Dialog Semiconductor : Q3 2020 Investor Presentation
11/05/2020 | 01:37pm EST
Dialog Semiconductor Q3 2020 Results
5 NOVEMBER 2020
Forward Looking Statement
This document contains "forward-looking statements" that reflect management's current views with respect to future events. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate", "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project" and "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Examples include statements regarding financial metrics, and operational matters. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic generally and on the semiconductor markets and supply chain specifically; an economic downturn in the semiconductor and telecommunications markets; changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the timing of customer orders and manufacturing lead times, insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory, the impact of competing products and their pricing, political risks in the countries in which we operate or sale and supply constraints. If any of these or other risks and uncertainties occur (some of which are described under the heading "Risks and their management" in Dialog Semiconductor's most recent Annual Report) or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, however, any subsequent statement will supersede any previous statement.
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.
Agenda
Business Review
Financial Review
Q&A
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.
Adesto - Integrating to Unlock Value
Integration activities proceeding ahead of plan
On track to deliver $20 million cost synergies
Combined product portfolio creates multiple cross-selling opportunities:
Memory + BLE + low power Wi-Fi
Adesto ASICs + Creative Chips
Licensing of CBRAM technology to GLOBALFOUNDRIES for 22FDX platform, targeting IoT and AI
Create a new industrial business well positioned to capitalise on the Industrial IoT opportunity
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.
Organic Expansion of our Product Portfolio
Audio Codecs with active noise cancellation
IoT
▪ TINY™ BLE SoC connecting the next billion IoT devices
First Combo low-powerWi-Fi and BLE
New low-powerWi-Fi Soc
Next generation Battery Management ICs
Mobile
Computing
▪
New family of Buck converters for ARM based multicore applications
▪ Strategic partnership with Flex Logic, for mixed-signal eFPGAs
CMIC device with low dropout (LDO) regulator performance
Automotive
▪
Expanding collaboration in automotive PMIC with Renesas and Telechips
▪ Automotive PMIC high current DC-DC (Buck) converters
Industrial
▪ Next generation IO-Link ICs for Industrial IoT
▪ DC-DC converter solutions with TDK
▪ High voltage GreenPAK IC for motor drive applications
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.
Executing our Growth Strategy Through the Transformation Period
Revenue mix and growth
+38% YoY
+22% YoY
40%
55%
71%
FY 2018
FY 2019
9M 2020
Licensed main PMIC
Lower customer concentration
1
70%
66%
56%
Increased underlying gross margin
50.6%
49.8%
48.3%
Resilient underlying operating margin
FY 2018
FY 2019
9M 2020
FY 2018
FY 2019
9M 2020
1Revenue from our largest customer recognised in Custom Mixed Signal as a percentage of Group revenue.
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.
Building a Diverse Mixed-Signal Business
Successfully navigating evolving lockdown restrictions
Customer engagements continue according to plan with visibility to a healthy pipeline of customer opportunities in 2022 and beyond.
Executing our growth strategy and building a diverse mixed-signal business
Strong balance sheet and liquidity to generate long-term value for our shareholders
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.
Agenda
Business Review
Financial Review
Q&A
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.
Revenue
$283m
+24% Y0Y
$386m
-5% YoY
Excluding licensed main PMIC
Underlying gross margin
50.7%
+120bps YoY
Underlying operating margin
23.7%
-170bps YoY
Underlying diluted EPS
$1.00
-12% YoY
Cash and cash equivalents
balance
1,171 Acquisition
957 of Adesto
439
Cash flow from operating
activities
$27m
-72% YoY
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.
Q3 2020 Revenue Up 24% YoY Excluding Licensed Main PMIC
Revenue
$283m
+24%
$386m
-5% YoY
Excluding licensed main
PMIC
Revenue by Segment $m
Custom Mixed Signal
Advanced Mixed Signal
Connectivity & Audio
Adesto
278
224
182
104
78
70
54
56
20
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
•
Higher volumes
•
Higher revenue from
•
Higher volumes of
• First time consolidation
across multiple
CMICs: GreenPAK™
Bluetooth
® low energy
into the Group
platforms of new
and charger switches
products
mixed-signal
products
•
Lower shipments of
•
Higher shipments of
backlighting drivers
audio products
•
Expected volume
for DTVs and LED
decline of licensed
Solid State Light
•
Decline in legacy
main PMICs
DECT
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.
Increased Underlying Gross Margin
Focus on gross margin expansion
Q3 2020 underlying gross margin at 50.7%, 120bps higher than Q3 2019
Revenue mix
Ongoing savings in manufacturing and overhead costs
Fabless business model provides
the operational and financial flexibility to successfully navigate economic uncertainty
Underlying Gross Margin
50.6%
50.7%
49.5%
+120 bps
YoY
Q3 2019
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
50.6%
49.6%
+100 bps
YoY
9M 2019
9M 2020
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.
