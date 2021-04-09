Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Dialog Semiconductor Plc    DLG   GB0059822006

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC

(DLG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE : Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Results -3-

04/09/2021 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Takeover Code, any person who is interested in 1 per cent. or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified.

An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the 10th Business Day following the commencement of the offer period or the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. If a person required to make an Opening Position Disclosure under Rule 8.3(a) deals in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror before midnight on the day before the Opening Position Disclosure deadline, he must instead make a Dealing Disclosure.

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Takeover Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1 per cent. or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror during an offer period. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (a) the offeree company and (b) any securities exchange offeror, save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant dealing.

If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code.

Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code).

Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Takeover Panel's website at http:// www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. If you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure, you should contact the Takeover Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

Publication on Website

A copy of this announcement will be made available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in Restricted Jurisdictions, on Dialog's and Renesas' websites at www.dialog-semiconductor.com/acquisition and https:// www.renesas.com/us/en/about/investor-relations/offer-for-dialog respectively by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the Business Day following the publication of this announcement. For the avoidance of doubt, the contents of those websites are not incorporated and do not form part of this announcement.

Electronic Communications

Please be aware that addresses, electronic addresses and certain information provided by Dialog Shareholders, persons with information rights and other relevant persons for the receipt of communications from Dialog may be provided to Renesas during the Offer Period as required under Section 4 of Appendix 4 of the Code to comply with Rule 2.11(c) of the Code. Contact: Jose Cano Director, Investor Relations jose.cano@diasemi.com +44(0)1793756961 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-04-09 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Dialog Semiconductor Plc. 
              Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way 
              E1W 1AA London 
              United Kingdom 
Phone:        +49 7021 805-412 
Fax:          +49 7021 805-200 
E-mail:       jose.cano@diasemi.com 
Internet:     www.dialog-semiconductor.com 
ISIN:         GB0059822006 
WKN:          927200 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London 
EQS News ID:  1183182 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1183182 2021-04-09

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2021 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

All news about DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
11:31aPRESS RELEASE  : Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Results -3-
DJ
11:31aPRESS RELEASE  : Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Results -2-
DJ
11:31aPRESS RELEASE : Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Results of Court Meeting and Dialog G..
DJ
11:31aDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC. : Results of Court Meeting and Dialog General Meeting
EQ
11:30aDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC. : Recommended Cash Acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor..
EQ
04/08DGAP-PVR  : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release according to Article 40, Section ..
DJ
04/08DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the Wp..
EQ
04/08FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Dialog Semiconductor plc
DJ
04/08EUROPE SHOULD INVEST IN CHIP DESIGN, : think tank
RE
04/07DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR  : Notification of holdings Matthew Halbower
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 416 M - -
Net income 2021 137 M - -
Net cash 2021 552 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 438 M 5 432 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,45x
EV / Sales 2022 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 2 242
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
Duration : Period :
Dialog Semiconductor Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 77,11 $
Last Close Price 76,93 $
Spread / Highest target 6,42%
Spread / Average Target 0,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jalal Bagherli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wissam Jabre Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Richard M. Beyer Chairman
Alexander R. McCann Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Michael R. Cannon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC44.46%5 432
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.66%558 299
NVIDIA CORPORATION9.67%355 062
INTEL CORPORATION32.98%273 051
BROADCOM INC.10.88%198 223
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS17.64%180 171
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