Dialog Semiconductor : Notification of holdings Bank of Montreal

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer (name, address)

2. Reason for notification (multiple reasons possible)Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rightsAcquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason

Increase in stock borrow

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural personFirst name

Surname

Date of birth

4. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Name

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

15/03/2021

6. Total positions

7. Details on total positions

Total

2.792.746

3,64 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject of the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box)

Person subject to the notification obligation (3.) is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

NameBank of Montreal

BMO Global Asset Manage-ment (Europe) Limited

BMO Asset Management (Holdings) plc

BMO AM Group (Holdings) Limited

BMO AM Group (Manage-ment) Limited

BMO AM Holdings Limited

BMO Asset Management Limited

-

Bank of Montreal

BMO Global Asset Manage-ment (Europe) Limited

BMO Asset Management (Holdings) plc

BMO AM Group (Holdings) Limited

BMO Asset Management Netherlands B.V.

-

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal London Branch

-

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Europe plc -

Bank of Montreal

BMO Financial Corp.