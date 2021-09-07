Dialog Semiconductor : Notification of Holdings Barclays

Notification of Major Holdings
X Notification of Major Holdings
or
Correction of a notification of Major Holdings dated
1. Details of issuer (name, address)
|
|
|
|
Name
|
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
|
|
|
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)
|
529900QA2LORU6646N15
|
|
|
|
|
Street, Street number
|
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
|
|
|
|
|
Postal code
|
E1W 1AA
|
|
|
|
|
City
|
London, United Kingdom
|
|
|
|
2. Reason for notification (multiple reasons possible)
XAcquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person
|
|
|
First name
|
|
Surname
|
|
Date of birth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Legal entity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name including legal form (entity)
|
|
City of registered office
|
|
Country
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Barclays Plc
|
|
|
London
|
|
|
United Kingdom of Great Britain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Northern Ireland (the)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Name
-
Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
02/09/2021
Page 1 | 4
6. Total positions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
Total of both in %
|
|
|
Total number of
|
|
|
|
|
attached to shares
|
|
|
through
|
|
|
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|
|
|
voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
(total of 7.a.)
|
|
|
instruments (total of
|
|
|
|
|
|
pursuant to Sec. 41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.b.1.
|
|
|
|
|
|
WpHG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+ 7.b.2.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0,01 %
|
|
|
0,21 %
|
|
|
0,22 %
|
|
|
76.682.139
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous
|
|
3,31 %
|
|
|
0,21 %
|
|
|
3,52 %
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7. Details on total positions
-
Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|
|
|
|
Absolute
|
|
|
|
In %
|
|
ISIN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct
|
|
|
Indirect
|
|
|
Direct
|
|
|
Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
|
|
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
|
|
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
|
|
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DE0005408116
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
8.235
|
|
|
0,00 %
|
|
|
0,01 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.235
|
|
|
|
|
|
0,01 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of instrument
|
|
|
Expiration or
|
|
Excercise or
|
|
|
Voting rights
|
|
|
Voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
maturity date
|
|
conversion period
|
|
|
absolute
|
|
|
|
in %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0,00 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voting rights absolute
|
|
|
|
|
Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
0,00 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|
|
|
Type of instrument
|
|
|
Expiration
|
|
|
Excercise
|
|
Cash
|
|
|
|
Voting rights
|
|
|
Voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or
|
|
|
or
|
|
or physical
|
|
|
|
absolute
|
|
|
|
in %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
maturity
|
|
|
conversion
|
|
settlement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
date
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CFD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
|
|
157.210
|
|
|
0,21 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voting rights absolute
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
157.210
|
|
|
|
|
|
0,21 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8. Information in relation to the person subject of the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box)
Person subject to the notification obligation (3.) is not controlled nordoes it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
XFull chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|
|
Name
|
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
Total of both
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if at least held 3% or
|
|
|
through instruments
|
|
|
(if at least held 5% or
|
|
|
|
|
|
more)
|
|
|
(if at least held 5% or
|
|
|
more)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
more)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Barclays Plc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Barclays Bank Plc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Barclays Capital Securities Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Barclays Plc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Barclays Bank Plc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Palomino Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 34 (1) sent. 1 no. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting
Total positions (6.) after general meeting
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Total of both
|
|
attached to shares
|
|
through instruments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10. Other useful information
Shares below 3%
Date,Signature
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07/09/2021
|
|
|
Rachel Scandling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Dialog Semiconductor plc published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 15:01:05 UTC.