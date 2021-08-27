Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Dialog Semiconductor Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLG   GB0059822006

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC

(DLG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/27/2021 | 02:33pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
27.08.2021 / 20:32
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Street: Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
Postal code: E1W 1AA
City: London
United Kingdom
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900QA2LORU6646N15

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway
City of registered office, country: Oslo, Norway

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
25 Aug 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.58 % 0.00 % 2.58 % 76682139
Previous notification 4.76 % 0.00 % 4.76 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
GB0059822006 0 1978715 0.00 % 2.58 %
Total 1978715 2.58 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
State of Norway % % %
Norges Bank % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
27 Aug 2021


27.08.2021
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1229540  27.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229540&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 255 M - -
Net income 2021 102 M - -
Net cash 2021 444 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 55,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 413 M 5 430 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,96x
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
Duration : Period :
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 79,22 $
Average target price 75,31 $
Spread / Average Target -4,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jalal Bagherli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wissam Jabre Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Richard M. Beyer Chairman
Alexander R. McCann Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Michael R. Cannon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC50.82%5 416
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.02%551 473
NVIDIA CORPORATION69.04%550 817
INTEL CORPORATION6.64%215 548
BROADCOM INC.10.94%199 280
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS14.60%173 536