Disciplined Approach to OPEX Management
▪ Year-on-year underlying OPEX savings in
Underlying OPEX and OPEX % of Revenue
Q3 2020 and 9M 2020
103.7
25.4%
108.5
28.1%
▪ Additional OPEX from the acquisitions of
7.7%
35.0
9.1%
Adesto and Creative Chips
offset by
31.6
8% savings in R&D and SG&A:
SG&A
72.1
17.6%
73.5
19.0%
▪ Underlying R&D expenses 2% above Q3
R&D
2019:
▪ Underlying SG&A expenses 11% above
1
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
305.4
29.4%
301.6
32.2%
▪ 9M 2020 underlying OPEX 1% lower
93.5
9.0%
94.9
10.1%
year-on-year
▪ Excluding Adesto and Creative Chips
SG&A
211.9
20.4%
206.7
22.1%
OPEX was down 7%
R&D
9M 2019
9M 2020
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.
Operating Margin in Line with Long Term Financial Plan
▪ Q3 2020 underlying operating profit 12%
Underlying Operating Profit $m and Margin
Underlying Diluted EPS $
below Q3 2019:
25.4%
23.7%
▪
Lower revenue
103.8
91.5
1.13
1.00
▪
Increased gross margin
▪
Acquisitions of Adesto and Creative
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
Chips
Underlying Operating Profit $m and Margin by Segment
▪
Cost savings
▪ Year-on year increase in AMS and C&A
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
operating profit
88.7
31.9%
CMS
▪ Q3 2020 underlying effective tax rate
69.2
31.0%
6.2
8.8%
AMS
80bps below Q3 2019 at 19.7% (Q3 2019:
11.4
14.6%
20.5%)
5.4
10.0%
C&A
12.1%
▪ Underlying diluted EPS 12% below Q3
6.8
-2.4
Adesto
2019
-12.4%
3.5
Corporate
6.5
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.
Strong Balance Sheet and Additional Liquidity
▪
Change in inventory driven by Adesto
consolidation
▪
Key items driving the QoQ movement in
cash and cash equivalents
▪ $498 million Acquisition of Adesto
Inventory ($m and DIO)
161
125 123
129 127
93
▪ $30 million share buyback
▪ Completed the second tranche of the
2019 Share Buyback programme for an
amount of €70 million:
▪
2,036,705 shares purchased
▪
Average price €34.37
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Cash and Cash Equivalents ($m)
1,171
957
617
439
Q3 2018
Q3 2019
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.
Revenue Profile $m
409
-5% YoY
386
Other
1
182
-43% YoY
104
Apple Main
PMICs
Apple new custom
103
mixed-signal
92
+12% YoY
products
2
AMS, C&A (exc.
FCI), automotive
124
+14% YoY
142
and other products
reported under
CMS
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
67%
3
54%
3
License revenue and revenue from the acquisitions of FCI, Creative Chips, and Adesto
Includes PMICs for notebooks and accessories, as well as sub-PMICs.
Revenue from our largest customer recognised in Custom Mixed Signal as a percentage of total Group revenue.
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.
Underlying Reconciliation
For the three months ended 25 September 2020
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.
Underlying Reconciliation
For the three months ended 27 September 2019
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.
Underlying Reconciliation
For the nine months ended 25 September 2020
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.
Underlying Reconciliation
For the nine months ended 27 September 2019
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.
Business Segment Breakdown
Underlying
Revenue
Operating profit/(loss)
Operating margin
$M
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Change
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Change
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Custom Mixed Signal
223.6
278.2
-20%
69.2
88.7
-22%
31.0%
31.9%
Advanced Mixed Signal
78.2
70.0
+12%
11.4
6.2
+84%
14.6%
8.8%
Connectivity & Audio
56.0
54.3
+3%
6.8
5.4
+25%
12.1%
10.0%
Adesto
19.7
-
nm
(2.4)
-
nm
-12.4%
-
Total segments
377.5
402.5
-6%
85.0
100.3
-15%
22.5%
24.9%
Corporate and other activities
8.9
6.3
+43%
6.5
3.5
+87%
72.8%
55.7%
Total Group
386.4
408.8
-5%
91.5
103.8
-12%
23.7%
25.4%
Underlying
Revenue
Operating profit/(loss)
Operating margin
$M
9M 2020
9M 2019
Change
9M 2020
9M 2019
Change
9M 2020
9M 2019
Custom Mixed Signal
563.2
709.1
-21%
147.6
200.2
-26%
26.2%
28.2%
Advanced Mixed Signal
192.8
185.0
+4%
16.9
12.5
+35%
8.8%
6.8%
Connectivity & Audio
134.6
133.6
+1%
5.3
17.3
-69%
3.9%
12.9%
Adesto
19.7
-
nm
(2.4)
-
nm
-12.2%
-
Total segments
910.3
1,027.7
-11%
167.4
230.0
-27%
18.4%
22.4%
Corporate and other activities
26.8
12.2
nm
19.5
3.1
nm
72.8%
25.4%
Total Group
937.1
1,039.9
-10%
186.9
233.1
-20%
19.9%
22.4%
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.
