Dialog Semiconductor : Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

11/05/2020 | 01:37pm EST

Dialog Semiconductor Q3 2020 Results

5 NOVEMBER 2020

© 2020 Dialog Semiconductor

Forward Looking Statement

This document contains "forward-looking statements" that reflect management's current views with respect to future events. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate", "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project" and "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Examples include statements regarding financial metrics, and operational matters. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic generally and on the semiconductor markets and supply chain specifically; an economic downturn in the semiconductor and telecommunications markets; changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the timing of customer orders and manufacturing lead times, insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory, the impact of competing products and their pricing, political risks in the countries in which we operate or sale and supply constraints. If any of these or other risks and uncertainties occur (some of which are described under the heading "Risks and their management" in Dialog Semiconductor's most recent Annual Report) or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, however, any subsequent statement will supersede any previous statement.

2

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

Agenda

  • Business Review
  • Financial Review
  • Q&A

3

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

Adesto - Integrating to Unlock Value

  • Integration activities proceeding ahead of plan
  • On track to deliver $20 million cost synergies
  • Combined product portfolio creates multiple cross-selling opportunities:
    • Memory + BLE + low power Wi-Fi
    • Adesto ASICs + Creative Chips
  • Licensing of CBRAM technology to GLOBALFOUNDRIES for 22FDX platform, targeting IoT and AI
  • Create a new industrial business well positioned to capitalise on the Industrial IoT opportunity

4

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

Organic Expansion of our Product Portfolio

  • Audio Codecs with active noise cancellation

IoT

TINY™ BLE SoC connecting the next billion IoT devices

  • First Combo low-powerWi-Fi and BLE
  • New low-powerWi-Fi Soc
  • Next generation Battery Management ICs

Mobile

Computing

New family of Buck converters for ARM based multicore applications

Strategic partnership with Flex Logic, for mixed-signal eFPGAs

  • CMIC device with low dropout (LDO) regulator performance

Automotive

Expanding collaboration in automotive PMIC with Renesas and Telechips

Automotive PMIC high current DC-DC (Buck) converters

  • Automotive grade CMICs

Industrial

Next generation IO-Link ICs for Industrial IoT

DC-DC converter solutions with TDK

High voltage GreenPAK IC for motor drive applications

5

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

Executing our Growth Strategy Through the Transformation Period

Revenue mix and growth

+38% YoY

+22% YoY

40%

55%

71%

FY 2018

FY 2019

9M 2020

Licensed main PMIC

Lower customer concentration1

70%

66%

56%

Increased underlying gross margin

50.6%

49.8%

48.3%

FY 2018

FY 2019

9M 2020

Resilient underlying operating margin

22.8%

19.5%

19.9%

FY 2018

FY 2019

9M 2020

FY 2018

FY 2019

9M 2020

1Revenue from our largest customer recognised in Custom Mixed Signal as a percentage of Group revenue.

6

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

Building a Diverse Mixed-Signal Business

Successfully navigating evolving lockdown restrictions

Customer engagements continue according to plan with visibility to a healthy pipeline of customer opportunities in 2022 and beyond.

Executing our growth strategy and building a diverse mixed-signal business

Strong balance sheet and liquidity to generate long-term value for our shareholders

7

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

Agenda

  • Business Review
  • Financial Review
  • Q&A

8

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

At a Glance - Q3 2020

Revenue

$283m

+24% Y0Y

$386m

-5% YoY

Excluding licensed main PMIC

Underlying gross margin

50.7%

+120bps YoY

Underlying operating margin

23.7%

-170bps YoY

Underlying diluted EPS

$1.00

-12% YoY

Cash and cash equivalents

balance

1,171Acquisition

957 of Adesto

439

Q3 2019

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Cash flow from operating

activities

$27m

-72% YoY

9

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

Q3 2020 Revenue Up 24% YoY Excluding Licensed Main PMIC

Revenue

$283m

+24%

$386m

-5% YoY

Excluding licensed main

PMIC

Revenue by Segment $m

Custom Mixed Signal

Advanced Mixed Signal

Connectivity & Audio

Adesto

278

224

182

104

78

70

54

56

20

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Higher volumes

Higher revenue from

Higher volumes of

• First time consolidation

across multiple

CMICs: GreenPAK™

Bluetooth® low energy

into the Group

platforms of new

and charger switches

products

mixed-signal

products

Lower shipments of

Higher shipments of

backlighting drivers

audio products

Expected volume

for DTVs and LED

decline of licensed

Solid State Light

Decline in legacy

main PMICs

DECT

10

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

Increased Underlying Gross Margin

  • Focus on gross margin expansion
  • Q3 2020 underlying gross margin at 50.7%, 120bps higher than Q3 2019
    • Revenue mix
    • Ongoing savings in manufacturing and overhead costs
  • Fabless business model provides
    the operational and financial flexibility to successfully navigate economic uncertainty

