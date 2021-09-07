Dialog Semiconductor : Notification of Holdings Barclays

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration Excercise Cash Voting rights Voting rights or or or physical absolute in % maturity conversion settlement date period CFD Cash 157.210 0,21 % Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Total 157.210 0,21 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject of the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box)

Person subject to the notification obligation (3.) is not controlled nordoes it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

XFull chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both (if at least held 3% or through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) (if at least held 5% or more) more) Barclays Plc Barclays Bank Plc Barclays Capital Securities Ltd - Barclays Plc Barclays Bank Plc Palomino Ltd

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 34 (1) sent. 1 no. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting

Total positions (6.) after general meeting