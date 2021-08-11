PRESS RELEASE : Q2 2021 revenue at US$318 million, -3

Non-IFRS measures Underlying measures of performance and free cash flow quoted in this press release are non-IFRS measures. Our use of underlying measures and reconciliations of the underlying measures to the nearest equivalent IFRS measures are presented in Section 3 of the full announcement of our results for Q2 2021. For ease of reference, we present below reconciliations for the non-IFRS measures quoted in this press release:

Q2 2021 Share-based Corporate Cost- compensation Accounting US$000 IFRS and related for business Integration transaction reduction Underlying basis expenses combinations costs costs initiatives basis Revenue 317,761 - - - 317,761 - - Gross profit 161,919 846 - - 162,799 34 - SG&A expenses (55,249) 8,543 7,076 4,273 15 (34,564) 778 R&D expenses (76,979) 6,608 - - (66,729) 3,642 - Other 1,412 - - - 1,412 operating - - income Operating 31,103 15,997 10,752 4,273 15 62,918 profit 778 Net finance (2,105) - - - (2,105) income - - Profit before 28,998 15,997 10,752 4,273 15 60,813 income taxes 778 Income tax (7,213) (2,578) (1,959) (561) (3) (12,460) expense (146) Net income 21,785 13,419 8,793 3,712 12 48,353 632 Q2 2020 IFRS Share-based Accounting Integration Strategic Underlying compensation and for business US$000 basis related expenses combinations costs investments basis Revenue 302,299 - - 302,299 - - Gross profit 151,797 - - 152,850 791 262 SG&A expenses (42,983) 7,243 501 - (28,986) 6,253 R&D expenses (77,317) 5,969 - - (68,840) 2,508 Other 8,957 - - - 7,366 operating (1,591) income Operating 40,454 14,003 501 - 62,390 profit 7,432 Net finance (64) - (380) (390) income - 54 Profit before 40,390 14,003 501 (380) 62,000 income taxes 7,486 Income tax (7,943) (2,967) (95) 72 (12,198) expense (1,265) Net income 32,447 11,036 406 (308) 49,802 6,221 Accounting for business combinations Q2 2021 Q2 2020 US$000 Acquisition-related costs - 1,278 Amortisation of acquired intangible assets 10,679 7,318 Consumption of the fair value uplift of acquired inventory - 262 Consideration accounted for as compensation expense 73 173 Forfeiture of deferred consideration - (8) Remeasurement of contingent consideration - (1,591) Increase in operating profit 10,752 7,432 Unwinding of discount on contingent consideration - 54 Increase in profit before income taxes 10,752 7,486 Income tax credit (1,959) (1,265) Increase in net income 8,793 6,221 EBITDA Q2 2021 Q2 2020 US$000 Net income 21,785 32,447 Net finance income 2,105 64 Income tax expense 7,213 7,943 Depreciation expense 8,974 8,165 Amortisation expense 16,171 13,178 EBITDA 56,248 61,797 Share-based compensation and related expenses 15,997 14,003 Acquisition-related costs - 1,278 Consumption of the fair value uplift of acquired inventory - 262 Consideration accounted for as compensation expense 73 173 Forfeiture of deferred consideration - (8) Remeasurement of contingent consideration - (1,591) Integration costs 778 501 Corporate transaction costs 4,273 - Cost-reduction initiatives 15 - Underlying EBITDA 77,384 76,415 Free cash flow Q2 2021 Q2 2020 US$000 Cash flow from operating activities 7,410 33,092 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (3,502) (3,334) Purchase of intangible assets (1,601) (1,538) Payments for capitalised development costs (8,522) (1,967) Capital element of lease payments (3,222) (2,239) Free cash flow (9,437) 24,014

The full release including the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended 2 July 2021 is available under the investor relations section of the Company's website

https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/results-center

