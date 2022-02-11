Log in
Dialog Finance : Quarterly Financial Report as of 31-12-2021

02/11/2022
DIALOG FINANCE PLC

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2021

Confidential

Page 1

DIALOG FINANCE PLC

Statement of financial position

(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)

31 Dec 2021

31 Dec 2020

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

136,222

648,006

Placements with banks and financial institutions

-

1,163,518

Securities purchased under repurchase agreements

194,641

77,722

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

1,919

1,513

Financial assets at amortised cost - loans and advances

2,742,531

806,332

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

2,101

2,098

Financial investments at amortised cost

597,106

2,186

Other assets

33,981

194,418

Current tax receivable

6,255

6,255

Right-of-use assets

17,601

24,100

Property, plant and equipment

60,807

77,555

Intangible assets

104,823

99,699

Deferred tax assets

123,393

123,820

Total assets

4,021,380

3,227,222

LIABILITIES

Financial liabilities at amortised cost - due to customers

1,323,916

1,064,175

Retirement benefit obligations

7,258

8,429

Lease liabilities

20,142

24,966

Other liabilities

133,269

75,780

Total liabilities

1,484,585

1,173,350

EQUITY

Stated capital

2,934,582

2,374,509

Statutory reserve fund

11,361

11,361

Fair value through other comprehensive income reserve

1,580

1,577

Accumulated losses

(410,728)

(333,575)

Total equity

2,536,795

2,053,872

Total equity and liabilities

4,021,380

3,227,222

Net assets per share (Rs.)

21.61

18.88

Commitments and contingencies

378,648

302,457

The notes on pages 5 to 10 form an integral part of these financial statements.

CERTIFICATION

We certify that the above Interim Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No: 7 of 2007 and give true and fair view of the state of affairs of Dialog Finance PLC as at 31 December 2021 and its loss for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Signed

Signed

………………………….

………………………...

Head of Finance

Chief Executive Officer

Date: 10/02/2022

Date: 10/02/2022

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.

Signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors by,

Signed

Signed

…………………………

…………………………

Director

Director

Date: 10/02/2022

Date: 10/02/2022

Confidential

Page 2

DIALOG FINANCE PLC

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)

Year ended 31 December

Three months ended 31 December

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

%

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

%

Interest income

Less: Interest expense

Net interest income

Fee and commission income

Net gains from trading Other operating income

Total operating income Less: Impairment (charge)/

reversal

Net operating income

Less: Operating expenses Personnel expenses Depreciation and amortisation Other expenses

Operating loss before taxes on financial services

Value added Tax (VAT) on financial services

261,067

214,700

22

88,964

52,170

71

(56,629)

(67,090)

(16)

(14,500)

(15,047)

(4)

204,438

147,610

38

74,464

37,123

101

5,214

1,961

166

1,401

652

115

406

283

43

235

339

(31)

3,741

18,846

(80)

853

1,582

(46)

213,799

168,700

27

76,953

39,696

94

(10,247)

(63,339)

(84)

(911)

(5,039)

(82)

203,552

105,361

93

76,042

34,657

119

(123,319)

(136,865)

(10)

(36,778)

(29,611)

24

(43,256)

(41,099)

5

(11,076)

(7,309)

52

(109,529)

(113,696)

(4)

(32,170)

(31,383)

3

(72,552)

(186,299)

(61)

(3,982)

(33,646)

(88)

(4,689)

-

100

(3,529)

-

100

Loss before tax for the period

(77,241)

(186,299)

(59)

(7,511)

(33,646)

(78)

Income tax expense

-

86,780

(100)

-

86,780

(100)

Loss for the period

Other comprehensive income Items that will not be

reclassified to profit or loss:

Changes in the fair value of equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income

Remeasurement of defined benefit Obligations Deferred tax effect on other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

(77,241)

(99,519)

(22)

(7,511)

53,134

(114)

3

118

(97)

3

118

(97)

1,779

(374)

(576)

1,779

(374)

(576)

(427)

92

(564)

(427)

92

(564)

1,355

(164)

(926)

1,355

(164)

(926)

(75,886)

(99,683)

(24)

(6,156)

52,970

(112)

Profit/ (loss) per share (Rs.)

(0.70)

(0.98)

(0.06)

0.52

The notes on pages 5 to 10 form an integral part of these financial statements.

Confidential

Page 3

DIALOG FINANCE PLC

Statement of changes in equity

(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)

Retained

Fair value

earnings /

Statutory

through other

Stated

accumulated

reserve

comprehensive

capital

losses

fund

income reserve

Total

Balance at 1 January 2021

2,374,509

(333,575)

11,361

1,577

2,053,872

Loss for the year

-

(77,241)

-

-

(77,241)

Other comprehensive income, net of

-

1,352

-

3

1,355

tax

Total comprehensive income for

-

(75,889)

-

3

(75,886)

the year

Rights issue during the year

560,073

-

-

-

560,073

Rights issue expenses

-

(1,264)

-

-

(1,264)

Balance at 31 December 2021

2,934,582

(410,728)

11,361

1,580

2,536,795

Balance at 1 January 2020

Loss for the year

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Total comprehensive income for the year

Rights issue during the year Rights issue expenses

Balance at 31 December 2020

1,673,165

(232,335)

11,361

1,471

1,453,662

-

(99,519)

-

-

(99,519)

-

(270)

-

106

(164)

-

(99,789)

-

106

(99,683)

701,344

-

-

-

701,344

-

(1,451)

-

-

(1,451)

2,374,509

(333,575)

11,361

1,577

2,053,872

The notes on pages 5 to10 form an integral part of these financial statements.

Confidential

DIALOG FINANCE PLC

Statement of cash flows

(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities

Loss before income tax

Adjustments for Interest expenses

Impairment charges and other losses Provision for retirement benefit obligation Depreciation and amortization

Interest on lease liability

Profit on disposal of fixed assets

Net gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

Cash generated from / (used in) operations before working capital changes

(Increase) / decrease in loans and advances Decrease / (increase) in other assets Increase in amounts due to customers Increase in trade and other payables

Cash (used in) / generated from operations

Interest paid

Retirement benefits paid

Net cash (used in) / generated from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment Acquisition of intangible assets

Net investment in treasury bills

Net placement with financial institutions

Net cash flows from securities purchased under repurchased agreement

Net cash (used in)/ generated from investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Net proceeds from rights issue

Principle element of lease payment

Net cash generated from financing activities

Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

Analysis of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

Cash and bank balances

Add: Placements with financial Institutions (less than 90 days)

Less: Impairment provision

The notes on pages 5 to10 form an integral part of these financial statement

Page 4

Year ended 31 December

20212020

(Unaudited) (Audited)

(77,241) (186,299)

56,62967,090

10,24763,339

1,8602,449

43,25641,099

2,441832

--

  1. (283)
    36,786 (11,773)

(1,936,199) 217,297

160,863 (24,342)

259,741 245,306

52,6651,931

(1,426,144) 428,419

(62,798) (43,478)

(1,251)(2,294)

(1,490,193) 382,647

(3,233) (36,169)

(21,900)(3,256)

(594,920)(101)

  • 647,566
    (116,919)(1,501)

(736,972) 606,539

558,809 699,893

(7,265)(6,635)

551,544 693,258

(1,675,621) 1,682,444

1,811,882 129,438

136,261 1,811,882

136,261 648,157

  • 1,163,725

136,261 1,811,882

  1. (358)
    136,222 1,811,524

Confidential

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dialog Finance plc published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 11:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
