  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DMAC   CA25253X2077

DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS INC.

(DMAC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/27 03:59:59 pm EDT
2.280 USD   +0.88%
03/18Oppenheimer Adjusts DiaMedica Therapeutics' Price Target to $15 From $17, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
03/15TRANSCRIPT : DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 15, 2022
CI
03/14DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DiaMedica Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update May 5, 2022

04/28/2022 | 08:18am EDT
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, today announced that its first quarter 2022 financial results will be released after the markets close on Wednesday, May 4th. DiaMedica will host a live conference call on Thursday, May 5th at 7:00 AM Central Time to provide a business update and discuss financial results.

Conference Call details:

 

Date:

 

Thursday, May 5, 2022

Time:

 

7:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM ET

Web access:

 

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/640421392

Dial In:

 

(888) 440-4368

Conference ID:

 

4814247

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing in or listening to the simultaneous webcast. Listeners should log on to the website or dial in 15 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will remain available for play back on our website, under investor relations - events and presentations, following the earnings call and for 12 months thereafter. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until May 12, 2022, by dialing (800) 770-2030 (US Toll Free) and entering the replay passcode: 4814247.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein (KLK1), an established therapeutic modality for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and chronic kidney disease. For more information visit our website at www.diamedica.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -32,8 M -25,6 M -25,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,38x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 77,4 M 60,3 M 60,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,28 $
Average target price 13,25 $
Spread / Average Target 481%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rick John Pauls Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Kellen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Richard Dal Pilnik Chairman
Harry W. Alcorn Senior Vice President-Clinical Operations
Kirsten Gruis Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS INC.-38.87%60
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-15.18%77 344
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.6.65%72 568
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS21.70%68 036
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-12.25%45 872
BIONTECH SE-43.97%35 030