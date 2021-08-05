Log in
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification of Q2 and H1 2021 Results

08/05/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification of Q2 and H1 2021 Results
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification of Q2 and H1 2021 Results

05.08.2021 / 18:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dialog Semiconductor (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, Configurable Mixed-signal IC, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting, Bluetooth(R) low energy and industrial edge computing solutions, will announce its Second Quarter and Half Year 2021 results on Wednesday 11th August 2021.

The Company will not host a conference call on the day of results.

The full announcement will be made available on the Investor Relations website: https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations

For further information please contact:

Dialog Semiconductor
Jose Cano
Head of Investor Relations
T: +44 (0)1793 756 961
jose.cano@diasemi.com

FTI Consulting London
Matt Dixon
T: +44 (0)2037 271 137
matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting Frankfurt
Katharina Tengler
T: +49 (0)69 9203 7118
katharina.tengler@fticonsulting.com

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next. Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit employees, the community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog's power saving technologies including DCDC configurable system power management deliver high efficiency and enhance the consumer's user experience by extending battery lifetime and enabling faster charging of their portable devices. Its technology portfolio also includes audio, Bluetooth(R) Low Energy, Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi-touch. Dialog Semiconductor Plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organisation. It currently has approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. In 2020, it had approximately US$ 1.38 billion in revenue. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (XETRA: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006)




Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961

05.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Phone: +49 7021 805-412
Fax: +49 7021 805-200
E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.com
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
ISIN: GB0059822006
WKN: 927200
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 1224359

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1224359  05.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224359&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
