    DLG   GB0059822006

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC

(DLG)
PRESS RELEASE : Q2 2021 revenue at US$318 million, -4-

08/11/2021 | 01:31am EDT
Forward Looking Statements Forward Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that reflect management's current views with respect to future events. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate", "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project" and "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic generally and on the semiconductor markets and supply chain specifically; an economic downturn in the semiconductor and telecommunications markets; changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the timing of customer orders and manufacturing lead times, insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory, the impact of competing products and their pricing, political risks in the countries in which we operate or sale and supply constraints. If any of these or other risks and uncertainties occur (some of which are described under the heading "Managing risk and uncertainty" in Dialog Semiconductor's most recent Annual Report) or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, however, any subsequent statement will supersede any previous statement. Contact: Jose Cano Director, Investor Relations jose.cano@diasemi.com +44(0)1793756961 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-11 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Dialog Semiconductor Plc. 
              Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way 
              E1W 1AA London 
              United Kingdom 
Phone:        +49 7021 805-412 
Fax:          +49 7021 805-200 
E-mail:       jose.cano@diasemi.com 
Internet:     www.dialog-semiconductor.com 
ISIN:         GB0059822006 
WKN:          927200 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London 
EQS News ID:  1225443 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1225443 2021-08-11

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225443&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 412 M - -
Net income 2021 113 M - -
Net cash 2021 543 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 121 M 5 123 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,24x
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 75,70 $
Average target price 75,58 $
Spread / Average Target -0,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jalal Bagherli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wissam Jabre Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Richard M. Beyer Chairman
Alexander R. McCann Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Michael R. Cannon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC44.55%5 123
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.51%554 108
NVIDIA CORPORATION52.71%505 751
INTEL CORPORATION8.27%219 281
BROADCOM INC.10.14%198 845
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS15.55%175 825