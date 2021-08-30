PRESS RELEASE : Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Scheme -2

Further details in relation to Dialog Shareholders who are resident in, ordinarily resident in, or citizens of, jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom, Germany or Japan are contained in the Scheme Document.

Additional information for US investors in Dialog

The Acquisition relates to shares of a company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales and is being made by means of a scheme of arrangement provided for under Part 26 of the Companies Act. A transaction effected by means of a scheme of arrangement is not subject to the tender offer rules or the proxy solicitation rules under the US Exchange Act. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

The receipt of consideration by a US holder for the transfer of its Dialog Shares pursuant to the Scheme may be a taxable transaction for US federal income tax purposes and under applicable US state and local, as well as foreign and other, tax laws. Each Dialog Shareholder is urged to consult his or her independent professional adviser immediately regarding the tax consequences of the Acquisition applicable to him or her.

It may be difficult for US holders of Dialog Shares to enforce their rights and any claim arising out of the US federal laws, since Renesas and Dialog are located primarily in a non-US jurisdiction, and some or all of their officers and directors may be residents of a non-US jurisdiction. US holders of Dialog Shares may not be able to sue a non-US company or its officers or directors in a non-US court for violations of the US securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to compel a non-US company and its affiliates to subject themselves to the jurisdiction and judgment of a US court.

Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission nor any securities commission of any state of the United States has reviewed, approved or disapproved this announcement or Acquisition, nor have such authorities passed upon or determined the fairness of the Acquisition or the adequacy or accuracy of the information contained in this announcement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain certain statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Renesas and/or Dialog and/or the combined group following completion of the Acquisition and certain plans and objectives of Renesas with respect thereto. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements also often use words such as 'anticipate', 'target', 'continue', 'estimate', 'expect', "forecast', 'intend', 'may', 'plan', 'goal', 'believe', 'hope', 'aims', 'continue', 'could', 'project', 'should', 'will' or other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by Renesas and /or Dialog (as applicable) in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, future developments and other factors they believe appropriate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty, because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and the factors described in the context of such forward-looking statements in this announcement could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although it is believed that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct and you are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as at the date of this announcement.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this announcement. Neither Renesas nor Dialog undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

There are several factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are changes in the global, political, economic, business and competitive environments, market and regulatory forces, future exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates and future business combinations or dispositions. If any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materializes or if any one or more of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Such forward looking statements should therefore be construed in the light of such factors.

No member of the Renesas group or the Dialog group nor any of their respective associates, directors, officers, employers or advisers, provides any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this announcement will actually occur.

Except as expressly provided in this announcement, no forward-looking or other statements have been reviewed by the auditors of the Renesas group or the Dialog group. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributable to any member of the Renesas group or the Dialog group, or any of their respective associates, directors, officers, employers or advisers, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above.

Contact: Jose Cano Director, Investor Relations jose.cano@diasemi.com +44(0)1793756961

