Dialog Finance : Quarterly Financial Report as of 31-12-2021

Page 1 DIALOG FINANCE PLC Statement of financial position (all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands) 31 Dec 2021 31 Dec 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 136,222 648,006 Placements with banks and financial institutions - 1,163,518 Securities purchased under repurchase agreements 194,641 77,722 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 1,919 1,513 Financial assets at amortised cost - loans and advances 2,742,531 806,332 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 2,101 2,098 Financial investments at amortised cost 597,106 2,186 Other assets 33,981 194,418 Current tax receivable 6,255 6,255 Right-of-use assets 17,601 24,100 Property, plant and equipment 60,807 77,555 Intangible assets 104,823 99,699 Deferred tax assets 123,393 123,820 Total assets 4,021,380 3,227,222 LIABILITIES Financial liabilities at amortised cost - due to customers 1,323,916 1,064,175 Retirement benefit obligations 7,258 8,429 Lease liabilities 20,142 24,966 Other liabilities 133,269 75,780 Total liabilities 1,484,585 1,173,350 EQUITY Stated capital 2,934,582 2,374,509 Statutory reserve fund 11,361 11,361 Fair value through other comprehensive income reserve 1,580 1,577 Accumulated losses (410,728) (333,575) Total equity 2,536,795 2,053,872 Total equity and liabilities 4,021,380 3,227,222 Net assets per share (Rs.) 21.61 18.88 Commitments and contingencies 378,648 302,457

The notes on pages 5 to 10 form an integral part of these financial statements.

We certify that the above Interim Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No: 7 of 2007 and give true and fair view of the state of affairs of Dialog Finance PLC as at 31 December 2021 and its loss for the year ended 31 December 2021.

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.