Underlying Gross Margin

50.6%

50.7%

49.5%

+120 bps

YoY

Q3 2019

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

50.6%

49.6%

+100 bps

YoY

9M 2019

9M 2020

11

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

Disciplined Approach to OPEX Management

Year-on-year underlying OPEX savings in

Underlying OPEX and OPEX % of Revenue

Q3 2020 and 9M 2020

103.7

25.4%

108.5

28.1%

Additional OPEX from the acquisitions of

7.7%

35.0

9.1%

Adesto and Creative Chips offset by

31.6

8% savings in R&D and SG&A:

SG&A

72.1

17.6%

73.5

19.0%

Underlying R&D expenses 2% above Q3

R&D

2019:

Underlying SG&A expenses 11% above

1

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

305.4

29.4%

301.6

32.2%

9M 2020 underlying OPEX 1% lower

93.5

9.0%

94.9

10.1%

year-on-year

Excluding Adesto and Creative Chips

SG&A

211.9

20.4%

206.7

22.1%

OPEX was down 7%

R&D

9M 2019

9M 2020

12

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

Operating Margin in Line with Long Term Financial Plan

Q3 2020 underlying operating profit 12%

Underlying Operating Profit $m and Margin

Underlying Diluted EPS $

below Q3 2019:

25.4%

23.7%

Lower revenue

103.8

91.5

1.13

1.00

Increased gross margin

Acquisitions of Adesto and Creative

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Chips

Underlying Operating Profit $m and Margin by Segment

Cost savings

Year-on year increase in AMS and C&A

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

operating profit

88.7

31.9%

CMS

Q3 2020 underlying effective tax rate

69.2

31.0%

6.2

8.8%

AMS

80bps below Q3 2019 at 19.7% (Q3 2019:

11.4

14.6%

20.5%)

5.4

10.0%

C&A

12.1%

Underlying diluted EPS 12% below Q3

6.8

-2.4

Adesto

2019

-12.4%

3.5

Corporate

6.5

13

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

Strong Balance Sheet and Additional Liquidity

Change in inventory driven by Adesto

consolidation

Key items driving the QoQ movement in

cash and cash equivalents

$498 million Acquisition of Adesto

Inventory ($m and DIO)

161

125 123 129 127

93

$30 million share buyback

Completed the second tranche of the

5458

7672

2019 Share Buyback programme for an

amount of €70 million:

2,036,705 shares purchased

Average price €34.37

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Cash and Cash Equivalents ($m)

1,171

957

617

439

Q3 2018

Q3 2019

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

14

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

Appendix

15

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q2 2020, 5 August 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

Q3 2020 Revenue Profile

Revenue Profile $m

409

-5% YoY

386

Other1

182

-43% YoY

104

Apple Main

PMICs

Apple new custom

103

mixed-signal

92

+12% YoY

products 2

AMS, C&A (exc.

FCI), automotive

124

+14% YoY

142

and other products

reported under

CMS

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

67% 3

54% 3

  1. License revenue and revenue from the acquisitions of FCI, Creative Chips, and Adesto
  2. Includes PMICs for notebooks and accessories, as well as sub-PMICs.
  3. Revenue from our largest customer recognised in Custom Mixed Signal as a percentage of total Group revenue.

16

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

Underlying Reconciliation

For the three months ended 25 September 2020

17

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

Underlying Reconciliation

For the three months ended 27 September 2019

18

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

Underlying Reconciliation

For the nine months ended 25 September 2020

19

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

Underlying Reconciliation

For the nine months ended 27 September 2019

20

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

Business Segment Breakdown

Underlying

Revenue

Operating profit/(loss)

Operating margin

$M

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Change

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Change

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Custom Mixed Signal

223.6

278.2

-20%

69.2

88.7

-22%

31.0%

31.9%

Advanced Mixed Signal

78.2

70.0

+12%

11.4

6.2

+84%

14.6%

8.8%

Connectivity & Audio

56.0

54.3

+3%

6.8

5.4

+25%

12.1%

10.0%

Adesto

19.7

-

nm

(2.4)

-

nm

-12.4%

-

Total segments

377.5

402.5

-6%

85.0

100.3

-15%

22.5%

24.9%

Corporate and other activities

8.9

6.3

+43%

6.5

3.5

+87%

72.8%

55.7%

Total Group

386.4

408.8

-5%

91.5

103.8

-12%

23.7%

25.4%

Underlying

Revenue

Operating profit/(loss)

Operating margin

$M

9M 2020

9M 2019

Change

9M 2020

9M 2019

Change

9M 2020

9M 2019

Custom Mixed Signal

563.2

709.1

-21%

147.6

200.2

-26%

26.2%

28.2%

Advanced Mixed Signal

192.8

185.0

+4%

16.9

12.5

+35%

8.8%

6.8%

Connectivity & Audio

134.6

133.6

+1%

5.3

17.3

-69%

3.9%

12.9%

Adesto

19.7

-

nm

(2.4)

-

nm

-12.2%

-

Total segments

910.3

1,027.7

-11%

167.4

230.0

-27%

18.4%

22.4%

Corporate and other activities

26.8

12.2

nm

19.5

3.1

nm

72.8%

25.4%

Total Group

937.1

1,039.9

-10%

186.9

233.1

-20%

19.9%

22.4%

21

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

Sequential Improvement in Revenue and Operating Profit

Underlying

Revenue

Operating profit/(loss)

