Diamcor Mining : Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

11/29/2021 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Interim Condensed

Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Period Ended

September 30, 2021

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements. The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Diamcor Mining Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at:

September 30

March 31

2021

2021

unaudited

audited

ASSETS

CURRENT

Cash and cash equivalents

$

110,540

$

257,133

Accounts receivable (Note 10a)

109,479

186,233

Inventory (Note 2.3)

666,336

756,774

Prepaids

81,057

-

967,412

1,200,140

NON CURRENT

Restricted cash (Note 14)

657,511

666,509

Property, plant and equipment (Note 3)

6,896,210

7,283,002

Total assets

$

8,521,133

$

9,149,651

LIABILITIES

CURRENT

Accounts payable (Note 13)

$

1,397,541

$

636,097

Share deposits

137,500

-

Short term debt (Note 4)

-

147,870

Current portion of long-term debt (Note 4)

5,562,321

5,821,954

7,097,362

6,605,921

NON CURRENT

Deferred tax liablity

159,313

161,494

Decommissioning liability (Note 5)

606,474

578,008

Long-term debt (Note 4)

3,964,561

4,169,192

Due to Nozala Investments (Note 4)

1,991,237

1,920,443

Total liabilities

13,818,947

13,435,058

SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

Share capital (Note 6)

35,060,294

34,569,889

Contributed surplus (Note 7)

14,581,964

14,669,188

Warrants (Note 6)

765,055

766,846

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,083,990)

(7,936,547)

Deficit

(43,300,917)

(41,775,112)

Total equity

(977,594)

294,264

Non-controlling interests (Note 16)

(4,320,220)

(4,579,671)

(Deficit) attributable to owners of the parent

(5,297,814)

(4,285,407)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

8,521,133

$

9,149,651

GOING CONCERN (Note 1)

COMMITMENTS (Note 12)

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS (Note 16)

On behalf of the board

"Dean Taylor"

Director

"Sheldon Nelson"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

1

Diamcor Mining Inc.

Consolidated Statements of (Loss) and Comprehensive (Loss)

For the

For the

For the

For the

three months ended

three months ended

six months ended

six months ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

SALES

$

1,358,530

$

339,280

$

2,825,635

$

339,280

COST OF GOODS SOLD

$

867,452

$

352,062

$

1,999,122

$

530,015

Operating expenses

GROSS MARGIN

$

491,078

$

(12,782)

$

826,513

$

(190,735)

GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

Accretion and depreciation (Notes 3, and 5)

182,333

133,553

444,246

265,354

Consulting fees

46,500

16,454

135,750

40,000

Insurance

23,256

21,137

48,693

46,900

Office

57,476

86,881

136,268

105,640

Professional fees

30,593

68,609

88,929

144,254

Promotion and investor relations

192,050

9,750

254,330

27,958

Salaries and wages

101,100

-

353,850

54

Share based compensation

-

-

20,715

-

Transfer agent and regulatory fees

9,933

4,880

11,774

6,186

Travel

40,789

12,241

65,643

14,433

684,030

353,505

1,560,198

650,779

(LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

$

(192,952)

$

(366,287)

(733,685)

(841,514)

OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES

19,688

5,198

26,085

10,945

Interest and other income

Loss on disposal of assets

(5,042)

-

(5,042)

-

Miscellanous income

-

-

30,108

-

Interest expense and bank charges

(378,326)

(260,507)

(722,105)

(535,517)

Foreign exchange

30,756

580

33,865

580

(332,924)

(254,729)

(637,089)

(523,992)

NET (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

$

(525,876)

$

(621,016)

$

(1,370,774)

$

(1,365,506)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Items to be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Foreign currency translation income (loss)

$

(109,843)

$

45,343

(43,024)

(13,920)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

$

(635,719)

$

(575,673)

$

(1,413,798)

$

(1,379,426)

Total net (loss) attributable to:

$

115,114

$

(241,900)

$

155,031

$

(150,256)

Non-controlling interests (Note 15)

Equity holders of parent

(640,990)

(379,116)

(1,525,805)

(1,215,250)

$

(525,876)

$

(621,016)

$

(1,370,774)

$

(1,365,506)

Total comprehensive (loss) attributable to:

$

367,440

$

(143,732)

$

259,449

$

(136,301)

Non-controlling interests

Equity holders of parent

$

(1,003,159)

$

(431,941)

(1,673,247)

(1,243,125)

$

(635,719)

$

(575,673)

$

(1,413,798)

$

(1,379,426)

