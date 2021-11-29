Diamcor Mining : Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements. The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Diamcor Mining Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at:
September 30
March 31
2021
2021
unaudited
audited
ASSETS
CURRENT
Cash and cash equivalents
$
110,540
$
257,133
Accounts receivable (Note 10a)
109,479
186,233
Inventory (Note 2.3)
666,336
756,774
Prepaids
81,057
-
967,412
1,200,140
NON CURRENT
Restricted cash (Note 14)
657,511
666,509
Property, plant and equipment (Note 3)
6,896,210
7,283,002
Total assets
$
8,521,133
$
9,149,651
LIABILITIES
CURRENT
Accounts payable (Note 13)
$
1,397,541
$
636,097
Share deposits
137,500
-
Short term debt (Note 4)
-
147,870
Current portion of long-term debt (Note 4)
5,562,321
5,821,954
7,097,362
6,605,921
NON CURRENT
Deferred tax liablity
159,313
161,494
Decommissioning liability (Note 5)
606,474
578,008
Long-term debt (Note 4)
3,964,561
4,169,192
Due to Nozala Investments (Note 4)
1,991,237
1,920,443
Total liabilities
13,818,947
13,435,058
SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Share capital (Note 6)
35,060,294
34,569,889
Contributed surplus (Note 7)
14,581,964
14,669,188
Warrants (Note 6)
765,055
766,846
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(8,083,990)
(7,936,547)
Deficit
(43,300,917)
(41,775,112)
Total equity
(977,594)
294,264
Non-controlling interests (Note 16)
(4,320,220)
(4,579,671)
(Deficit) attributable to owners of the parent
(5,297,814)
(4,285,407)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
8,521,133
$
9,149,651
GOING CONCERN (Note 1)
COMMITMENTS (Note 12)
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS (Note 16)
On behalf of the board
"Dean Taylor"
Director
"Sheldon Nelson"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
1
Diamcor Mining Inc.
Consolidated Statements of (Loss) and Comprehensive (Loss)
For the
For the
For the
For the
three months ended
three months ended
six months ended
six months ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
SALES
$
1,358,530
$
339,280
$
2,825,635
$
339,280
COST OF GOODS SOLD
$
867,452
$
352,062
$
1,999,122
$
530,015
Operating expenses
GROSS MARGIN
$
491,078
$
(12,782)
$
826,513
$
(190,735)
GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
Accretion and depreciation (Notes 3, and 5)
182,333
133,553
444,246
265,354
Consulting fees
46,500
16,454
135,750
40,000
Insurance
23,256
21,137
48,693
46,900
Office
57,476
86,881
136,268
105,640
Professional fees
30,593
68,609
88,929
144,254
Promotion and investor relations
192,050
9,750
254,330
27,958
Salaries and wages
101,100
-
353,850
54
Share based compensation
-
-
20,715
-
Transfer agent and regulatory fees
9,933
4,880
11,774
6,186
Travel
40,789
12,241
65,643
14,433
684,030
353,505
1,560,198
650,779
(LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
$
(192,952)
$
(366,287)
(733,685)
(841,514)
OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES
19,688
5,198
26,085
10,945
Interest and other income
Loss on disposal of assets
(5,042)
-
(5,042)
-
Miscellanous income
-
-
30,108
-
Interest expense and bank charges
(378,326)
(260,507)
(722,105)
(535,517)
Foreign exchange
30,756
580
33,865
580
(332,924)
(254,729)
(637,089)
(523,992)
NET (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
$
(525,876)
$
(621,016)
$
(1,370,774)
$
(1,365,506)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Items to be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Foreign currency translation income (loss)
$
(109,843)
$
45,343
(43,024)
(13,920)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
$
(635,719)
$
(575,673)
$
(1,413,798)
$
(1,379,426)
Total net (loss) attributable to:
$
115,114
$
(241,900)
$
155,031
$
(150,256)
Non-controlling interests (Note 15)
Equity holders of parent
(640,990)
(379,116)
(1,525,805)
(1,215,250)
$
(525,876)
$
(621,016)
$
(1,370,774)