Operating margin

$M

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Change

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Change

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Custom Mixed Signal

223.6

186.4

+20%

69.2

48.3

+43%

31.0%

25.9%

Advanced Mixed Signal

78.2

63.1

+24%

11.4

5.4

109%

14.6%

8.7%

Connectivity & Audio

56.0

43.9

+28%

6.8

1.8

278%

12.1%

4.1%

Adesto

19.7

-

-

(2.4)

-

-

-12.4%

-

Total segments

377.5

293.4

+29%

85.0

55.5

+53%

22.5%

18.9%

Corporate and other activities

8.9

8.9

0%

6.5

6.9

-5%

72.8%

76.7%

Total Group

386.4

302.3

+28%

91.5

62.4

+47%

23.7%

20.6%

22

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income

23

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

Consolidated Balance Sheet - Total Assets

24

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

Consolidated Balance Sheet - Total Liabilities and Equity

25

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

26

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement - Continued

27

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

Underlying Revenue - Historical Data

Full year revenue ($ million)

1,355

1,353

1,442

1,420

1,156

1,198

6% Revenue CAGR 2016-2019

909

774

527

162

218

296

87

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Quarterly revenue ($ million)

464

409

435

431

384

386

397

381

336

363

353

365

332

346

311

316

330

295

296

302

281

271

246

256

268

241

248

225

221

219

180

180

172

166

160

151

141

116

98

80

78

88

61

69

45

25 44

59

35 52

14

32

36

34

14

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

28

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

Effective Inventory Management

  • At the end of Q3 2020 inventory value was 26% above the previous quarter - Consolidation of Adesto
  • In Q4 2020, we expect inventory value and days of inventory to increase slightly

$200

$180

$160

$140

$120

$100

$80

$60

$40

$20

$0

Inventory ($ million) and Days Inventory Outstanding (# days)

94

83

64

61

155

156

58

141

150

54

125

123

42%

43%

42%

43%

39%

38%

45%

32%

35%

32%

36%

45%

13%

25%

23%

25%

26%

16%

93

100

76

161

72

129

127

50

37%

49%

34%

0

47%

32%

41%

-50

19% 25% 16%

-100

DIO (1)

Average DIO of 73 days

Finished goods

Work in process

Raw materials

DIO

  1. Calculated using average inventory balance over the period. DIO recalculated in line with the reclassification of certain R&D costs.

29

Q3'18

Q4'18

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

Strong Cash Flow Generation

  • $439 million cash and cash equivalents balance as at 27 September 2020
  • Q3 2020 cash flow from operating activities of $27 million (Q3 2019: $97 million)
    • Lower revenue
    • Working capital
    • Partially offset by lower taxes paid

Cash and Cash Equivalents ($m)

1,141

1,171

1,025

965

957

617

678

690

439

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Cash Flow Bridge From Q2'20 ($m)

20.1

(37.4)

(6.4)

(0.3)

(12.9)

(505.0)

957.1

44.9

(20.9)

439.1

30

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

Investor Information

Analyst Coverage

Alphavalue

Hugo Paternoster

Bank of America Merrill

Adithya Metuku

Lynch

Bankhaus Lampe

Dr. Karsten Iltgen

Barclays Capital

Andrew Gardiner

Bloomberg

Woo Jin Ho

Bryan, Garnier & Co

Frédéric Yoboué

Cowen

Matthew Ramsay

Credit Suisse

Achal Sultania

Deutsche Bank

Rob Sanders

DZ Bank

Harald Schnitzer

Financial Calendar

March 2021 - Q4 and FY 2020 Earnings Call

Key Events

Virtual NDR London, Edinburgh - UBS

5-6 November

Virtual NDR Europe - Hauck & Aufhauser

12 November 2020

Morgan Stanley EMEA TMT Virtual Conference

18-19 November 2020

CS Global TMT Virtual Conference

30 November -1 December 2020

Needham Growth Virtual Conference

12-13 January 2021

Oddo BHF Virtual Forum

13 January 2021

Exane BNP Paribas

David O'Connor

Hauck & Aufhauser

Christian Sandherr

JP Morgan Cazenove

Sandeep Deshpande

Kepler Cheuvreux

Sebastien Sztabowicz

MainFirst Bank AG

Juergen Wagner

ODDO BHF

Stephane Houri

RBC

Mitch Steves

UBS

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Contacts

Jose Cano

Head of Investor Relations

  1. +44 (0)1793 756 961 jose.cano@diasemi.com

Financial PR/IR Advisers:

FTI Consulting - London

Matt Dixon

  1. +44 (0)20 7831 3113 matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting - Frankfurt

Steffi Kim

  1. +49 (0)17 1556 5996 steffi.kim@fticonsulting.com

31

Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.

All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020

Powering the Smart Connected Future

www.dialogsemiconductor.com

Personal Portable Connected

© 2020 Dialog Semiconductor

Disclaimer

Dialog Semiconductor plc published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 18:36:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
