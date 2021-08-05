PRESS RELEASE : Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification of Q2 and H1 2021 Results

DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification of Q2 and H1 2021 Results 2021-08-05 / 18:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dialog Semiconductor (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, Configurable Mixed-signal IC, AC/ DC power conversion, solid state lighting, Bluetooth^(R) low energy and industrial edge computing solutions, will announce its Second Quarter and Half Year 2021 results on Wednesday 11^th August 2021. The Company will not host a conference call on the day of results. The full announcement will be made available on the Investor Relations website: https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/ investor-relations For further information please contact: Dialog Semiconductor Jose Cano Head of Investor Relations T: +44 (0)1793 756 961 jose.cano@diasemi.com FTI Consulting London Matt Dixon T: +44 (0)2037 271 137 matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com FTI Consulting Frankfurt Katharina Tengler T: +49 (0)69 9203 7118 katharina.tengler@fticonsulting.com About Dialog Semiconductor Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next. Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit employees, the community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog's power saving technologies including DCDC configurable system power management deliver high efficiency and enhance the consumer's user experience by extending battery lifetime and enabling faster charging of their portable devices. Its technology portfolio also includes audio, Bluetooth(R) Low Energy, Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi-touch. Dialog Semiconductor Plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organisation. It currently has approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. In 2020, it had approximately US$ 1.38 billion in revenue. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (XETRA: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) Contact: Jose Cano Director, Investor Relations jose.cano@diasemi.com +44(0)1793756961 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-08-05 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way E1W 1AA London United Kingdom Phone: +49 7021 805-412 Fax: +49 7021 805-200 E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.com Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com ISIN: GB0059822006 WKN: 927200 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London EQS News ID: 1224359 End of News DGAP News Service -------------

August 05, 2021 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)