$
(1,365,506)
Total comprehensive (loss) attributable to:
$
367,440
$
(143,732)
$
259,449
$
(136,301)
Non-controlling interests
Equity holders of parent
$
(1,003,159)
$
(431,941)
(1,673,247)
(1,243,125)
$
(635,719)
$
(575,673)
$
(1,413,798)
$
(1,379,426)
Net (loss) per share - basic and diluted (Note 6)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.02)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
2
Diamcor Mining Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the
For the
For the
For the
three months ended
three months ended
six months ended
six months ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
CASH FLOWS (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net (loss) for the period
$
(525,876)
$
(621,016)
$
(1,370,774)
$
(1,365,506)
Items not affecting cash
Accretion and depreciation (Note 3 and 5)
261,945
172,420
523,858
343,087
Loss on disposal of assets
5,042
-
5,042
-
Share based compensation (Note 6)
-
-
20,715
-
Interest on short and long-term debt
332,916
258,855
672,080
571,966
599,903
431,275
1,221,695
915,053
Changes in non-cash working capital
Accounts payable
529,620
(168,517)
827,250
(256,104)
Accounts receivable
(4,453)
72,138
86,650
461,999
Inventory
(156,212)
292,521
82,636
292,521
Prepaids
13,149
(5,123)
(81,882)
(17,976)
Cash flow from operating activities
456,131
1,278
765,575
29,987
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property, plant and equipment (Note 3
(188,697)
-
(188,697)
-
Cash flow used in investing activities
(188,697)
-
(188,697)
-
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Exercise of options
37,950
-
37,950
-
Share Deposits
137,500
137,500
Repayment of short term debt (Note 4)
(36,455)
-
(149,385)
-
Repayment of long term debt (Note 4)
(228,324)
-
(563,965)
-
Cash flow generated (used) by financing activities
(89,329)
-
(537,900)
-
.
Effect of change in exchange rate for cash and cash equivalents
(348,319)
7,014
(185,571)
(25,540)
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(170,214)
8,292
(146,593)
4,447
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year
280,754
28,242
257,133
32,087
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$
110,540
$
36,534
$
110,540
$
36,534
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
3
DIAMCOR MINING INC.
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Deficit
Accumulated
Total
Contributed
Other
Non-Controlling
Share Capital
Warrants
Deficit
Shareholders'
Surplus
Comprehensive
Interests
Deficit
Loss
Balance - March 31, 2020
$
34,195,377
$
13,390,142
$
958,759
$
(8,616,525)
$
(38,682,194)
$
(3,709,501)
$
(2,463,942)
Convertible debt (Notes 6 and 7)
240,105
862,726
-
-
-
-
1,102,831
Exercise of convertible debenture
134,407
(134,407)
-
-
-
-
-
Issuance of warrants (Note 6)
-
-
341,591
-
-
-
341,591
Issuance of options (Note 7)
-
17,223
-
-
-
-
17,223
Expiry of warrants (Notes 6 and 7)
-
533,504
(533,504)
-
-
-
Net (loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
(3,092,918)
(344,936)
(3,437,854)
Translation of foreign subsidiaries
-
-
-
679,978
-
(525,234)
154,744
Balance - March 31, 2021
$
34,569,889
$
14,669,188
$
766,846
$
(7,936,547)
$
(41,775,112)
$
(4,579,671)
$
(4,285,407)
Convertible debt (Note 6)
342,725
-
-
-
-
-
342,725
Exercise of convertible debenture
85,545
(85,545)
-
-
-
-
-
Issuance of options (Notes 7)
-
20,715
-
-
-
-
20,715
Exercise of options (Notes 6 and 7)
62,135
(24,185)
-
-
-
-
37,950
Expiry of warrants (Notes 6 and 7)
-
1,791
(1,791)
-
-
-
Net income (loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
(1,525,805)
155,031
(1,370,774)
Translation of foreign subsidiaries
-
-
-
(147,444)
-
104,420
(43,024)
Balance - September 30, 2021
$
35,060,294
$
14,581,964
$
765,055
$
(8,083,990)
$
(43,300,917)
$
(4,320,220)
$
(5,297,814)
Balance - September 30, 2020
$
34,195,377
$
13,923,646
$
425,255
$
(8,644,400)
$
(39,897,444)
$
(3,845,802)
$
(3,843,368)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
4
