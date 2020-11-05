Dialog Semiconductor : Q3 2020 Investor Presentation 0 11/05/2020 | 01:37pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Dialog Semiconductor Q3 2020 Results 5 NOVEMBER 2020 © 2020 Dialog Semiconductor Forward Looking Statement This document contains "forward-looking statements" that reflect management's current views with respect to future events. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate", "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project" and "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Examples include statements regarding financial metrics, and operational matters. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic generally and on the semiconductor markets and supply chain specifically; an economic downturn in the semiconductor and telecommunications markets; changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the timing of customer orders and manufacturing lead times, insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory, the impact of competing products and their pricing, political risks in the countries in which we operate or sale and supply constraints. If any of these or other risks and uncertainties occur (some of which are described under the heading "Risks and their management" in Dialog Semiconductor's most recent Annual Report) or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, however, any subsequent statement will supersede any previous statement. 2 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 Agenda Business Review

Financial Review

Q&A 3 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 Adesto - Integrating to Unlock Value Integration activities proceeding ahead of plan

On track to deliver $20 million cost synergies

Combined product portfolio creates multiple cross-selling opportunities:

cross-selling opportunities: Memory + BLE + low power Wi-Fi Adesto ASICs + Creative Chips

Licensing of CBRAM technology to GLOBALFOUNDRIES for 22FDX platform, targeting IoT and AI

Create a new industrial business well positioned to capitalise on the Industrial IoT opportunity 4 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 Organic Expansion of our Product Portfolio Audio Codecs with active noise cancellation IoT ▪ TINY™ BLE SoC connecting the next billion IoT devices First Combo low-powerWi-Fi and BLE

low-powerWi-Fi and BLE New low-powerWi-Fi Soc

low-powerWi-Fi Soc Next generation Battery Management ICs Mobile Computing ▪ New family of Buck converters for ARM based multicore applications ▪ Strategic partnership with Flex Logic, for mixed-signal eFPGAs CMIC device with low dropout (LDO) regulator performance Automotive ▪ Expanding collaboration in automotive PMIC with Renesas and Telechips ▪ Automotive PMIC high current DC-DC (Buck) converters Automotive grade CMICs Industrial ▪ Next generation IO-Link ICs for Industrial IoT ▪ DC-DC converter solutions with TDK ▪ High voltage GreenPAK IC for motor drive applications 5 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 Executing our Growth Strategy Through the Transformation Period Revenue mix and growth +38% YoY +22% YoY 40% 55% 71% FY 2018 FY 2019 9M 2020 Licensed main PMIC Lower customer concentration1 70% 66% 56% Increased underlying gross margin 50.6% 49.8% 48.3% FY 2018 FY 2019 9M 2020 Resilient underlying operating margin 22.8% 19.5% 19.9% FY 2018 FY 2019 9M 2020 FY 2018 FY 2019 9M 2020 1Revenue from our largest customer recognised in Custom Mixed Signal as a percentage of Group revenue. 6 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 Building a Diverse Mixed-Signal Business Successfully navigating evolving lockdown restrictions Customer engagements continue according to plan with visibility to a healthy pipeline of customer opportunities in 2022 and beyond. Executing our growth strategy and building a diverse mixed-signal business Strong balance sheet and liquidity to generate long-term value for our shareholders 7 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 Agenda Business Review

Financial Review

Q&A 8 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 At a Glance - Q3 2020 Revenue $283m +24% Y0Y $386m -5% YoY Excluding licensed main PMIC Underlying gross margin 50.7% +120bps YoY Underlying operating margin 23.7% -170bps YoY Underlying diluted EPS $1.00 -12% YoY Cash and cash equivalents balance 1,171Acquisition 957 of Adesto 439 Q3 2019 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Cash flow from operating activities $27m -72% YoY 9 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 Q3 2020 Revenue Up 24% YoY Excluding Licensed Main PMIC Revenue $283m +24% $386m -5% YoY Excluding licensed main PMIC Revenue by Segment $m Custom Mixed Signal Advanced Mixed Signal Connectivity & Audio Adesto 278 224 182 104 78 70 54 56 20 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 • Higher volumes • Higher revenue from • Higher volumes of • First time consolidation across multiple CMICs: GreenPAK™ Bluetooth® low energy into the Group platforms of new and charger switches products mixed-signal products • Lower shipments of • Higher shipments of backlighting drivers audio products • Expected volume for DTVs and LED decline of licensed Solid State Light • Decline in legacy main PMICs DECT 10 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 Increased Underlying Gross Margin Focus on gross margin expansion

