DiaMedica Therapeutics : to Present Research at International Stroke Virtual Conference

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel recombinant proteins in the treatments for neurological and kidney diseases, today announced it will be presenting a plenary talk at the American Heart Association 2021 International Stroke Conference titled “Safety and Tolerability of Recombinant Human Tissue Kallikrein (DM199) In Acute Ischemic Stroke: A Randomized Clinical Trial”.

The International Stroke Conference is the world’s premier meeting dedicated to advancing the science and treatment of cerebrovascular disease. The virtual event will be held March 17-19, 2021. For additional information visit: https://professional.heart.org/es/meetings/international-stroke-conference.

