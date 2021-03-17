Log in
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC    DLG   GB0059822006

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC

(DLG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/17 02:41:18 pm
63.97 EUR   +0.11%
02:28pDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR  : Notification of holdings Bank of Montreal
PU
02:28pDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR  : Notification of holdings UBS Group AG
PU
01:31pDGAP-PVR  : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release -2-
DJ
Dialog Semiconductor : Notification of holdings Bank of Montreal

03/17/2021 | 02:28pm EDT
Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer (name, address)

2. Reason for notification (multiple reasons possible)Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rightsAcquisition/disposal of instruments

Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason

Increase in stock borrow

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural personFirst name

Surname

Date of birth

4. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Name

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

15/03/2021

6. Total positions

7. Details on total positions

Total

2.792.746

3,64 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject of the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box)

Person subject to the notification obligation (3.) is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Page 3 | 5

NameBank of Montreal

BMO Global Asset Manage-ment (Europe) Limited

BMO Asset Management (Holdings) plc

BMO AM Group (Holdings) Limited

BMO AM Group (Manage-ment) Limited

BMO AM Holdings Limited

BMO Asset Management Limited

-

Bank of Montreal

BMO Global Asset Manage-ment (Europe) Limited

BMO Asset Management (Holdings) plc

BMO AM Group (Holdings) Limited

BMO Asset Management Netherlands B.V.

-

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal London Branch

-

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Europe plc -

Bank of Montreal

BMO Financial Corp.

BMO Asset Management Corp.



Disclaimer

Dialog Semiconductor plc published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 18:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 371 M - -
Net income 2020 96,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 391 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 48,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 376 M 5 371 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,64x
EV / Sales 2021 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
Duration : Period :
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 76,61 $
Last Close Price 76,05 $
Spread / Highest target 10,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jalal Bagherli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wissam Jabre Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Richard M. Beyer Chairman
Alexander R. McCann Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Michael R. Cannon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC42.99%5 400
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.66%560 592
NVIDIA CORPORATION1.81%327 143
INTEL CORPORATION28.04%259 179
BROADCOM INC.9.21%192 216
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.57%161 443
