  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Dialog Semiconductor Plc
  News
  7. Summary
    DLG   GB0059822006

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC

(DLG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE : Dialog Semiconductor Adds Industry's Lowest Power Flash Devices to its IoT Portfolio

04/26/2021 | 02:01am EDT
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Product Launch 
Dialog Semiconductor Adds Industry's Lowest Power Flash Devices to its IoT Portfolio (news with additional features) 
2021-04-26 / 08:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The AT25EU product family of ultra-low energy, fast read NOR Flash devices deliver significantly faster erase times and 
power-saving features to reduce energy consumption of IoT devices 
London, United Kingdom - April 26, 2021- Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of battery and power 
management, Wi-Fi^(R), Bluetooth^(R) low energy (BLE) and Industrial edge computing solutions, today announced the 
launch of the AT25EU family of SPI NOR Flash devices, to support the development of power-conscious, size-constrained 
connected devices. The AT25EU focuses on achieving the lowest power consumption and the fastest operation in order to 
achieve the lowest energy. 
Lower total energy consumption without sacrificing performance is a key differentiation of the AT25EU product family 
when compared to existing SPI NOR Flash solutions. Offering industry-leading low-power high-speed read operation, the 
family also boasts significantly faster erase times at a fraction of the power. 
For example, the 2Mbit AT25EU0021A can perform a full-chip erase in under 10ms while consuming less than 1 percent of 
the energy demanded by competing devices, which can take a full second, or longer, to perform the same operation. The 
ability to achieve faster, lower energy erase operations improves the efficiency of functions such as Over-the-Air 
updates (OTA), event tracking, and data logging activities. 
"The breakthrough low-energy consumption and high-performance for SPI NOR Flash builds on Dialog's commitment to 
improving performance while lowering the power and cost of IoT devices," said Raphael Mehrbians, VP of Industrial 
Standard Products (ASSP) Business Unit. "The addition of the industry's lowest energy Flash devices enhances Dialog's 
already outstanding portfolio of ultra-low power BLE, Wi-Fi, and GreenPAK(TM) products." 
The ultra-low energy Flash memory family also offers a variety of power-saving features including wide Vcc (1.65V to 
3.6V) operation to extend the battery life as well as the 100 to 300nA deep power-down mode to conserve energy when the 
product is not in use. 
The exceptional erase time, in conjunction with the low-power high-speed operation, will drastically reduce the total 
energy consumed in any system. This makes it the ideal solution to help extend the operational time of small battery 
powered IoT devices. 
The first of the AT25EU product family of devices will be offered in 1Mbit and 2Mbit configurations and generally 
available for sampling in the second quarter of 2021. Additional devices in this family are planned for up to 16Mbits 
density. 
For more information on the AT25EU product family, please visit https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/products/memory/ 
at25eu 
 
ENDS 
Media Contact: 
Mark Tyndall 
SVP Corporate Development & Strategy 
Dialog Semiconductor 
Phone: +1 (408) 845 8520 
mark.tyndall@diasemi.com 
Web: www.dialog-semiconductor.com 
Twitter: @DialogSemi 
About Dialog Semiconductor 
Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of standard and custom integrated circuits (ICs) that power the Internet of 
Things and Industry 4.0 applications. Dialog's proven expertise propels the next generation of today's devices by 
providing Battery Management, Bluetooth(R) low energy, Wi-Fi, Flash memory, and Configurable Mixed-signal ICs, 
improving power efficiency, reducing charge times, while increasing performance and productivity on the go. 
Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the 
employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment it operates in. With decades of experience and world-class 
innovation, we help manufacturers get to what's next. Our passion for innovation and entrepreneurial spirit ensures we 
remain at the forefront of power efficient semiconductor technology for the IoT, mobile, computing and storage, 
connected medical, and automotive markets. Dialog is headquartered near London with a global sales, R&D and marketing 
organization. In 2020, it had USD1.376 billion in revenue and is consistently one of the fastest growing European public 
semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the 
Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006). 
For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com. 
Contact: 
Jose Cano 
Director, Investor Relations 
jose.cano@diasemi.com 
+44(0)1793756961 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Additional features: 
Picture: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=10e090d53d81962f80aeb7354608da8d 
Subtitle: Dialog Semiconductor Adds Industry's Lowest Power Flash Devices to its IoT Portfolio 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-04-26 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Dialog Semiconductor Plc. 
              Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way 
              E1W 1AA London 
              United Kingdom 
Phone:        +49 7021 805-412 
Fax:          +49 7021 805-200 
E-mail:       jose.cano@diasemi.com 
Internet:     www.dialog-semiconductor.com 
ISIN:         GB0059822006 
WKN:          927200 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London 
EQS News ID:  1188084 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1188084 2021-04-26

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188084&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 407 M - -
Net income 2021 137 M - -
Net cash 2021 547 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 524 M 5 508 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,54x
EV / Sales 2022 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 2 242
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
Duration : Period :
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 76,60 $
Last Close Price 78,14 $
Spread / Highest target 4,41%
Spread / Average Target -1,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jalal Bagherli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wissam Jabre Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Richard M. Beyer Chairman
Alexander R. McCann Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Michael R. Cannon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC44.55%5 508
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.58%555 836
NVIDIA CORPORATION16.93%380 034
INTEL CORPORATION18.91%239 220
BROADCOM INC.6.46%190 322
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS15.04%174 282
