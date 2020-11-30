Log in
Dialog Semiconductor plc    DLG   GB0059822006

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC

(DLG)
Dialog Semiconductor : selected by AST & Science as the Preferred Supplier for Advanced Communication Custom ICs

11/30/2020 | 01:23pm EST
Custom designed chipset extending network coverage through Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity, helping to enable the first space-based network for smartphones

London, United Kingdom and Midland, Texas - November 30, 2020 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of battery and power management, Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth® low energy (BLE) and Industrial edge computing solutions today announced that AST & Science, LLC ('AST SpaceMobile') a satellite company that is disruptively transforming satellite broadband access, has selected Dialog to develop four custom mixed-signal & RF ASICs for their SpaceMobile network.

AST SpaceMobile is the first and only space-based cellular broadband network that will be accessible by a standard smartphone and deliver connectivity from urban areas to the most remote global locations. Within Dialog's recently established Industrial IoT Business Group, Dialog will develop four custom advanced RF chips that are part of the satellite electronics payload for SpaceMobile and this chipset enables a secure radio communications link. Dialog currently is the leading supplier of custom RF ICs for advanced satellite communication systems.

'We deliver measurable business benefits to customers like AST SpaceMobile by providing an advanced RF ASIC chipset that satisfies the most challenging technical and commercial requirements. Custom ASICs are part of Dialog's DNA, with customers benefiting from our high-performance mixed-signal and advanced RF IP portfolio specifically in this case helping to provide the first space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones,' said Dermot Barry, VP Industrial ASIC Business Unit at Dialog Semiconductor.

'AST SpaceMobile's decision to select Dialog was based on Dialog's successful track record in servicing the satellite communications market. They have been key suppliers to satellite communications customers and have the range of IP across both mixed-signal and RF needed to meet the requirements of the AST SpaceMobile program,' said Tom Severson, COO and CFO at AST SpaceMobile. 'We look forward to continuing our relationship with Dialog as they join our network of suppliers and support us through the design, development and lifetime supply of these mission-critical chips, filling cellular coverage gaps for over 5 billion people to enable AST SpaceMobile to bring seamless Internet connectivity to the world.

Disclaimer

Dialog Semiconductor plc published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 18:22:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 341 M - -
Net income 2020 96,4 M - -
Net cash 2020 453 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 39,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 774 M 3 772 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,48x
EV / Sales 2021 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
Duration : Period :
Dialog Semiconductor plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 55,22 $
Last Close Price 54,91 $
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target 0,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jalal Bagherli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard M. Beyer Chairman
Alexander R. McCann Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Wissam Jabre Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Michael R. Cannon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC1.75%3 772
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED47.73%444 349
NVIDIA CORPORATION125.44%328 349
INTEL CORPORATION-20.72%194 450
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED63.02%162 672
BROADCOM INC.24.98%159 758
