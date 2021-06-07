Log in
    DMI   CA2525312070

DIAMCOR MINING INC.

(DMI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 06/07 03:50:31 pm
0.165 CAD   +3.13%
Diamcor Mining : to Present at LD Micro Invitational XI

06/07/2021 | 04:51pm EDT
KELOWNA, BC, June 7, 2021- Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSX-V.DMI / OTCQB-DMIFF), ('Diamcor' or, the 'Company') a company with a proven history of supplying rough diamonds to the world market, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI event on Tuesday, June 8th at 10:30 am EDT.

Event: LD Micro Invitational XI
Date: Tuesday, June 8th, 2021
Time: 10:30 - 10:55 am EDT in Track 3

Register to watch the presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Invitational XI Event

The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8th - Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

The festivities run from 7:00 AM PT - 3:00 PM PT / 10:00 AM ET - 6:00 PM ET each day.

This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. The first day of this conference will also feature an exceptional one-time event: the LD Micro Hall of Fame.

About Diamcor Mining Inc.

Diamcor Mining Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded junior diamond mining company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol V.DMI, and on the OTC QB International under the symbol DMIFF. The Company has a well-established operational and production history in South Africa and extensive prior experience supplying rough diamonds to the world market.

About LD Micro (NASDAQ: SRAX)

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is for the Texas Rangers to win the World Series and serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

Contact:

Mr. Dean H. Taylor
Diamcor Mining Inc
DeanT@Diamcor.com
+1 250 862-3212

Mr. Rich Matthews
Integrous Communications
rmatthews@integcom.us
+1 (604) 767-7179

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements represent our best current judgement, they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict and which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Further, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

WE SEEK SAFE HARBOUR

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Diamcor Mining Inc. published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 20:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
