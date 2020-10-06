Log in
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/06/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

06.10.2020 / 18:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Dialog Semiconductor plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii: Type 3 Disclosure as per the Transparency Directive II Regulation X
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Schroders plc
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name  
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 05.10.2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 06.10.2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.983% 0.038% 5.021% 71,965,536
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 N/A N/A N/A  
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB0059822006   3,585,863   4.983%
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 3,585,863 4.983%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
         
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFD N/A N/A CASH 27,326 0.038%
           
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 27,326 0.038%
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an 'X')
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Schroders plc      
Schroder Administration Limited      
Schroder International Holdings Limited      
Schroder Investment Management Limited      
       
Schroders plc      
Schroder Administration Limited      
Schroder International Holdings Limited      
Schroder Investment Management (Switzerland) AG      
       
Schroders plc      
Schroder Administration Limited      
Schroder International Holdings Limited      
Schroder Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited      
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder  
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 
 
Place of completion London
Date of completion 06.10.2020

06.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1139270  06.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1139270&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 259 M - -
Net income 2020 127 M - -
Net cash 2020 445 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 199 M 3 198 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,19x
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
Duration : Period :
Dialog Semiconductor plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 53,23 $
Last Close Price 46,54 $
Spread / Highest target 43,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jalal Bagherli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard M. Beyer Chairman
Alexander R. McCann Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Wissam Jabre Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Michael R. Cannon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC-12.48%3 198
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED32.78%390 002
NVIDIA CORPORATION131.92%336 697
INTEL CORPORATION-14.77%219 838
BROADCOM INC.15.85%148 088
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED30.87%135 979
