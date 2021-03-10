Log in
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.    DMAC

DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS INC.

(DMAC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DiaMedica Therapeutics : to Present Research at International Stroke Virtual Conference

03/10/2021 | 08:53am EST
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel recombinant proteins in the treatments for neurological and kidney diseases, today announced it will be presenting a plenary talk at the American Heart Association 2021 International Stroke Conference titled “Safety and Tolerability of Recombinant Human Tissue Kallikrein (DM199) In Acute Ischemic Stroke: A Randomized Clinical Trial”.

The International Stroke Conference is the world’s premier meeting dedicated to advancing the science and treatment of cerebrovascular disease. The virtual event will be held March 17-19, 2021. For additional information visit: https://professional.heart.org/es/meetings/international-stroke-conference.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments to improve the lives of patients with neurological and chronic kidney diseases. To learn more about DiaMedica, please visit www.diamedica.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -14,6 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net cash 2020 37,0 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 207 M 164 M 164 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 22,20 $
Last Close Price 8,74 $
Spread / Highest target 335%
Spread / Average Target 154%
Spread / Lowest Target 60,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rick John Pauls President. Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Kellen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Richard Dal Pilnik Chairman
Harry W. Alcorn Chief Medical Officer
Michael R. Giuffre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS INC.-13.81%164
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.11.14%80 837
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.44%55 642
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-4.12%49 013
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-6.32%47 116
BEIGENE, LTD.21.48%28 754