Q3 2020 underlying gross margin at 50.7%, 120bps higher than Q3 2019

Revenue mix Ongoing savings in manufacturing and overhead costs

Fabless business model provides

the operational and financial flexibility to successfully navigate economic uncertainty Underlying Gross Margin 50.6% 50.7% 49.5% +120 bps YoY Q3 2019 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 50.6% 49.6% +100 bps YoY 9M 2019 9M 2020 11 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 Disciplined Approach to OPEX Management ▪ Year-on-year underlying OPEX savings in Underlying OPEX and OPEX % of Revenue Q3 2020 and 9M 2020 103.7 25.4% 108.5 28.1% ▪ Additional OPEX from the acquisitions of 7.7% 35.0 9.1% Adesto and Creative Chips offset by 31.6 8% savings in R&D and SG&A: SG&A 72.1 17.6% 73.5 19.0% ▪ Underlying R&D expenses 2% above Q3 R&D 2019: ▪ Underlying SG&A expenses 11% above 1 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 305.4 29.4% 301.6 32.2% ▪ 9M 2020 underlying OPEX 1% lower 93.5 9.0% 94.9 10.1% year-on-year ▪ Excluding Adesto and Creative Chips SG&A 211.9 20.4% 206.7 22.1% OPEX was down 7% R&D 9M 2019 9M 2020 12 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 Operating Margin in Line with Long Term Financial Plan ▪ Q3 2020 underlying operating profit 12% Underlying Operating Profit $m and Margin Underlying Diluted EPS $ below Q3 2019: 25.4% 23.7% ▪ Lower revenue 103.8 91.5 1.13 1.00 ▪ Increased gross margin ▪ Acquisitions of Adesto and Creative Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Chips Underlying Operating Profit $m and Margin by Segment ▪ Cost savings ▪ Year-on year increase in AMS and C&A Q3 2019 Q3 2020 operating profit 88.7 31.9% CMS ▪ Q3 2020 underlying effective tax rate 69.2 31.0% 6.2 8.8% AMS 80bps below Q3 2019 at 19.7% (Q3 2019: 11.4 14.6% 20.5%) 5.4 10.0% C&A 12.1% ▪ Underlying diluted EPS 12% below Q3 6.8 -2.4 Adesto 2019 -12.4% 3.5 Corporate 6.5 13 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 Strong Balance Sheet and Additional Liquidity ▪ Change in inventory driven by Adesto consolidation ▪ Key items driving the QoQ movement in cash and cash equivalents ▪ $498 million Acquisition of Adesto Inventory ($m and DIO) 161 125 123 129 127 93 ▪ $30 million share buyback ▪ Completed the second tranche of the 5458 7672 2019 Share Buyback programme for an amount of €70 million: ▪ 2,036,705 shares purchased ▪ Average price €34.37 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Cash and Cash Equivalents ($m) 1,171 957 617 439 Q3 2018 Q3 2019 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 14 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 Appendix 15 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q2 2020, 5 August 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 Q3 2020 Revenue Profile Revenue Profile $m 409 -5% YoY 386 Other1 182 -43% YoY 104 Apple Main PMICs Apple new custom 103 mixed-signal 92 +12% YoY products 2 AMS, C&A (exc. FCI), automotive 124 +14% YoY 142 and other products reported under CMS Q3 2019 Q3 2020 67% 3 54% 3 License revenue and revenue from the acquisitions of FCI, Creative Chips, and Adesto Includes PMICs for notebooks and accessories, as well as sub-PMICs. Revenue from our largest customer recognised in Custom Mixed Signal as a percentage of total Group revenue. 16 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 Underlying Reconciliation For the three months ended 25 September 2020 17 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 Underlying Reconciliation For the three months ended 27 September 2019 18 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 Underlying Reconciliation For the nine months ended 25 September 2020 19 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 Underlying Reconciliation For the nine months ended 27 September 2019 20 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 Business Segment Breakdown Underlying Revenue Operating profit/(loss) Operating margin $M Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Custom Mixed Signal 223.6 278.2 -20% 69.2 88.7 -22% 31.0% 31.9% Advanced Mixed Signal 78.2 70.0 +12% 11.4 6.2 +84% 14.6% 8.8% Connectivity & Audio 56.0 54.3 +3% 6.8 5.4 +25% 12.1% 10.0% Adesto 19.7 - nm (2.4) - nm -12.4% - Total segments 377.5 402.5 -6% 85.0 100.3 -15% 22.5% 24.9% Corporate and other activities 8.9 6.3 +43% 6.5 3.5 +87% 72.8% 55.7% Total Group 386.4 408.8 -5% 91.5 103.8 -12% 23.7% 25.4% Underlying Revenue Operating profit/(loss) Operating margin $M 9M 2020 9M 2019 Change 9M 2020 9M 2019 Change 9M 2020 9M 2019 Custom Mixed Signal 563.2 709.1 -21% 147.6 200.2 -26% 26.2% 28.2% Advanced Mixed Signal 192.8 185.0 +4% 16.9 12.5 +35% 8.8% 6.8% Connectivity & Audio 134.6 133.6 +1% 5.3 17.3 -69% 3.9% 12.9% Adesto 19.7 - nm (2.4) - nm -12.2% - Total segments 910.3 1,027.7 -11% 167.4 230.0 -27% 18.4% 22.4% Corporate and other activities 26.8 12.2 nm 19.5 3.1 nm 72.8% 25.4% Total Group 937.1 1,039.9 -10% 186.9 233.1 -20% 19.9% 22.4% 21 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 Sequential Improvement in Revenue and Operating Profit Underlying Revenue Operating profit/(loss) Operating margin $M Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Change Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Change Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Custom Mixed Signal 223.6 186.4 +20% 69.2 48.3 +43% 31.0% 25.9% Advanced Mixed Signal 78.2 63.1 +24% 11.4 5.4 109% 14.6% 8.7% Connectivity & Audio 56.0 43.9 +28% 6.8 1.8 278% 12.1% 4.1% Adesto 19.7 - - (2.4) - - -12.4% - Total segments 377.5 293.4 +29% 85.0 55.5 +53% 22.5% 18.9% Corporate and other activities 8.9 8.9 0% 6.5 6.9 -5% 72.8% 76.7% Total Group 386.4 302.3 +28% 91.5 62.4 +47% 23.7% 20.6% 22 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income 23 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 Consolidated Balance Sheet - Total Assets 24 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 Consolidated Balance Sheet - Total Liabilities and Equity 25 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 Consolidated Cash Flow Statement 26 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 Consolidated Cash Flow Statement - Continued 27 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 Underlying Revenue - Historical Data Full year revenue ($ million) 1,355 1,353 1,442 1,420 1,156 1,198 6% Revenue CAGR 2016-2019 909 774 527 162 218 296 87 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Quarterly revenue ($ million) 464 409 435 431 384 386 397 381 336 363 353 365 332 346 311 316 330 295 296 302 281 271 246 256 268 241 248 225 221 219 180 180 172 166 160 151 141 116 98 80 78 88 61 69 45 25 44 59 35 52 14 32 36 34 14 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 28 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 Effective Inventory Management At the end of Q3 2020 inventory value was 26% above the previous quarter - Consolidation of Adesto

