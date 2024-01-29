DiaMedica Presents the Protocol and Rationale for ReMEDy2, a Pivotal Trial in Patients Suffering Acute Ischemic Stroke Ineligible for tPA and/or Mechanical Thrombectomy

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company currently focused on developing recombinant KLK1 (DM199) for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke (AIS), today announced a poster presentation of the design and rationale for ReMEDy2, the planned pivotal phase 2/3 trial of DM199 in AIS patients, at the American Heart Association 2024 International Stroke Conference being held in Phoenix, AZ from February 7 – 9, 2024. For information about the event, visit: https://professional.heart.org/en/meetings/international-stroke-conference.

The DiaMedica poster is:

Poster Title: “Phase 2/3 Adaptive Design, Randomized Double-blind Placebo-controlled Study To Evaluate The Safety And Efficacy Of Dm199 For The Treatment Of Acute Ischemic Stroke (ReMEDy2 Trial)”

The poster will be located in Poster Hall 5-6 (Poster Board CTP36). On Thursday February 8, 2024, from 7:00 PM – 07:30 PM. Dr. Scott Kasner, ReMEDy2 trial National Principal Investigator, will be present to answer questions about the poster. Following the session, a reprint of the poster will be accessible from DiaMedica’s website at: https://www.diamedica.com/investors/events-presentations.

DiaMedica will also be exhibiting at the conference located in the main hall at booth 1021.

