Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Dialog Semiconductor Plc    DLG   GB0059822006

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC

(DLG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/22/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.03.2021 / 18:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Street: Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
Postal code: E1W 1AA
City: London
United Kingdom
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900QA2LORU6646N15

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
17 March 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.19 % 5.56 % 5.75 % 76682139
Previous notification 0.62 % 4.95 % 5.57 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
GB0059822006 0 144676 0 % 0.19 %
Total 144676 0.19 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 2899840 3.78 %
    Total 2899840 3.78 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 31.12.2030 Cash 1184782 1.55 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 167820 0.22 %
Put Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 4483 0.01 %
CFD 05.03.2031 Cash 4439 0.01 %
      Total 1361524 1.78 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % 5.32 % 5.32 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
19 March 2021


22.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1177180  22.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1177180&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
01:31pDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the Wp..
EQ
03/18FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Dialog Semiconductor plc
DJ
03/18DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR  : Deutsche Bank is less optimistic
MD
03/17DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR  : Notification of holdings Bank of Montreal
PU
03/17DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR  : Notification of holdings UBS Group AG
PU
03/17DGAP-PVR  : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release -2-
DJ
03/17DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the Wp..
EQ
03/17DGAP-PVR  : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release according to Article 40, Section ..
DJ
03/16FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Dialog Semiconductor plc
DJ
03/15DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the Wp..
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 370 M - -
Net income 2020 96,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 391 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 47,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 345 M 5 344 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,62x
EV / Sales 2021 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
Duration : Period :
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 77,11 $
Last Close Price 75,61 $
Spread / Highest target 8,27%
Spread / Average Target 1,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jalal Bagherli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wissam Jabre Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Richard M. Beyer Chairman
Alexander R. McCann Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Michael R. Cannon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC42.13%5 400
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.51%560 592
NVIDIA CORPORATION-1.60%327 143
INTEL CORPORATION27.98%259 179
BROADCOM INC.8.36%192 216
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.22%161 443
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