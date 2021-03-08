Log in
PRESS RELEASE : Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: -4-

03/08/2021 | 02:33am EST
Please be aware that addresses, electronic addresses and certain information provided by Dialog Shareholders, persons with information rights and other relevant persons for the receipt of communications from Dialog may be provided to Renesas during the Offer Period as required under Section 4 of Appendix 4 of the Code to comply with Rule 2.11(c) of the Code. Contact: Jose Cano Director, Investor Relations jose.cano@diasemi.com +44(0)1793756961 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-08 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Dialog Semiconductor Plc. 
              Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way 
              E1W 1AA London 
              United Kingdom 
Phone:        +49 7021 805-412 
Fax:          +49 7021 805-200 
E-mail:       jose.cano@diasemi.com 
Internet:     www.dialog-semiconductor.com 
ISIN:         GB0059822006 
WKN:          927200 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London 
EQS News ID:  1173694 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1173694 2021-03-08

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 08, 2021 02:32 ET (07:32 GMT)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 371 M - -
Net income 2020 96,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 380 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 47,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 379 M 5 380 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,65x
EV / Sales 2021 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
Duration : Period :
Dialog Semiconductor plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 76,61 $
Last Close Price 76,09 $
Spread / Highest target 10,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jalal Bagherli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wissam Jabre Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Richard M. Beyer Chairman
Alexander R. McCann Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Michael R. Cannon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC42.94%5 380
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.40%556 895
NVIDIA CORPORATION-4.55%309 045
INTEL CORPORATION21.92%246 787
BROADCOM INC.2.81%183 759
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS2.32%154 545