Sequential Improvement in Revenue and Operating Profit
Underlying
Revenue
Operating profit/(loss)
Operating margin
$M
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Change
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Change
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Custom Mixed Signal
223.6
186.4
+20%
69.2
48.3
+43%
31.0%
25.9%
Advanced Mixed Signal
78.2
63.1
+24%
11.4
5.4
109%
14.6%
8.7%
Connectivity & Audio
56.0
43.9
+28%
6.8
1.8
278%
12.1%
4.1%
Adesto
19.7
-
-
(2.4)
-
-
-12.4%
-
Total segments
377.5
293.4
+29%
85.0
55.5
+53%
22.5%
18.9%
Corporate and other activities
8.9
8.9
0%
6.5
6.9
-5%
72.8%
76.7%
Total Group
386.4
302.3
+28%
91.5
62.4
+47%
23.7%
20.6%
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.
Consolidated Balance Sheet - Total Assets
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.
Consolidated Balance Sheet - Total Liabilities and Equity
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement - Continued
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.
Underlying Revenue - Historical Data
Full year revenue ($ million)
1,355
1,353
1,442
1,420
1,156
1,198
6% Revenue CAGR 2016-2019
909
774
527
162
218
296
87
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Quarterly revenue ($ million)
464
409
435
431
384
386
397
381
336
363
353
365
332
346
311
316
330
295
296
302
281
271
246
256
268
241
248
225
221
219
180
180
172
166
160
151
141
116
98
80
78
88
61
69
45
25
44
59
35
52
14
32
36
34
14
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.
Effective Inventory Management
At the end of Q3 2020 inventory value was 26% above the previous quarter - Consolidation of Adesto
In Q4 2020, we expect inventory value and days of inventory to increase slightly
$200
$180
$160
$140
$120
$100
$80
$60
$40
$20
$0
Inventory ($ million) and Days Inventory Outstanding (# days)
94
83
64
61
155
156
58
141
150
54
125
123
42%
43%
42%
43%
39%
38%
45%
32%
35%
32%
36%
45%
13%
25%
23%
25%
26%
16%
93
100
76
161
72
129
127
50
37%
49%
34%
0
47%
32%
41%
-50
19%
25% 16%
-100
DIO
(1)
Average DIO
of 73 days
Finished goods
Work in process
Raw materials
DIO
Calculated using average inventory balance over the period. DIO recalculated in line with the reclassification of certain R&D costs.
Q3'18
Q4'18
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.
All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020
Strong Cash Flow Generation
$439 million cash and cash equivalents balance as at 27 September 2020
Q3 2020 cash flow from operating activities of $27 million (Q3 2019: $97 million)
Lower revenue
Working capital
Partially offset by lower taxes paid
Cash and Cash Equivalents ($m)
1,141
1,171
1,025
965
957
617
678
690
439
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Cash Flow Bridge From Q2'20 ($m)
20.1
(37.4)
(6.4)
(0.3)
(12.9)
(505.0)
439.1
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.
Analyst Coverage
Alphavalue
Hugo Paternoster
Bank of America Merrill
Adithya Metuku
Lynch
Bankhaus Lampe
Dr. Karsten Iltgen
Barclays Capital
Andrew Gardiner
Bloomberg
Woo Jin Ho
Bryan, Garnier & Co
Frédéric Yoboué
Cowen
Matthew Ramsay
Credit Suisse
Achal Sultania
Deutsche Bank
Rob Sanders
DZ Bank
Harald Schnitzer
Financial Calendar
March 2021 - Q4 and FY 2020 Earnings Call
Key Events
Virtual NDR London, Edinburgh - UBS
5-6 November
Virtual NDR Europe - Hauck & Aufhauser
12 November 2020
Morgan Stanley EMEA TMT Virtual Conference
18-19 November 2020
CS Global TMT Virtual Conference
30 November -1 December 2020
Needham Growth Virtual Conference
12-13 January 2021
Oddo BHF Virtual Forum
13 January 2021
Exane BNP Paribas
David O'Connor
Hauck & Aufhauser
Christian Sandherr
JP Morgan Cazenove
Sandeep Deshpande
Kepler Cheuvreux
Sebastien Sztabowicz
MainFirst Bank AG
Juergen Wagner
ODDO BHF
Stephane Houri
RBC
Mitch Steves
UBS
Francois-Xavier Bouvignies
Contacts
Jose Cano
Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0)1793 756 961 jose.cano@diasemi.com
Financial PR/IR Advisers:
FTI Consulting - London
Matt Dixon
+44 (0)20 7831 3113 matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com
FTI Consulting - Frankfurt
Steffi Kim
+49 (0)17 1556 5996 steffi.kim@fticonsulting.com
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020.
Powering the Smart Connected Future
