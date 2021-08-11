Log in
PRESS RELEASE : Q2 2021 revenue at US$318 million, -3-

08/11/2021 | 01:31am EDT
Non-IFRS measures Underlying measures of performance and free cash flow quoted in this press release are non-IFRS measures. Our use of underlying measures and reconciliations of the underlying measures to the nearest equivalent IFRS measures are presented in Section 3 of the full announcement of our results for Q2 2021. For ease of reference, we present below reconciliations for the non-IFRS measures quoted in this press release: 

Q2 2021 
                              Share-based                                             Corporate        Cost- 
                              compensation    Accounting 
US$000         IFRS           and related        for business      Integration      transaction reduction    Underlying 
               basis          expenses          combinations             costs      costs       initiatives  basis 
Revenue        317,761                       -                                                -            -    317,761 
                              -                       - 
Gross profit   161,919                   846                                                  -            -    162,799 
                              34                       - 
SG&A expenses  (55,249)                8,543               7,076                          4,273           15   (34,564) 
                              778 
R&D expenses   (76,979)                6,608                                                  -            -   (66,729) 
                              3,642                       - 
Other          1,412                         -                                                -            -      1,412 
operating                     -                        - 
income 
Operating      31,103                15,997              10,752                           4,273           15     62,918 
profit                        778 
Net finance    (2,105)                       -                                                -            -    (2,105) 
income                        -                        - 
Profit before  28,998                15,997              10,752                           4,273           15     60,813 
income taxes                  778 
Income tax     (7,213)               (2,578)              (1,959)                         (561)          (3)   (12,460) 
expense                       (146) 
Net income     21,785                13,419                8,793                          3,712           12     48,353 
                              632 
Q2 2020 
                         IFRS Share-based                           Accounting      Integration Strategic    Underlying 
                              compensation and                  for business 
US$000                  basis related expenses                    combinations      costs       investments       basis 
Revenue        302,299                                                              -           -               302,299 
                              -                                        - 
Gross profit   151,797                                                              -           -               152,850 
                              791                                   262 
SG&A expenses  (42,983)                     7,243                                   501         -              (28,986) 
                              6,253 
R&D expenses   (77,317)                     5,969                                   -           -              (68,840) 
                              2,508 
Other          8,957                              -                                 -           -                 7,366 
operating                     (1,591) 
income 
Operating      40,454                     14,003                                    501         -                62,390 
profit                        7,432 
Net finance    (64)                                                                 -           (380)             (390) 
income                        -                                      54 
Profit before  40,390                    14,003                                     501         (380)            62,000 
income taxes                  7,486 
Income tax     (7,943)                    (2,967)                                   (95)        72             (12,198) 
expense                       (1,265) 
Net income     32,447                     11,036                                    406         (308)            49,802 
                              6,221 
Accounting for business combinations                       Q2 2021 Q2 2020 
US$000 
Acquisition-related costs                                        -   1,278 
Amortisation of acquired intangible assets                  10,679   7,318 
Consumption of the fair value uplift of acquired inventory       -     262 
Consideration accounted for as compensation expense             73     173 
Forfeiture of deferred consideration                             -     (8) 
Remeasurement of contingent consideration                        - (1,591) 
Increase in operating profit                                10,752   7,432 
Unwinding of discount on contingent consideration                -      54 
Increase in profit before income taxes                      10,752   7,486 
Income tax credit                                          (1,959) (1,265) 
Increase in net income                                       8,793   6,221 
EBITDA                                                     Q2 2021 Q2 2020 
US$000 
Net income                                                  21,785 32,447 
Net finance income                                           2,105      64 
Income tax expense                                           7,213   7,943 
Depreciation expense                                         8,974   8,165 
Amortisation expense                                        16,171  13,178 
EBITDA                                                      56,248 61,797 
Share-based compensation and related expenses               15,997 14,003 
Acquisition-related costs                                        -   1,278 
Consumption of the fair value uplift of acquired inventory       -     262 
Consideration accounted for as compensation expense             73     173 
Forfeiture of deferred consideration                             -     (8) 
Remeasurement of contingent consideration                        - (1,591) 
Integration costs                                              778     501 
Corporate transaction costs                                  4,273       - 
Cost-reduction initiatives                                      15       - 
Underlying EBITDA                                           77,384 76,415 
Free cash flow                                             Q2 2021 Q2 2020 
US$000 
Cash flow from operating activities                          7,410 33,092 
Purchase of property, plant and equipment                  (3,502) (3,334) 
Purchase of intangible assets                              (1,601) (1,538) 
Payments for capitalised development costs                 (8,522) (1,967) 
Capital element of lease payments                          (3,222) (2,239) 
Free cash flow                                             (9,437) 24,014

***

The full release including the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended 2 July 2021 is available under the investor relations section of the Company's website at:

https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/results-center

Dialog, the Dialog logo, SmartBond(TM), SmartBond TINY(TM), RapidCharge(TM), SmartBeat(TM), GreenPak(TM), VirtualZero(TM), are registered trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor Plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c)Copyright 2021 Dialog Semiconductor Plc. All rights reserved.

For further information please contact: Dialog Semiconductor Jose Cano

Head of Investor Relations T: +44 (0)1793 756 961 jose.cano@diasemi.com

FTI Consulting London Matt Dixon T: +44 (0)2037 271 137 matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting Frankfurt Katharina Tengler T: +49 (0)69 92037 118 katharina.tengler@fticonsulting.com

About Dialog Semiconductor Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices,

Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next. Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit employees, the

community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog's power saving technologies including DC- DC configurable system power management deliver high efficiency and enhance the consumer's user experience by extending battery lifetime and enabling faster charging of their portable devices. Its technology portfolio also includes audio, Bluetooth(R) Low Energy, Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi-touch. Dialog Semiconductor Plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organisation. It currently has approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. In 2020, it had approximately US$ 1.38 billion in revenue. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (XETRA: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006).

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

