DGAP-Adhoc : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR UPDATES ITS Q4 2020 REVENUE OUTLOOK

*London, UK, 4 January 2021* - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XETRA: DLG),
increases its Q4 2020 revenue outlook.
On 5 November 2020, Dialog indicated that it expected revenue for Q4 2020 to
be in the range of US$380 million to US$430 million. The Company now expects
revenue for Q4 2020 to be higher and in the range of US$436 million to
US$441 million.
The increase in the outlook range is mainly due to stronger than expected
consumer demand for 5G phones and tablets. The positive momentum in demand
for these devices is currently expected to continue into Q1 2021.
The Company will publish its audited results for the year ended 31 December
2020 on 3 March 2021.
Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
