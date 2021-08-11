Dialog Semiconductor : reports results for the second quarter ended 2 July 2021

Dialog Semiconductor Plc

Update on COVID-19

Throughout the pandemic, our main focus has been to protect the health and wellbeing of our employees and business partners. As lockdown restrictions continue to evolve and change, we are following applicable Health and Safety guidelines and where appropriate, opening our offices, albeit at a low capacity. We continued to maintain a minimal staff presence in our test labs, where required, and adhered to recommended safe working practices. Our supply chain has remained stable with tightness in supply of certain products and most suppliers continued to operate at full capacity. Customer engagements continued to be effectively managed remotely and we continue to make good progress.

Our business remains resilient. Our fabless business model and the strength of our balance sheet provide us with financial resilience and operational flexibility to navigate the current circumstances.

Q2 2021 Financial overview

Revenue increased 5% over Q2 2020 at US$317.8 million due to strong performance across the product portfolio partially offset by the decline in legacy licensed main PMICs. Excluding the contribution of Adesto, revenue was 2% below Q2 2020. In particular, sales growth of PMICs, backlighting, audio, and BLE was driven by the continuing strength of consumer demand for headphones, fitness trackers, digital watches, and tablets. Group revenue excluding legacy licensed main PMICs was up 33% year-on-year.

Gross margin was 51.0%, 80 bps above Q2 2020 (Q2 2020: 50.2%). Underlying gross margin was 51.2% 60bps above

Q2 2020 (Q2 2020: 50.6%). This increase was mainly the result of product mix.

Operating expenses ("OPEX"), comprising SG&A and R&D expenses, in Q2 2021 were 10% higher than in Q2 2020, representing 41.6% of revenue (Q2 2020: 39.8%). The increase in OPEX was mainly due to the acquisition of Adesto, and costs related to the recommended acquisition by Renesas. In Q2 2021, we incurred US$4.2 million related to the Renesas transaction and US$0.8 million integration costs related to the acquisition of Adesto. Underlying OPEX in Q2 2021 was 4% above Q2 2020 (Q2 2020: US$97.8 million), representing 31.9% of revenue (Q2 2020: 32.4%). The increase in underlying OPEX was mainly driven by the additional OPEX from Adesto.

In Q2 2021, the Company continued to make good progress on the execution of the planned cost synergies. This aims to improve efficiency, protect profitability, and strengthen cash flow generation.

R&D expenses were broadly in line with Q2 2020 representing 24.2% of revenue (Q2 2020: 25.6%). Underlying R&D

expenses in Q2 2021 were 3% below Q2 2020 representing 21.0% of revenue (Q2 2020: 22.8%). The decrease in underlying R&D expenses was mainly due to the increase in the amount of R&D capitalisation.

SG&A expenses in Q2 2021 were 29% higher than in Q2 2020, representing 17.4% of revenue (Q2 2020: 14.2%).

The year-on-year increase was mainly due to the acquisition of Adesto, and costs related to the recommended acquisition by Renesas. Underlying SG&A expenses in Q2 2021 were 19% above Q2 2020 representing 10.9% of revenue (Q2 2020: 9.6%). The increase in SG&A and underlying SG&A expenses was mainly the result of additional expenses from the acquisition of Adesto.

In Q2 2021, other operating income and underlying operating income, which mainly comprised income from R&D contracts, were below Q2 2020 at US$1.4 million (Q2 2020: US$9.0 million and US$7.4 million respectively).

Operating profit in Q2 2021 was US$31.1 million, 23% below Q2 2020 (Q2 2020: US$40.5 million), mainly due to costs related to the recommended acquisition by Renesas and the incremental operating expenses from the acquisition of Adesto, partially offset by higher revenue and gross margin. Underlying operating profit was 1% above Q2 2020, at US$62.9 million (Q2 2020: US$62.4 million) driven by the increase in revenue offsetting additional operating expenses from the acquisition of Adesto.

The effective tax rate in H1 2021 was 27.3% (H1 2020: 23.2%) and in Q2 2021 was 24.9% (Q2 2020: 19.7%). Our relatively high effective tax rates for H1 2021 and Q2 2021 are principally due to the distorting effect on our income tax expense of the tax and accounting treatments of share-based compensation and business combinations. The underlying effective tax rate in Q2 2021 was 20.5%, up 80bps on the Q2 2020 underlying effective tax rate of 19.7%.

In Q2 2021, net income was US$21.8 million, 33% below Q2 2020 (Q2 2020: US$32.4 million). This decrease was mostly due to the decrease in operating profit. Underlying net income was US$48.4 million, 3% lower year-on-year. The decrease was mainly driven by the lower interest income together with a slightly higher underlying effective tax rate.

Diluted EPS in Q2 2021 was 33% below Q2 2020 at US$0.30 (Q2 2020: US$0.45). Underlying diluted EPS in Q2 2021

was 3% lower year-on-year to US$0.67 (Q2 2020: US$0.69).

At the end of Q2 2021, our total inventory level was US$186 million, 30% above the previous quarter. This is equivalent to 107 days of inventory representing a 37-day increase in our days of inventory from Q1 2021 ahead of new product launches.