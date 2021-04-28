Log in
    DLG   GB0059822006

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC

(DLG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/28 01:18:26 pm
65.13 EUR   +0.17%
01:05pDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR  : Q1 2021 Results
PU
12:31pDGAP-PVR  : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release -2-
DJ
12:31pPRESS RELEASE  : Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification of Q1 2021 Results
DJ
Dialog Semiconductor : Q1 2021 Results

04/28/2021 | 01:05pm EDT
28th April 2021

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC

Notification of Q1 2021 Results

Dialog Semiconductor (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, Configurable Mixed-signal IC, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting, Bluetooth® low energy and industrial edge computing solutions, will announce its First Quarter 2021 results on Wednesday 12th May 2021.

The Company will not host a conference call on the day of results.

The full announcement will be made available on the Investor Relations website: https://www.dialog- semiconductor.com/investor-relations

For further information please contact:

Dialog Semiconductor

Jose Cano

Head of Investor Relations

  1. +44 (0)1793 756 961 jose.cano@diasemi.com

FTI Consulting London

Matt Dixon

  1. +44 (0)2037 271 137 matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting Frankfurt

Katharina Tengler

  1. +49 (0)69 9203 7118 katharina.tengler@fticonsulting.com

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next. Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit employees, the community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog's power saving technologies including DCDC configurable system power management deliver high efficiency and enhance the consumer's user experience by extending battery lifetime and enabling faster charging of their portable devices. Its technology portfolio also includes audio, Bluetooth® Low Energy, Rapid Charge™ AC/DC power conversion and multi-touch. Dialog Semiconductor Plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organisation. It currently has approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. In 2020, it had approximately US$ 1.38 billion in revenue. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (XETRA: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006)

Disclaimer

Dialog Semiconductor plc published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 17:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