Net (loss) per share - basic and diluted (Note 6)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.02)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

2

Diamcor Mining Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the

For the

For the

For the

three months ended

three months ended

six months ended

six months ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

CASH FLOWS (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net (loss) for the period

$

(525,876)

$

(621,016)

$

(1,370,774)

$

(1,365,506)

Items not affecting cash

Accretion and depreciation (Note 3 and 5)

261,945

172,420

523,858

343,087

Loss on disposal of assets

5,042

-

5,042

-

Share based compensation (Note 6)

-

-

20,715

-

Interest on short and long-term debt

332,916

258,855

672,080

571,966

599,903

431,275

1,221,695

915,053

Changes in non-cash working capital

Accounts payable

529,620

(168,517)

827,250

(256,104)

Accounts receivable

(4,453)

72,138

86,650

461,999

Inventory

(156,212)

292,521

82,636

292,521

Prepaids

13,149

(5,123)

(81,882)

(17,976)

Cash flow from operating activities

456,131

1,278

765,575

29,987

CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of property, plant and equipment (Note 3

(188,697)

-

(188,697)

-

Cash flow used in investing activities

(188,697)

-

(188,697)

-

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Exercise of options

37,950

-

37,950

-

Share Deposits

137,500

137,500

Repayment of short term debt (Note 4)

(36,455)

-

(149,385)

-

Repayment of long term debt (Note 4)

(228,324)

-

(563,965)

-

Cash flow generated (used) by financing activities

(89,329)

-

(537,900)

-

.

Effect of change in exchange rate for cash and cash equivalents

(348,319)

7,014

(185,571)

(25,540)

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(170,214)

8,292

(146,593)

4,447

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year

280,754

28,242

257,133

32,087

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$

110,540

$

36,534

$

110,540

$

36,534

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

3

DIAMCOR MINING INC.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Deficit

Accumulated

Total

Contributed

Other

Non-Controlling

Share Capital

Warrants

Deficit

Shareholders'

Surplus

Comprehensive

Interests

Deficit

Loss

Balance - March 31, 2020

$

34,195,377

$

13,390,142

$

958,759

$

(8,616,525)

$

(38,682,194)

$

(3,709,501)

$

(2,463,942)

Convertible debt (Notes 6 and 7)

240,105

862,726

-

-

-

-

1,102,831

Exercise of convertible debenture

134,407

(134,407)

-

-

-

-

-

Issuance of warrants (Note 6)

-

-

341,591

-

-

-

341,591

Issuance of options (Note 7)

-

17,223

-

-

-

-

17,223

Expiry of warrants (Notes 6 and 7)

-

533,504

(533,504)

-

-

-

Net (loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

(3,092,918)

(344,936)

(3,437,854)

Translation of foreign subsidiaries

-

-

-

679,978

-

(525,234)

154,744

Balance - March 31, 2021

$

34,569,889

$

14,669,188

$

766,846

$

(7,936,547)

$

(41,775,112)

$

(4,579,671)

$

(4,285,407)

Convertible debt (Note 6)

342,725

-

-

-

-

-

342,725

Exercise of convertible debenture

85,545

(85,545)

-

-

-

-

-

Issuance of options (Notes 7)

-

20,715

-

-

-

-

20,715

Exercise of options (Notes 6 and 7)

62,135

(24,185)

-

-

-

-

37,950

Expiry of warrants (Notes 6 and 7)

-

1,791

(1,791)

-

-

-

Net income (loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

(1,525,805)

155,031

(1,370,774)

Translation of foreign subsidiaries

-

-

-

(147,444)

-

104,420

(43,024)

Balance - September 30, 2021

$

35,060,294

$

14,581,964

$

765,055

$

(8,083,990)

$

(43,300,917)

$

(4,320,220)

$

(5,297,814)

Balance - September 30, 2020

$

34,195,377

$

13,923,646

$

425,255

$

(8,644,400)

$

(39,897,444)

$

(3,845,802)

$

(3,843,368)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Diamcor Mining Inc. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 22:30:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1,51 M 1,19 M 1,19 M
Net income 2021 -3,09 M -2,43 M -2,43 M
Net Debt 2021 11,8 M 9,26 M 9,26 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32,8 M 25,6 M 25,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,93x
EV / Sales 2021 12,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,2%
Chart DIAMCOR MINING INC.
Duration : Period :
Diamcor Mining Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dean H. Taylor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Darren Vucurevich Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kurt Petersen Chief Operating Officer
Sheldon B. Nelson Independent Director
Stephen E. Haggerty Independent Director
