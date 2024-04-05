Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2024) - Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV: DMI) (OTCQB: DMIFF) (FSE: DC3A), ("Diamcor" or the "Company"), an established diamond mining company focused on building a supply of ethically sourced, non-conflict, natural rough diamonds to select diamantaires and luxury retailers, announces today it will be presenting at the 14th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Sofitel Hotel, New York City on Tuesday, April 9th, at 5;30 PM ET and will be available for private 1 vs 1 meetings.

Diamcor's CEO, Mr. Dean Taylor will be providing an overview of the significant changes in the diamond industry in 2024, an update on the Company's Krone-Endora at Venetia Project, and the Company's strategy for growth moving forward. "The new sanctions imposed on over 30% of the world's rough diamond supply in 2024 will have a major impact on the supply of high-end natural diamonds, and companies with the ability to adapt to these changes will be very well positioned for the long-term," noted Diamcor's CEO, Mr. Dean Taylor, "The future direction of the diamond industry and growing complexities of securing supplies of non-conflict natural rough diamonds for many of the Luxury Retailers allows us to now expand on our existing key relationships and position ourselves as an important source of rough diamonds to select, reputable diamantaires and luxury retailers for the long-term," added Mr. Taylor.

Event: LD Micro Invitational XIV, Sofitel Hotel, New York

Date: Tuesday, April 9th Time: 5:30 PM ET

We invite interested parties to register to watch the presentation virtually here

About Diamcor Mining Inc.

Diamcor Mining Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded diamond mining company with a proven history, which is focused on building a growing supply of ethically sourced, non-conflict, natural rough diamonds to some of the world's most reputable diamantaire's and luxury retailers. The Company has a long-term strategic alliance with world famous Tiffany & Co, and currently, its primary focus is on the development of its Krone-Endora at Venetia Project which is co-located and directly related to De Beers' flagship Venetia Diamond Mine in South Africa. The Venetia diamond mine is long recognized as one of the world's top diamond-producing mines, and the deposits which occur on Company's Krone-Endora Project have been identified as being the result of shift and subsequent erosion of an estimated 50M tonnes of material from the higher grounds of Venetia to the lower surrounding areas in the direction of Krone and Endora. The Company is also focused on the acquisition and development of additional mid-tier projects with near-term production capabilities to allow the Company to position itself as a growing supplier of ethically and responsibly mined non-conflict natural rough diamonds to reputable diamantaires and select luxury retailers. The Company has a strong commitment to junior mining, social responsibility, women in mining, supporting local communities, and to protecting the environment.

About the Tiffany & Co. Alliance

The Company has an established long-term strategic alliance with Tiffany & Co. Canada, a subsidiary of world-famous New York based Tiffany & Co., to purchase up to 100% of the future production of rough diamonds from the Krone-Endora at Venetia Project at market prices. In conjunction with this first right of refusal, Tiffany & Co. Canada also provided the Company with financing in an effort to advance the Project as quickly as possible. Tiffany & Co. is now owned by Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH), a publicly traded company which is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange (Euronext) under the symbol LVMH and on the OTC under the symbol LVMHF. For additional information on Tiffany & Co., please visit their website at www.tiffany.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

Please reach out to the company representative below or Dean Summers (dean@ldmicro.com) to register for the event and schedule a meeting with the company.

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Mr. Dean H. Taylor

Diamcor Mining Inc

DeanT@Diamcor.com

+1 250 862-3212

For Investor Relations contact:

Mr. Rich Matthews

Integrous Communications

rmatthews@integcom.us

+1 (604) 355-7179

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements represent our best current judgement, they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict and which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Further, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

WE SEEK SAFE HARBOUR

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204488