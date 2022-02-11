Dialog Finance : Quarterly Financial Report as of 31-12-2021
DIALOG FINANCE PLC
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED
31 DECEMBER 2021
DIALOG FINANCE PLC
Statement of financial position
(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)
31 Dec 2021
31 Dec 2020
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
136,222
648,006
Placements with banks and financial institutions
-
1,163,518
Securities purchased under repurchase agreements
194,641
77,722
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
1,919
1,513
Financial assets at amortised cost - loans and advances
2,742,531
806,332
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
2,101
2,098
Financial investments at amortised cost
597,106
2,186
Other assets
33,981
194,418
Current tax receivable
6,255
6,255
Right-of-use assets
17,601
24,100
Property, plant and equipment
60,807
77,555
Intangible assets
104,823
99,699
Deferred tax assets
123,393
123,820
Total assets
4,021,380
3,227,222
LIABILITIES
Financial liabilities at amortised cost - due to customers
1,323,916
1,064,175
Retirement benefit obligations
7,258
8,429
Lease liabilities
20,142
24,966
Other liabilities
133,269
75,780
Total liabilities
1,484,585
1,173,350
EQUITY
Stated capital
2,934,582
2,374,509
Statutory reserve fund
11,361
11,361
Fair value through other comprehensive income reserve
1,580
1,577
Accumulated losses
(410,728)
(333,575)
Total equity
2,536,795
2,053,872
Total equity and liabilities
4,021,380
3,227,222
Net assets per share (Rs.)
21.61
18.88
Commitments and contingencies
378,648
302,457
The notes on pages 5 to 10 form an integral part of these financial statements.
CERTIFICATION
We certify that the above Interim Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No: 7 of 2007 and give true and fair view of the state of affairs of Dialog Finance PLC as at 31 December 2021 and its loss for the year ended 31 December 2021.
Signed
Signed
………………………….
………………………...
Head of Finance
Chief Executive Officer
Date: 10/02/2022
Date: 10/02/2022
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.
Signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors by,
Signed
Signed
…………………………
…………………………
Director
Director
Date: 10/02/2022
Date: 10/02/2022
DIALOG FINANCE PLC
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)
Year ended 31 December
Three months ended 31 December
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
%
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
%
Interest income
Less: Interest expense
Net interest income
Fee and commission income
Net gains from trading Other operating income
Total operating income Less: Impairment (charge)/
reversal
Net operating income
Less: Operating expenses Personnel expenses Depreciation and amortisation Other expenses
Operating loss before taxes on financial services
Value added Tax (VAT) on financial services
261,067
214,700
22
88,964
52,170
71
(56,629)
(67,090)
(16)
(14,500)
(15,047)
(4)
204,438
147,610
38
74,464
37,123
101
5,214
1,961
166
1,401
652
115
406
283
43
235
339
(31)
3,741
18,846
(80)
853
1,582
(46)
213,799
168,700
27
76,953
39,696
94
(10,247)
(63,339)
(84)
(911)
(5,039)
(82)
203,552
105,361
93
76,042
34,657
119
(123,319)
(136,865)
(10)
(36,778)
(29,611)
24
(43,256)
(41,099)
5
(11,076)
(7,309)
52
(109,529)
(113,696)
(4)
(32,170)
(31,383)
3
(72,552)
(186,299)
(61)
(3,982)
(33,646)
(88)
(4,689)
-
100
(3,529)
-
100
Loss before tax for the period
(77,241)
(186,299)
(59)
(7,511)
(33,646)
(78)
Income tax expense
-
86,780
(100)
-
86,780
(100)
Loss for the period
Other comprehensive income Items that will not be
reclassified to profit or loss:
Changes in the fair value of equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income
Remeasurement of defined benefit Obligations Deferred tax effect on other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
(77,241)
(99,519)
(22)
(7,511)
53,134
(114)
3
118
(97)
3
118
(97)
1,779
(374)
(576)
1,779
(374)
(576)
(427)
92
(564)
(427)
92
(564)
1,355
(164)
(926)
1,355
(164)
(926)
(75,886)
(99,683)
(24)
(6,156)
52,970
(112)
Profit/ (loss) per share (Rs.)
(0.70)
(0.98)
(0.06)
0.52
The notes on pages 5 to 10 form an integral part of these financial statements.
DIALOG FINANCE PLC
Statement of changes in equity
(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)
Retained
Fair value
earnings /
Statutory
through other
Stated
accumulated
reserve
comprehensive
capital
losses
fund
income reserve
Total
Balance at 1 January 2021
2,374,509
(333,575)
11,361
1,577
2,053,872
Loss for the year
-
(77,241)
-
-
(77,241)
Other comprehensive income, net of
-
1,352
-
3
1,355
tax
Total comprehensive income for
-
(75,889)
-
3
(75,886)
the year
Rights issue during the year
560,073
-
-
-
560,073
Rights issue expenses
-
(1,264)
-
-
(1,264)
Balance at 31 December 2021
2,934,582
(410,728)
11,361
1,580
2,536,795
Balance at 1 January 2020
Loss for the year
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Total comprehensive income for the year
Rights issue during the year Rights issue expenses
Balance at 31 December 2020
1,673,165
(232,335)
11,361
1,471
1,453,662
-
(99,519)
-
-
(99,519)
-
(270)
-
106
(164)
-
(99,789)
-
106
(99,683)
701,344
-
-
-
701,344
-
(1,451)
-
-
(1,451)
2,374,509
(333,575)
11,361
1,577
2,053,872
The notes on pages 5 to10 form an integral part of these financial statements.
DIALOG FINANCE PLC
Statement of cash flows
(all amounts in Sri Lanka Rupees thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities
Loss before income tax
Adjustments for Interest expenses
Impairment charges and other losses Provision for retirement benefit obligation Depreciation and amortization
Interest on lease liability
Profit on disposal of fixed assets
Net gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
Cash generated from / (used in) operations before working capital changes
(Increase) / decrease in loans and advances Decrease / (increase) in other assets Increase in amounts due to customers Increase in trade and other payables
Cash (used in) / generated from operations
Interest paid
Retirement benefits paid
Net cash (used in) / generated from operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment Acquisition of intangible assets
Net investment in treasury bills
Net placement with financial institutions
Net cash flows from securities purchased under repurchased agreement
Net cash (used in)/ generated from investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities
Net proceeds from rights issue
Principle element of lease payment
Net cash generated from financing activities
Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
Analysis of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
Cash and bank balances
Add: Placements with financial Institutions (less than 90 days)
Less: Impairment provision
The notes on pages 5 to10 form an integral part of these financial statement
Year ended 31 December
20212020
(Unaudited) (Audited)
(77,241) (186,299)
56,62967,090
10,24763,339
1,8602,449
43,25641,099
2,441832
--
(283)
36,786 (11,773)
(1,936,199) 217,297
160,863 (24,342)
259,741 245,306
52,6651,931
(1,426,144) 428,419
(62,798) (43,478)
(1,251)(2,294)
(1,490,193) 382,647
(3,233) (36,169)
(21,900)(3,256)
(594,920)(101)
647,566
(116,919)(1,501)
(736,972) 606,539
558,809 699,893
(7,265)(6,635)
551,544 693,258
(1,675,621) 1,682,444
1,811,882 129,438
136,261 1,811,882
136,261 648,157
1,163,725
136,261 1,811,882
(358)
136,222 1,811,524