In Q4 2020, we expect inventory value and days of inventory to increase slightly $200 $180 $160 $140 $120 $100 $80 $60 $40 $20 $0 Inventory ($ million) and Days Inventory Outstanding (# days) 94 83 64 61 155 156 58 141 150 54 125 123 42% 43% 42% 43% 39% 38% 45% 32% 35% 32% 36% 45% 13% 25% 23% 25% 26% 16% 93 100 76 161 72 129 127 50 37% 49% 34% 0 47% 32% 41% -50 19% 25% 16% -100 DIO (1) Average DIO of 73 days Finished goods Work in process Raw materials DIO Calculated using average inventory balance over the period. DIO recalculated in line with the reclassification of certain R&D costs. 29 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 Strong Cash Flow Generation $439 million cash and cash equivalents balance as at 27 September 2020

Q3 2020 cash flow from operating activities of $27 million (Q3 2019: $97 million)

Lower revenue Working capital Partially offset by lower taxes paid

Cash and Cash Equivalents ($m) 1,141 1,171 1,025 965 957 617 678 690 439 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Cash Flow Bridge From Q2'20 ($m) 20.1 (37.4) (6.4) (0.3) (12.9) (505.0) 957.1 44.9 (20.9) 439.1 30 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 Investor Information Analyst Coverage Alphavalue Hugo Paternoster Bank of America Merrill Adithya Metuku Lynch Bankhaus Lampe Dr. Karsten Iltgen Barclays Capital Andrew Gardiner Bloomberg Woo Jin Ho Bryan, Garnier & Co Frédéric Yoboué Cowen Matthew Ramsay Credit Suisse Achal Sultania Deutsche Bank Rob Sanders DZ Bank Harald Schnitzer Financial Calendar March 2021 - Q4 and FY 2020 Earnings Call Key Events Virtual NDR London, Edinburgh - UBS 5-6 November Virtual NDR Europe - Hauck & Aufhauser 12 November 2020 Morgan Stanley EMEA TMT Virtual Conference 18-19 November 2020 CS Global TMT Virtual Conference 30 November -1 December 2020 Needham Growth Virtual Conference 12-13 January 2021 Oddo BHF Virtual Forum 13 January 2021 Exane BNP Paribas David O'Connor Hauck & Aufhauser Christian Sandherr JP Morgan Cazenove Sandeep Deshpande Kepler Cheuvreux Sebastien Sztabowicz MainFirst Bank AG Juergen Wagner ODDO BHF Stephane Houri RBC Mitch Steves UBS Francois-Xavier Bouvignies Contacts Jose Cano Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)1793 756 961 jose.cano@diasemi.com Financial PR/IR Advisers: FTI Consulting - London Matt Dixon +44 (0)20 7831 3113 matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com FTI Consulting - Frankfurt Steffi Kim +49 (0)17 1556 5996 steffi.kim@fticonsulting.com 31 Dialog Semiconductor Plc Q3 2020, 5 November 2020. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2020 Powering the Smart Connected Future www.dialogsemiconductor.com Personal • Portable • Connected © 2020 Dialog Semiconductor Attachments Original document

