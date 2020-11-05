Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Dialog Semiconductor plc    DLG   GB0059822006

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC

(DLG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/05 09:01:58 am
37.41 EUR   +1.77%
08:37aDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : RBC remains Neutral
MD
08:07aDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:15aEUROPE : Tech, earnings lift European stocks as Biden inches closer to victory
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : RBC remains Neutral

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 08:37am EST

RBC confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price is still set at EUR 41.

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
08:37aDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : RBC remains Neutral
MD
08:07aDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:15aEUROPE : Tech, earnings lift European stocks as Biden inches closer to victory
RE
05:14aTech, earnings lift European stocks as Biden inches closer to victory
RE
04:57aDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
04:06aDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Gets a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
03:30aDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01:35aDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC. : Q3 2020 revenue at US$386 million, above the high-en..
EQ
11/03DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
11/03DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 332 M - -
Net income 2020 134 M - -
Net cash 2020 457 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 964 M 2 958 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,88x
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
Duration : Period :
Dialog Semiconductor plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 54,18 $
Last Close Price 43,13 $
Spread / Highest target 53,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jalal Bagherli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard M. Beyer Chairman
Alexander R. McCann Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Wissam Jabre Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Michael R. Cannon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC-18.51%2 958
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED35.95%407 426
NVIDIA CORPORATION134.50%340 836
INTEL CORPORATION-23.64%187 279
BROADCOM INC.15.38%147 493
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED46.17%145 512
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group