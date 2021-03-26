DGAP-PVR : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2021-03-26 / 18:30
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Street: Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
Postal code: E1W 1AA
City: London
United Kingdom
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900QA2LORU6646N15
2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
23 March 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of
attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights
(total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
7.b.)
New 0.03 % 5.05 % 5.08 % 76682139
Previous 0.65 % 5.12 % 5.77 % /
notification
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG)
GB0059822006 0 21594 0 % 0.03 %
Total 21594 0.03 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
period
Right To Recall Open 2510691 3.27 %
Total 2510691 3.27 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights
instrument date period settlement absolute in %
CFD 05.03.2031 Cash 4284 0.01 %
Put Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 4505 0.01 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 168525 0.22 %
Swap 31.12.2030 Cash 1185193 1.55 %
Total 1362507 1.78 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other
undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entity:
Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at
least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs % % %
Group, Inc.
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset % % %
Management, L.P.
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs % % %
Group, Inc.
Goldman, Sachs & Co. % % %
Wertpapier GmbH
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs % % %
Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs (UK) % % %
L.L.C.
Goldman Sachs Group UK % % %
Limited
Goldman Sachs % % %
International
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
25 March 2021
