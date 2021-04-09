Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Dialog Semiconductor Plc    DLG   GB0059822006

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC

(DLG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Recommended Cash Acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor Plc by Renesas Electronics Corporation - Results of Court Meeting and Dialog General Meeting

04/09/2021 | 11:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Recommended Cash Acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor Plc by Renesas Electronics Corporation - Results of Court Meeting and Dialog General Meeting

09-Apr-2021 / 17:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

London, 9 April 2021 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc ("Dialog" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the Court Meeting and the Dialog General Meeting of Dialog Shareholders held earlier today in connection with the recommended cash offer made by Renesas for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Dialog (the "Acquisition") to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act (the "Scheme"), all the resolutions proposed were duly passed (without amendment) by the requisite majorities.

Further details, including the number of votes cast for (and against) the relevant resolutions at the Court Meeting and the Dialog General Meeting, will be announced by the Company as soon as practicable and will be made available in due course on Dialog's website at https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/acquisition-microsite.

 


Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Completion of the Acquisition remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the other Conditions set out in the Scheme Document, including (but not limited to) certain competition and regulatory approvals in, inter alia, Germany, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan and the United States, as well as the Court sanctioning the Scheme at the Court Sanction Hearing. The Scheme is expected to become effective in the second half of 2021.

Contact:

Dialog Semiconductor Plc

Investor Relations

Mark Tyndall

phone: +49 (0) 1727 226 409

e-mail: mark.tyndall@diasemi.com

Jose Cano

phone: +44 (0) 1793 756 961

e-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.com

09-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Phone: +49 7021 805-412
Fax: +49 7021 805-200
E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.com
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
ISIN: GB0059822006
WKN: 927200
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 1183139

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1183139  09-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1183139&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
11:31aPRESS RELEASE  : Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Results -3-
DJ
11:31aPRESS RELEASE  : Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Results -2-
DJ
11:31aPRESS RELEASE : Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Results of Court Meeting and Dialog G..
DJ
11:31aDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC. : Results of Court Meeting and Dialog General Meeting
EQ
11:30aDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC. : Recommended Cash Acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor..
EQ
04/08DGAP-PVR  : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release according to Article 40, Section ..
DJ
04/08DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the Wp..
EQ
04/08FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Dialog Semiconductor plc
DJ
04/08EUROPE SHOULD INVEST IN CHIP DESIGN, : think tank
RE
04/07DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR  : Notification of holdings Matthew Halbower
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 416 M - -
Net income 2021 137 M - -
Net cash 2021 552 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 438 M 5 432 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,45x
EV / Sales 2022 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 2 242
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
Duration : Period :
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 77,11 $
Last Close Price 76,93 $
Spread / Highest target 6,42%
Spread / Average Target 0,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jalal Bagherli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wissam Jabre Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Richard M. Beyer Chairman
Alexander R. McCann Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Michael R. Cannon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC44.46%5 432
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.66%558 299
NVIDIA CORPORATION9.67%355 062
INTEL CORPORATION32.98%273 051
BROADCOM INC.10.88%198 223
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS17.64%180 171
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