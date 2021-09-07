Log in
    DLG   GB0059822006

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

(DLG)
Dialog Semiconductor : Notification of Holdings Barclays

09/07/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Notification of Major Holdings

X Notification of Major Holdings

or

Correction of a notification of Major Holdings dated

1. Details of issuer (name, address)

Name

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)

529900QA2LORU6646N15

Street, Street number

Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way

Postal code

E1W 1AA

City

London, United Kingdom

2. Reason for notification (multiple reasons possible)

XAcquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

Acquisition/disposal of instruments

Change of breakdown of voting rights

Other reason

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person

First name

Surname

Date of birth

Legal entity

Name including legal form (entity)

City of registered office

Country

Barclays Plc

London

United Kingdom of Great Britain

and Northern Ireland (the)

  1. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
    Name
  2. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
    02/09/2021

Page 1 | 4

6. Total positions

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total of both in %

Total number of

attached to shares

through

(7.a. + 7.b.)

voting rights

(total of 7.a.)

instruments (total of

pursuant to Sec. 41

7.b.1.

WpHG

+ 7.b.2.)

New

0,01 %

0,21 %

0,22 %

76.682.139

Previous

3,31 %

0,21 %

3,52 %

-

notification

(if applicable)

7. Details on total positions

  1. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

Absolute

In %

ISIN

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0005408116

0

8.235

0,00 %

0,01 %

Total

8.235

0,01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or

Excercise or

Voting rights

Voting rights

maturity date

conversion period

absolute

in %

0

0,00 %

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Total

0

0,00 %

Page 2 | 4

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration

Excercise

Cash

Voting rights

Voting rights

or

or

or physical

absolute

in %

maturity

conversion

settlement

date

period

CFD

Cash

157.210

0,21 %

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Total

157.210

0,21 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject of the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box)

Person subject to the notification obligation (3.) is not controlled nordoes it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

XFull chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total of both

(if at least held 3% or

through instruments

(if at least held 5% or

more)

(if at least held 5% or

more)

more)

Barclays Plc

Barclays Bank Plc

Barclays Capital Securities Ltd

-

Barclays Plc

Barclays Bank Plc

Palomino Ltd

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 34 (1) sent. 1 no. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting

Total positions (6.) after general meeting

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total of both

attached to shares

through instruments

Page 3 | 4

10. Other useful information

Shares below 3%

Date,Signature

07/09/2021

Rachel Scandling

Page 4 | 4

Disclaimer

Dialog Semiconductor plc published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 15:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
