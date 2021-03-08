Log in
Dialog Semiconductor : Form 8 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

03/08/2021 | 02:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Dialog Semiconductor Plc. (0OLN) 
Form 8 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc. 
08-March-2021 / 08:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
FORM 8 (DD) 
 
PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF 
DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS) 
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 
 
1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
(a) Full name of discloser:                                                    Alan Campbell 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if 
different from 1(a): 
                                                                               N/A 
 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.  For a trust, the 
trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form 
relates:                                                                       Dialog Semiconductor Plc 
 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
(d) Status of person making the disclosure: 
                                                                               Person acting in concert with the 
 e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in concert with the offeror/offeree      offeree (Dialog Semiconductor Plc) 
(specify name of offeror/offeree) 
(e) Date dealing undertaken:                                                   5 March 2021 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making          N/A 
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? 
 
 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing 

Class of relevant security: 
                                                                                   10p ordinary shares 
 
                                                                                   Interests    Short positions 
                                                                                   Number %     Number       % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                                   14,924 0.021 N/A          - 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 
                                                                                   N/A    -     N/A          - 
 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: N/A    -     N/A          - 
 
                                                                                   14,924 0.021 N/A          - 
 TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options) 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:  N/A 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: N/A

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1 (c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser) 

Class of      Purchase/sale                                                                                     Price 
relevant                                                             Number of securities                       per 
security                                                                                                        unit 
Ordinary      Purchase of shares by the Company on behalf of the     After the net settlement of income tax and 
shares of 10  director under the arrangement whereby a proportion of national insurance contributions, 432      EUR 
pence each    their fees are payable in shares                       shares were acquired by Alan Campbell on 5 64.1398 
                                                                     March 2021

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser 

                       Purchases/ 
Class of relevant      sales         Total number of        Highest price per unit paid/   Lowest price per unit paid/ 
security                             securities             received                       received 
 
-                      -             -                      -                              -

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions 

                  Product       Nature of dealing 
Class of relevant description                                                            Number of reference  Price per 
security                        e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/  securities           unit 
                  e.g. CFD      reducing a long/short position 
-                 -             -                                                        -                    -

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 

                                                                                   Type 
Class of      Product          Writing,            Number of securities Exercise                       Option money 
relevant      description e.g. purchasing,         to which option      price per  e.g.         Expiry paid/ received 
security      call option      selling, varying    relates              unit       American,    date   per unit 
                               etc.                                                European 
                                                                                   etc. 
-             -                -                   -                    -          -            -      -

(ii) Exercise 

Class of relevant         Product description Exercising/ exercised 
security                                      against                      Number of securities Exercise price per unit 
                          e.g. call option 
-                         -                   -                            -                    -

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) 

                           Nature of dealing 
Class of relevant security                               Details Price per unit (if applicable) 
                           e.g. subscription, conversion 
-                          -                             -       -

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer 
or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none" 
 
None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person 
acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to: 
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or 
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is 
referenced: 
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" 
 
None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached? 

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)  NO 
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)             NO 
Date of disclosure: 8 March 2021 
                    Colin Sturt, General Counsel / 
Contact name: 
                    Tim Anderson, Company Secretary 
                    +44 1793 756 773 / 
Telephone number: 
                    +44 20 3060 6845

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. Contact: Jose Cano Director, Investor Relations jose.cano@diasemi.com +44(0)1793756961 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          GB0059822006 
Category Code: DCC - Dialog Semiconductor Plc 
TIDM:          0OLN 
LEI Code:      529900QA2LORU6646N15 
Sequence No.:  94989 
EQS News ID:   1173695 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 08, 2021 02:31 ET (07:31 GMT)

