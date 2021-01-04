Log in
DGAP-Adhoc : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR UPDATES ITS Q4 2020 REVENUE OUTLOOK

01/04/2021 | 05:34pm EST
 DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Quarter Results 
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR UPDATES ITS Q4 2020 REVENUE OUTLOOK 
 
04-Jan-2021 / 23:33 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation 
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*London, UK, 4 January 2021* - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XETRA: DLG), 
increases its Q4 2020 revenue outlook. 
 
On 5 November 2020, Dialog indicated that it expected revenue for Q4 2020 to 
be in the range of US$380 million to US$430 million. The Company now expects 
revenue for Q4 2020 to be higher and in the range of US$436 million to 
US$441 million. 
 
The increase in the outlook range is mainly due to stronger than expected 
consumer demand for 5G phones and tablets. The positive momentum in demand 
for these devices is currently expected to continue into Q1 2021. 
 
The Company will publish its audited results for the year ended 31 December 
2020 on 3 March 2021. 
 
*** 
 
Contact: 
Jose Cano 
Director, Investor Relations 
jose.cano@diasemi.com 
+44(0)1793756961 
 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: 
 
*For further information please contact: * 
 
*Dialog Semiconductor* 
*Jose Cano * 
Head of Investor Relations 
T: +44 (0)1793 756 961 
jose.cano@diasemi.com 
 
*FTI Consulting* *London* 
Matt Dixon 
T: +44 (0)2037 271 137 
matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com 
 
*FTI Consulting Frankfurt* 
Steffi Kim 
T: +49 (0) 17 1556 5996 
Steffi.Kim@fticonsulting.com 
 
*About Dialog Semiconductor* 
Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that 
power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are 
integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element 
for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making 
smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling 
home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next 
generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and 
world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next. 
 
Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible 
employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other 
stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is 
headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. 
In 2019, it had approximately $1.4 billion in revenue. It currently has 
approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the 
Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN 
GB0059822006). For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com [1]. 
 
*Forward Looking Statements* 
This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' that reflect 
management's current views with respect to future events. The words 
'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate', 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 
'project' and 'should' and similar expressions identify forward-looking 
statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, 
including, but not limited to: an economic downturn in the semiconductor and 
telecommunications markets; changes in currency exchange rates and interest 
rates, the timing of customer orders and manufacturing lead times, 
insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory, the impact of competing products 
and their pricing, political risks in the countries in which we operate or 
sale and supply constraints. If any of these or other risks and 
uncertainties occur (some of which are described under the heading 'Managing 
risk and uncertainty' in Dialog Semiconductor's most recent Annual Report) 
or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, 
then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or 
implied by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to 
update any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on 
which it is made, however, any subsequent statement will supersede any 
previous statement. 
 
04-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory 
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     Dialog Semiconductor Plc. 
             Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way 
             E1W 1AA London 
             United Kingdom 
Phone:       +49 7021 805-412 
Fax:         +49 7021 805-200 
E-mail:      jose.cano@diasemi.com 
Internet:    www.dialog-semiconductor.com 
ISIN:        GB0059822006 
WKN:         927200 
Listed:      Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated 
             Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, 
             Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1158407 
 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service 
 
1158407 04-Jan-2021 CET/CEST 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=05a2d53650825c5d0ec657805ab88da2&application_id=1158407&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 04, 2021 17:33 ET (22:33 GMT)

