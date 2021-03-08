Log in
DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS INC.

(DMAC)
DiaMedica Therapeutics : to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

03/08/2021 | 05:46pm EST
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, today announced that the company will participate in three upcoming investor conferences. Details of the company’s participation are as follows:

  • 33rd Annual Roth Conference
    Details: DiaMedica Therapeutics management will deliver a fireside chat and participate in 1-on-1 meetings
    Company conference participation date: March 15th, 2021
  • Oppenheimer’s 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
    Details: DiaMedica Therapeutics management will deliver a corporate presentation and participate in 1-on-1 meetings
    Company conference participation date: March 16th, 2021
  • Maxim’s Emerging Growth Conference
    Details: DiaMedica Therapeutics management will deliver a corporate presentation and participate in 1-on-1 meetings
    Company conference participation date: March 17th, 2021

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments to improve the lives of patients with neurological and chronic kidney diseases. To learn more about DiaMedica, please visit www.diamedica.com.


© Business Wire 2021
