • Highest
  • Lowest
  • Last traded

Measurement criteria and the fair value

Level 1

Level 3

Total

31 Mar

31 Mar

31 Mar

31 Mar

31 Mar

31 Mar

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

660,854

2,779

-

-

660,854

2,779

-

-

2,185

2,120

2,185

2,120

2024

2023

Rs.

Rs.

56.00

85.00

45.00

60.00

47.00

61.40

Page 7

DIALOG FINANCE PLC

Notes to the condensed interim financial statements (Continued)

6 Twenty largest shareholders of the Company

Name of Shareholders

No. of shares

% Holding

1

Dialog Axiata PLC

116,290,376

99.05%

2

Mrs. L.K. Goonewardene

258,363

0.22%

3

Mr.S.R.S. De Saram/ Mrs. S.T.T. Jayasundera (Joint)

112,000

0.10%

4

Mr. M.A.T. Raaymakers

27,307

0.02%

5

Mrs. R. Ameen UR Rahman/ Mr.K.R. Ameen UR Rahman (Joint)

26,000

0.02%

6

Hatton National Bank PLC/ Dawi Investment Trust (Pvt) Ltd

24,719

0.02%

7

Mr. P.S.M. Fernando

24,282

0.02%

8

Mr. W.C. Madhushanka

22,750

0.02%

9

Guardian Insurance Brokers (Pvt) Ltd

20,039

0.02%

10

Mr. D.M.H.B. Dasanayake

20,000

0.02%

11

People's Leasing & Finance PLC/ C.D.Kohombanwickramage

18,152

0.02%

12

Mr. M.K. Gunawardena M Kithsiri/ Mr. M.K. Gunawardena M Kaveen(Joint)

16,190

0.01%

13

Mr. B.Y. Edirisuriya/ Mrs. R.D. Edirisuriya/ Mr. P.M.Weerasuriya (Joint)

15,001

0.01%

14

Mr. G. D. M Ranasinghe/ Mrs. O. R. K Ranasinghe (Joint)

14,029

0.01%

15

Mrs. S. Suwandaratne

13,346

0.01%

16

Miss. T.K. Hulugalle

12,865

0.01%

17

Mr. P. Poongunaseelan

11,516

0.01%

18

Citizens Development Business Finance PLC/ K.D.C. Somalatha and K. Nandasiri

10,480

0.01%

19

Mr. M.F. Carder

10,202

0.01%

20

Mr. T.D. Mahaliyana

10,082

0.01%

116,957,699

99.62%

Others

442,167

0.38%

Total

117,399,866

100.00%

7 Directors' shareholdings

None of the Directors and their close family members held any shares in the Company as at 31 March 2024.

8 Public shareholdings

Information pertaining to public shareholding is as follows:

31 Mar 2024

31 Mar 2023

Public holding percentage

0.95%

0.95%

Number of public shareholders

776

735

Float adjusted market capitalisation (Rs.)

52,419,040

68,118,924

  1. The Company is not compliant with the Minimum Public Holding requirement under option 2 of Rule 7.14.1(b) of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange ('CSE'). Accordingly, the Company was transferred to the Second Board on 10 February 2020.

Page 8

DIALOG FINANCE PLC

Notes to the condensed interim financial statements (Continued)

Selected performance indicators

As at 31 Mar

As at 31 Mar

Item

2024

2023

Regulatory capital adequacy

Tier I capital base, Rs. '000

2,305,390

2,331,273

Total capital base, Rs. '000

2,368,439

2,331,273

Risk weighted assets, Rs. '000

5,754,006

5,133,101

Tier I capital adequacy ratio

(As a % of risk weighted assets - Minimum requirement - 8.5%)

40.07%

45.42%

Total capital adequacy ratio

(As a % of risk weighted assets - Minimum requirement - 12.5%)

41.16%

45.42%

Capital funds to deposit liabilities ratio

88.35%

63.68%

(Minimum requirement, 10%)

Assets quality (quality of loan portfolio)

Gross non-performing accommodations, Rs. '000

216,329

104,402

Gross non-performing accommodations ratio, %

5.97%

3.28%

Net-non-performing accommodations ratio, %

2.35%

1.87%

Profitability

Net Interest margin, %

Return on assets (before taxes), % Return on equity (after taxes), %

11.44%13.01%

4.99%1.72%

-2.21%4.46%

Regulatory liquidity (Rs. '000)

Required minimum amount of liquid assets

340,101

435,453

Available amount of liquid assets

1,241,861

3,456,314

Required minimum amount of government securities

241,244

242,515

Available amount of government securities

868,444

369,354

Memorandum information

Number of employees

118

95

Number of branches

2

2

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Dialog Finance plc published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2024 11:06:14 UTC.